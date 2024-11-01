Jamie Foxx’s ‘What Had Happened Was…’ special is coming to Netflix

Jamie Foxx‘s return to comedy was captured by Netflix and will be released via an upcoming special named after those shows.

What Had Happened Was… will find Jamie opening up about the medical scare that left him hospitalized for months in 2023.

“I said, ‘If I can stay funny, I could stay alive’ … I’m back,” Foxx says in the teaser for the special. What Had Happened Was… is set to premiere on Dec. 10.

In April 2023, Jamie’s daughter, Corinne, revealed he’d experienced a “medical complication” and was hospitalized in Atlanta. Rumors about the severity of his condition spread as celebrity friends and fans kept his name in prayer. He’s since given some insight into how bad things had gotten, sharing that at one point he couldn’t walk or remember anything that happened.

Nearly 20 years after his last stand-up show, Jamie announced he’d be taking the stage to tell his story with What Had Happened Was…, a one-man, three-night run in Atlanta that took place in October. Following the event, he shared photos on social media, thanking the city for showing up and supporting him.

“I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were,” he wrote. “When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it’s an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most.”

It’s Lego, it’s Star Wars, and it’s both combined, and scrambled and mixed up! The new Disney+ series Lego Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy debuts Friday, created by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.

Hernandez tells ABC Audio the animated series takes place in a kind of upside down Star Wars world.

“Good guys become bad guys, bad guys become good guys. Ships are different. Planets are different, creatures are different. Everything is a little bit different, but still identifiably Star Wars,” he says. “And it is our main character’s quest to try to put the Galaxy back to the way it used to be, but finding that that might be more difficult than he ever could have anticipated.”

Samit says the series is a lot like what would happen if any of us were to take a Legos bin and dump it out on the floor.

“No one plays with their Lego with just, you know, following the stories of the movies in chronological order, following the script. No, you start mixing and matching ships and characters and worlds, and we wanted to recreate that in this.”

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays the scruffy nerf herder who has a role in accidentally altering the entire Star Wars galaxy, tells ABC Audio he’s a huge Star Wars fan and had all the toys as a kid, which makes being a part of the Star Wars world a dream come true.

“I will say that I played with more lightsabers than anything. I became kind of a collector in that department. And yeah, I had … the whole nine yards,” he shares. “I remember this one toy that was supposed to, like, make you use The Force, like, with a headset thing and, like, you would just raise a ball and the thing. Never worked. Hurt my feelings.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
The Menendez Brothers: Thirty years after the murders, the Menendez brothers tell their story in a new documentary film.

Outer Banks: The crew has got their gold, so now they’re causing trouble back at home. You can watch part 1 of season 4 now.

Hulu
Abbott Elementary: School’s back in session! Tune in to the season 4 premiere of the popular sitcom.

Prime Video
Citadel: Diana: The spinoff to the Prime Video series Citadel is here, and it’s set in Italy. You can binge the new action series now.

Starz
Sweetpea: Rhiannon has a hit list, and you better hope you’re not on it. Try out the killer new series.

Peacock
Teacup: A rural farm in Georgia faces a mysterious threat in the new horror series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is reportedly pregnant with her third child, her first with her jiujitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

A source tells People, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Bündchen is also mom to Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with her ex-husband, NFL champ and football commentator Tom Brady.

The former super-couple divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Rumors began swirling that Gisele, 44, was romantically involved with Valente, 37, shortly after she finalized her divorce from Brady. However, she denied they were anything but friends to Vanity Fair in 2023, until finally going public in 2024, with Bündchen telling the New York Times, “This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first.”

