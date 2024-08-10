Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan tease their sequel ‘Freakier Friday’ at D23

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan tease their sequel ‘Freakier Friday’ at D23
Walt Disney Enterprises/Andrew Eccles

The title of the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel has been announced.

At D23 in Anaheim, California, on Friday, Disney revealed that it will be called Freakier Friday.

In an interview with Good Morning America at D23, the film’s two main stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, said “everything” about the sequel is “freakier.”

“The switches, the music, comedy,” Lohan said.

“The emotion,” Curtis added. “You now have a grandparent and a grandchild. We can’t tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there’s just more emotion.”

Freakier Friday is a love letter to mommies,” Curtis said. “It’s a love letter to mommies and daughters and families. This is a love letter to them to just being mothers and the beauty of it all.”

The stars added that Anna’s (Lohan) band, Pink Slip, is returning, as well as their co-stars from the first film.

“It’s the original group, just freakier,” Curtis said.

In June, it was announced that Freaky Friday was getting a sequel and that filming had officially begun. A photo of Curtis and Lohan on set was also shared with the announcement.

Also returning to the sequel are Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto will also star in the film.

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters in 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In Brief: ‘Outer Range’ canceled by Prime Video, and more
In Brief: ‘Outer Range’ canceled by Prime Video, and more

Prime Video has canceled Outer Range after two seasons, according to Variety. The show, which is co-produced by Brad Pitt‘s Plan B company, has Josh Brolin playing a rancher who finds an otherworldly void on his property. Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor and Tom Pelphrey also star in the strong-performing streaming show …

Nickelodeon has picked up Tyler Perry‘s Young Dylan for a fifth season, according to TV Line. The series follows the titular character, an aspiring hip-hop artist played by Dylan Gilmer, who moves in with his uncle and his affluent family. Celina Smith, Hero Hunter, Jet Miller, Mieko Hillman, Aloma Lesley Wright, and Carl Anthony Payne, II

Ever wonder what effect your death would have on the people around you? Believe it or not, that is the premise of a U.K. digital miniseries titled Celebrity Sendoff, according to Variety. The show, a joint venture between British public service broadcaster Channel 4 and a funeral company, “will take three familiar duos — including Happy Mondays lead singer Shaun Ryder and DJ Bez, Gogglebox‘s” Marcus Luther and his wife Mica Ven and British athlete turned broadcaster Kriss Akabusi and his daughter Shakira — and get them to plan each other’s funerals,” per the outlet. The series will launch on Channel 4’s YouTube channel July 3 and drop a new episode each week …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fox renews animated ‘Krapopolis’ for season 4
Fox renews animated ‘Krapopolis’ for season 4
Fox

At a panel for the animated show at San Diego Comic-Con, Fox revealed its animated series Krapopolis has been renewed for a fourth season — ahead of its second season premiere this fall.

“For all our Krap-devotees, there was no better place to decree another season of Krapopolis than the annual San Diego Comic-Con fan fest and no one better to deliver the proclamation than our brilliant creator and executive producer, Dan Harmon,” said Fox TV President Michael Thorn.

“Dan and his team have created something special with this series, and now that season 4 is etched in stone, we’ll be keeping those once-in-a-millennia laughs rolling,” he continued in part.

The show from Rick & Morty co-creator Harmon is a twisted take on ancient Greek mythology, telling the story “of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, first.”

The cast includes Richard Ayoade, who plays Tyrannis. His character’s parents are What We Do in the Shadows’ Matt Berry (Shlub) and Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, who just earned Krapopolis‘ first Emmy nomination, for voicing Tyrannis’ mom, Deliria, the “goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“I don’t like fame”: HBO drops trailer to new documentary ‘Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes’
“I don’t like fame”: HBO drops trailer to new documentary ‘Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes’
HBO

One of Hollywood’s most iconic leading ladies, Elizabeth Taylor, takes center stage in a new HBO Original documentary, a trailer for which just dropped. 

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes debuts Aug. 3 and “allows Elizabeth Taylor’s own voice to narrate her story, inviting audiences to rediscover not just a mega star of Hollywood’s Golden Age but a complex woman who navigated lifelong fame, personal identity, and public scrutiny on a global stage from early childhood.”

Taylor died in 2011 at 79 years old.

The network continues, “Through newly recovered interviews with Taylor and unprecedented access to the movie star’s personal archive, the film reveals the complex inner life and vulnerability of the Hollywood legend while also challenging audiences to recontextualize her achievements and her legacy.”

Taylor is heard via recently unearthed audio from a 1964 interview, and director Nanette Burstein also had “extraordinary access to personal photos, home movies, archival interviews, and news footage.” The project is “illustrated with clips from the iconic roles that mirror her real-life challenges and triumphs.” 

The Lost Tapes “offers an unprecedented window into the life of a woman who defied the era’s expectations, ultimately found peace within herself, and who cemented her legacy by turning the tables on her own fame by becoming a fierce activist and advocate for the LGBTQ community.”

Alongside Elizabeth Taylor, the documentary features the voices of Debbie Reynolds, Richard Burton, Roddy McDowall, George Hamilton, and others who knew and worked with the star.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.