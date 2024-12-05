Jamie Foxx releases trailer for Netflix special addressing health scare

Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2024

A trailer for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was has been released, giving fans a peak of what to expect from the Netflix special.

The clip starts with a compilation of news clips and reports about Jamie Foxx‘s sudden hospitalization in 2023, before transitioning to the live show, in which he stands before the audience and announces his return to standup comedy after recovering from a mysterious health complication. 

“I’m back! And I’m so glad to see you all here. I’m so glad to be here. What had happened was,” he says, before the trailer cuts off.

Further information about Jamie’s Netflix special is found in its description, which states that he “returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community.

“If he can stay funny, he can stay alive,” the logline concludes.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was debuts Dec. 10 on Netflix.

Kurtwood Smith says Netflix has canceled ‘That ’90s Show’, but reveals they’re looking to continue it
(L-R) Smith, Debra Jo Rupp

Fans of the Netflix spin-off That ’90s Show have been asking star Kurtwood Smith when they’ll find out about a season 3, the actor said on Instagram, but he’s leaving them disappointed with news the show won’t be back.

The veteran character actor who played loveably gruff Red Forman on the show and its predecessor, That 70s Show, posted on Thursday a lengthy caption to a photo of him signing autographs for the show’s studio audience. “I have tough news,” he wrote. “Netflix will not be renewing.”

“I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show. You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I’m traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful. I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all.”

The actor continued, “[T]his show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with. Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70’s Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons.”

He also gave fans a glimmer of hope, noting they’ll be looking for a new home for the project.

“To steal Red Forman’s words … we aren’t going to be dumba****…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school.”

Incidentally, #SaveThat90sShow has sprung up, echoed by one of Smith’s first replies, from The Penguin and SpongeBob Squarepants vet Clancy Brown.

 

‘Shrinking’s’ Jason Segel on Harrison Ford: “I think he really enjoys yelling at me”
courtesy of Apple TV+

Shrinking is back. The first two episodes of the Apple TV+ series are out now, and fans will once again be able to enjoy the love/hate relationship between Jason Segel’s grieving therapist character, Jimmy, and Harrison Ford’s grumpy fellow therapist, Paul. 

Segel tells ABC Audio that while Jimmy may get under Paul’s skin, there’s much more to their relationship.

“I feel like a lot of Jimmy and Paul’s dynamic is Paul sort of berating and being frustrated by Jimmy and Jimmy intentionally, like a child, trying to irritate Paul,” he says. “It is a very paternal dynamic between those two.”

And it seems both stars enjoy that dynamic, with Jason sharing, “I really enjoy irritating Harrison, and I think he really enjoys yelling at me.”

But the off-screen relationship between Segel and Ford is completely different.

“We’re actually — off camera — super, super supportive of each other,” he says. “We have like a very tender relationship in that I think that both of us care really deeply about the work being good.”

While Shrinking is a comedy, there are certainly plenty of dramatic moments, although even when those are happening, Jason is looking for the laugh.

“Even when we are given dramatic scenes in Shrinking, I make a point of trying to find like, yeah, but where’s the clumsy part?” he says. “Where is the part where someone gets being mad wrong a little bit?” 

He explains, “You know, like, do you ever get your dad mad … and he gets too mad for the occasion? You know, like, ‘Oh, look at him go. He’s really mad about that sandwich,’ you know?” 

Kerry Washington announces cancellation of ‘Unprisoned’
Disney/Kelsey McNeal

Kerry Washington‘s latest show, Unprisoned, will not go on. She announced the news of its cancellation Friday while sharing gratitude for the fans who supported the show for two seasons. 

“Ladies & Gents, that is a wrap on Unprisoned,” Washington wrote on Instagram, alongside a montage of behind-the-scenes moments. “This beautiful show that we poured so much of our hearts and souls into is unfortunately not coming back for a Season 3. But I wanted you to hear it from me because while we’re super duper disappointed, we’re also crazy deeply grateful.”

“Thank you to ABCS, Hulu & Onyx for giving us a creative home,” she continued. “And most importantly, we are grateful to YOU ALL – for watching, laughing, crying, yelling, dancing, eye-rolling, cheering (and all of the things between) along with us each episode. It was such a blessing. And we thank you.”

Unprisoned debuted in 2023. It followed Washington’s character, Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist whose life is turned upside down following her father’s (Delroy Lindo) release from prison and subsequent move into her home, where she lives with her son (Faly Rakotohavana). 

Marque Richardson, Jordyn McIntosh and Jee Young Han also star in the series, which premiered its second season in July.

