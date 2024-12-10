Jamie Foxx reveals he was hospitalized for a ‘stroke’ from a ‘brain bleed’ in new comedy special

Parrish Lewis/Netflix

Jamie Foxx opened up about the mysterious health scare he experienced last year in his new stand-up comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was….

The Oscar-winning actor was hospitalized last year while filming his new movie Back in Action, with his eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, saying at the time he had “experienced a medical complication” but was “already on his way to recovery” thanks to “quick action and great care.”

Earlier this year, Foxx told a group of fans it all started with a “bad headache” on April 11 and, after asking a friend for something to treat the headache, he was “gone for 20 days” and doesn’t remember anything.

In his new stand-up special, the comedian revealed the doctors told his sister that he had “a brain bleed” that “led to a stroke.”

“I was fighting for my life, but I’m here in front of you!” he told the audience.

Foxx said in his special that when he woke up on May 4, he found himself in a wheelchair, with doctors telling him he couldn’t walk. He credited the therapists who pushed him to get better, slowly but surely.

“She said, ‘I can help you, Jamie Foxx,'” he recalled. “She says, ‘You remember the movie Karate Kid?’ I say, ‘Yes.’ She said, ‘We gonna wax on, wax off.'”

Foxx said he leaned on his faith in God and the love from his family to get him through that dark period of his life, with his youngest daughter, Anelise, joining him onstage during the special.

His motto through it all? “If I could stay funny, I could stay alive,” he said.

Foxx filmed his stand-up comedy special — his first in nearly two decades — last October during a set of three shows in Atlanta.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, which received a 2025 Golden Globe nomination for best performance in stand-up comedy on television on Monday, is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Apple TV+ renews ‘Slow Horses’ for sixth season
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is running full speed ahead on Slow Horses: The Emmy-winning spy drama has been renewed for a sixth season. 

The show that stars Gary Oldman as the leader of a group of dysfunctional British spies — unaffectionately known as the Slow Horses — just had its fourth season premiere on Sept. 4. It was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year.

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure,” said Apple TV+’s Jay Hunt.

Season six is adapted from Joe Country and Slough House, respectively the sixth and seventh novels in Mick Herron‘s “Slough House” book series.

All four seasons of Slow Horses hold a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the streamer points out.

The six-episode sixth season will see “the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge,” Apple teases.

 

Jessica Simpson marks 7 years sober from alcohol: ‘Walked myself into the light’
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for W Magazine

Jessica Simpson is celebrating seven years of sobriety from alcohol.

The 44-year-old fashion designer shared a black-and-white selfie to Instagram over the weekend to mark the milestone.

“7yrs ago today I walked myself into the light of being alcohol free,” she wrote in the reflective post.

Simpson’s followers took to the comments to share their congratulations for her accomplishment, while some even shared how her openness about her journey of quitting alcohol has helped them.

The singer and actress also got love from some celebrity friends, including John Stamos and Carnie Wilson. “Bravo!” Stamos wrote, while Wilson added, “Wonderful.”

Simpson opened up in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, about using alcohol to self-medicate and dull the pain of her being sexually abused when she was a child, as well as to cope with the stress of fame.

The moment Simpson decided to give up alcohol and go sober, she said at the time, came after a Halloween party at her house in 2017.

Andrew Garfield & Amelia Dimoldenberg bring their “vibey” chemistry to latest ‘Chicken Shop Date’
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

Did Andrew Garfield make a love connection while appearing on Amelia Dimoldenberg‘s YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date?

The episode was certainly filled with plenty of flirty exchanges, with Amelia joking in the beginning, “Don’t, like, bring out a ring or get down on one knee, I’m not in the mood today.” 

The pair went viral back in January 2023 because of their flirty chemistry during a red carpet interview at the Golden Globes, and that chemistry was back during the Oct. 18 episode of Amelia’s show.

Garfield admits that their past encounters have “been vibey,” although Amelia shot back “vibey to the point that you’ve been avoiding me for two years because the vibes were too much.”

During a round of “Snog, Marry or Avoid,” Amelia threw herself into the mix, giving Garfield the choices of fellow Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, as well as herself, which put Garfield on the spot.

“This is really unfair, you’re turning the screws on me. God, that’s hard actually, I don’t want to avoid any of you really,” he said, before picking Amelia to avoid. Responding to her shock he added, “This is called flirting, Amelia. … We’ve had two meet-cutes. … This is actually a first date.”

Amelia later asked Andrew if he thought that if they weren’t linked because of their viral chemistry they’d have met and dated, and he seemed to think they would have.

“I actually believe, maybe, we could’ve,” he says, “without all of this.”

Could fans be seeing more of this chemistry? Well, Garfield seems game.

“I feel like this should just be a practice round,” he says at the end. “I think we should do it again, actually, and better.”

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

