Jamie Lee Curtis wishes her ‘movie baby’ Lindsay Lohan a happy birthday
Jamie Lee Curtis is showering one of her co-stars with love on her birthday.
In celebration of Lindsay Lohan‘s July 2 birthday, Curtis publicly sent birthday wishes to Lohan, her Freaky Friday partner.
“Happy 39th Birthday to my movie baby now a grown up mommy!” Curtis wrote in an Instagram post.
“Can’t wait for the world to see you shine in #freakierfriday August 8!” Curtis said, referencing the hit film’s sequel, set to release in theaters nationwide.
In Freakier Friday, Curtis and Lohan will reprise their roles as Tess and Anna, with the story picking up years after they endured a body swap. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.
Over on her Instagram page, Lohan shared a picture of a cake with number 3 and 9 candles lit on top.
“Feeling grateful for another year around the sun!” Lohan wrote. “Thank you for the love, the lessons, and the beautiful moments. Here’s to what’s next.”
The unconventional team consists of Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova and the Red Guardian, played by Sebastian Stan, FlorencePugh and David Harbour, to name a few. They embark on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the dark moments of their past.
Stan told ABC News this movie has a different vibe from the others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“The characters are very real,” Stan said. “They’re not perfect and they could die at any moment and they could kill each other at any moment. And they’re obviously dealing with a lot of sort of relatable things, like trauma.”
Not only are the characters more relatable, they’re also scrappier, Pugh said.
“They’re very scrappy. I think they’re all desperate,” Pugh said. “Everything just feels like they’re all on the brink of having a breakdown. And it’s great. It’s just that everybody’s on this boiling level of who’s gonna pop off first.”
Harbour and Pugh both starred in the 2021 film Black Widow, where they played the undercover fake father and sister of ScarlettJohansson‘s Natasha Romanoff. While Pugh said she doesn’t see Harbour as a father figure in real life, she thinks they have the same dedication to doing justice to their characters.
“I’m just so grateful that we both had the same amount of passion to make sure that these characters are going in the right direction together,” Pugh said.
Thunderbolts* is available to watch in movie theaters everywhere on Friday.
Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.
Halle Bailey is requesting sole legal and physical custody of her son, Halo Saint Granberry, whom she shares with rapper, YouTuber and Twitch streamer DDG.
A judge granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday for Bailey, 25, against DDG, 27, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.
In her petition, the singer and Little Mermaid star accused DDG of starting “drama” and “badmouthing” her to his fans “whenever he wishes to cause upset.” She also claimed DDG had accused her of “withholding” their son from him and told his online audience that she had been “with other men.”
“This is false,” Bailey stated, claiming that she had “requested a set schedule” for him to see their son, but DDG had refused. She also accused DDG of creating a “fire storm of media around ‘freeing Halo'” from her and for “threatening” to take Halo from her and withhold child support, even though she claimed DDG had “never paid” her child support.
Bailey noted that she and DDG ended their romantic relationship in 2024 after two years together. They previously welcomed their son in December 2023.
Bailey alleged that DDG had been physically and verbally abusive with her since their split, which Bailey claimed was due to DDG’s “temper and lack of respect towards me.” She also claimed that “incidents of physical abuse” allegedly occurred before her son was born.
She accused DDG of multiple instances of harassment, with things allegedly escalating in January, when she claimed DDG was “very agitated” when picking up their son from her home.
“Halo was crying,” Bailey said. “I repeatedly pleaded with him to stop calling me a b****. I felt very nervous that he was taking Halo with him and was very agitated; I did not feel safe leaving a baby with him in this state. I also wanted to know when he would bring Halo back. He would not tell me.”
She claimed the argument “escalated” and “things got physical between us.”
“We fought each other, wrestling and tussling,” she claimed. “At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”
Bailey further claimed that DDG entered her home in March without permission, stating that she had footage of the alleged encounter from her Ring doorbell camera. She claimed that the alleged encounter left her “feeling very unsafe and nervous that he would enter my home again when I was there.”
A few days after that incident, Bailey claimed DDG stopped by her home again to see their son. She stated that she and Halo were both sick with RSV and that she didn’t want DDG to take his son because of their illness.
Bailey claimed DDG “became angry” with her, “unplugged the Ring camera” after seeing it was recording and then locked her out of her home.
Most recently, on Mother’s Day, Bailey claimed DDG accused her of “being with other men” when she went on a short vacation with her sister and Halo.
The actress claimed that when Halo is in DDG’s care, their son is usually left with DDG’s mother.
“I cannot keep living like this,” Bailey stated. “I never know when he is going to demand our son be in his Mother’s care and whether I will be subjected to his threats and abuse.”
Bailey also stated that she wants Halo to be close with DDG’s family but said DDG “should be present instead of simply leaving Halo with his family for days.”
Good Morning America has reached out to Bailey’s rep and DDG’s management for comment.
Chris Columbus regrets including Donald Trump in Home Alone 2.
The U.S. president makes a seven-second cameo in the 1992 holiday sequel film which Columbus directed. The director recently told the San Francisco Chronicle he wishes he could cut the brief appearance out of it.
“It’s become this curse. It’s become this thing that I wish it was not there,” the director said. “It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone.”
Columbus, who has Italian ancestry, said he fears if he were to cut out the cameo the Trump administration may deport him.
“I can’t cut it,” Columbus said. “If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something.”
The brief appearance happens during a scene in The Plaza Hotel. Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, asks Trump for directions to the lobby. “Down the hall and to the left,” Trump responds.
Columbus said Trump allowed him to shoot the movie in the hotel in exchange for the cameo.
“He said I begged him to be in the movie, but there’s no world I would ever beg a non-actor to be in a movie,” Columbus said. “But we were desperate to get The Plaza Hotel.”