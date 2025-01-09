Jamie Lee Curtis donates $1 million for LA wildfire relief

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jamie Lee Curtis has pledged $1 million to help those affected by the wildfires raging in Southern California.

Curtis appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, where she spoke about the ongoing devastating fires affecting the Los Angeles area.

“As you know, where I live is on fire right now. The entire city of Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night, I was on the plane, started getting texts and it’s f****** gnarly, you guys. It’s just a catastrophe in Southern California,” Curtis said. “Everything: the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to. Many, many, many friends now have lost their homes. So it’s a really awful situation.”

On Thursday, Curtis took to Instagram to share that she and her husband, Christopher Guest, are donating $1 million to the relief efforts in the city.

“As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there,” Curtis wrote.

She said she’s been in contact “with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact.”

During her appearance on Fallon on Wednesday, Curtis said she planned to fly back to LA Thursday morning to help her family and friends in the city. She then urged viewers to do anything they can to help the situation.

“Do anything you can. Anything in your community to help people,” Curtis said. “Give blood, donate, whatever you can do, animal shelters.”

