Jamie Lee Curtis donates $1 million for LA wildfire relief

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jamie Lee Curtis has pledged $1 million to help those affected by the wildfires raging in Southern California.

Curtis appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, where she spoke about the ongoing devastating fires affecting the Los Angeles area.

“As you know, where I live is on fire right now. The entire city of Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night, I was on the plane, started getting texts and it’s f****** gnarly, you guys. It’s just a catastrophe in Southern California,” Curtis said. “Everything: the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to. Many, many, many friends now have lost their homes. So it’s a really awful situation.”

On Thursday, Curtis took to Instagram to share that she and her husband, Christopher Guest, are donating $1 million to the relief efforts in the city.

“As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there,” Curtis wrote.

She said she’s been in contact “with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact.”

During her appearance on Fallon on Wednesday, Curtis said she planned to fly back to LA Thursday morning to help her family and friends in the city. She then urged viewers to do anything they can to help the situation.

“Do anything you can. Anything in your community to help people,” Curtis said. “Give blood, donate, whatever you can do, animal shelters.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson star in scandalous new ‘Babygirl’ trailer
A24 Films

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson‘s erotic thriller Babygirl is out with a second trailer.

The new look at the scandalous story of powerful CEO Romy, played by Kidman, falling into a sexually fueled affair with a younger intern, Samuel, played by Dickinson, was released by A24 on Tuesday. The Halina Reijn-directed film arrives in theaters on Dec. 25.

The trailer opens on the pair in an elevator; in voice-over, Kidman’s Romy expresses the need to “have a conversation” with Dickinson’s Samuel about their affair.

“I think I have power over you,” says Samuel, “cause I can make one call and you lose everything. Does that turn you on when I say that?”

Next, we see Kidman’s character away from the nefarious situation interacting with her family, including her husband, played by Antonio Banderas.

“Being a CEO means being a nurturer and a collaborator,” says Romy, recording a speech.

The trailer includes shots of the pair escalating their seduction, including shots of dancing in a club and sensually holding each other in bed.

Romy looks up to Samuel and states, “I’ll do whatever you tell me to do.” 

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” says Romy at the conclusion of the trailer.

“You’re my babygirl,” says Samuel in the closing moment.

Along with Kidman, Dickinson and Banderas, Sophie Wilde stars in the project, playing Esme, Romy’s assistant.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 33?
Disney/Eric McCandless

Former Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson were crowned the winners of Dancing with the Stars season 33, taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy during the finale Nov. 26 on ABC. Graziadei was the first Bachelor star ever to win the competition.

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten came in second. Actress Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong followed in third place, while Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold came in fourth place. Retired NFL star Danny Amendola and Witney Carson placed fifth.

“It means everything,” Graziadei said of winning the Mirrorball. “This experience has been unbelievable, honestly. Everyone from the beginning. Ilona, you have been amazing this season. I love you. All the finalists, the judges, thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise. Thank you.”

During the finale, the five final pairs each performed a redemption dance and a freestyle dance. ﻿In the redemption round, the finalists each performed a dance assigned by the judges. Each finalist got creative during the freestyle round and performed epic dance routines that showed off their personalities.

The night also had a performance from the upcoming dance pros who will be joining the DWTS LIVE 2025 Tour, which kicks off Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and is set to wrap in Hollywood, California, in April.

Season 32 winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy returned to the ballroom with an impressive performance to Chappell Roan‘s “Pink Pony Club,” while Derek Hough also performed an Argentine tango.

Other contestants from the past season performed, too. Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson did a sweet dance number to the show’s theme song with Emma Slater. Also performing were model Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, and former Bachelorette Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ makes .5 million in sneaks; already showing its teeth overseas
©2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The reviews for Venom: The Last Dance haven’t been kind, but the threequel starring Tom Hardy and his gooey alien sidekick scared up a respectable $8.5 million in Thursday sneak peeks in the U.S., according to The Hollywood Reporter

The trade reports that while the movie is expected to end the weekend with lower stateside box office receipts than scored by the 2018 original and its 2021 sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Last Dance is already roaring overseas, which will help its overall bottom line.

THR says the movie is expected to earn $180 million globally over the weekend, which would be 5% higher than Carnage; it’s already made $14.7 million from China alone.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.