Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect ordered to remain detained until trial

This is a screengrab from a video released by the FBI on Jan. 2, 2024, with new information given in the hunt for the Jan. 6 pipe bomber. FBI

(WASHINGTON) — A federal magistrate judge ordered Friday that the Virginia man charged with placing pipe bombs outside of the headquarters of the RNC and DNC the night before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol remain detained pending trial.

Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh said in the court filing Friday that the government’s evidence amassed thus far against Brian Cole established that there were no conditions he could place on him that would ensure the safety of the general public. 

Cole was arrested by federal authorities earlier last month following a massive probe that had stymied investigators for almost five years.

“Although home incarceration and a GPS monitor would provide some check against Mr. Cole’s ability to carry out any menacing or dangerous conduct in the community, the Court is simply not satisfied these conditions rise to the necessary level for the reasons explained,” Sharbaugh said.

“This is particularly true based on the severity of the potential danger Mr. Cole is alleged to pose, given his alleged persistent acquisition and retention of so-called ‘bombmaking parts’ and given his reported penchant and capacity to create explosive devices and deploy them in public settings,” the judge added.

Cole, who has not entered a plea, allegedly told investigators in a lengthy confession that he wasn’t targeting the joint session of Congress that was convening to certify former President Joe Biden’s election win, according to a previous court filing from the Department of Justice.

Sharbaugh’s ruling followed a detention hearing earlier this week, where he appeared to waver over whether he could put in place heavy restrictions on Cole and release him on bail under the supervision of his family. 

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Jones urged Sharbaugh to reject arguments made by Cole that he would pose no danger if released and remained under house arrest — noting such a setting was similar to where he had carried out his alleged planning to plant the pipe bombs in the first place.

Jones said that on the morning of his arrest, Cole allegedly wiped the memory from his phone for the 943rd time since December 2020, just days before he allegedly planted the devices. 

After Cole saw himself on the news in videos released by the FBI seeking tips on his identity, he said in the interview that he discarded all of his bomb-making materials at a nearby dump and said he never told anyone about his actions in the nearly five years since Jan. 6, according to a court filing.

Cole’s attorneys are expected to again seek his release when the case is ultimately assigned to a federal district judge, after prosecutors revealed in court that they secured a two-count indictment of Cole in D.C.’s Superior Court on Monday.

Nearly K in Pokémon and baseball cards stolen from Tom Brady’s card store in New York
Tom Brady is seen at the opening of the CardVault by Tom Brady store in SoHo on October 07, 2025 in New York City. Michael Simon/Getty Images for CardVault by Tom Brady

(NEW YORK) — Looks like Team Rocket has struck again.

Almost $10,000 worth of Pokémon and baseball cards were stolen from Tom Brady’s card store in New York City last month, the NYPD said Friday.

The crime occurred at CardVault at around 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 20 when the male suspect bypassed the store’s payment machine, leaving the SoHo store with a collectable card stash worth approximately $9,710, according to police.

“Once the transaction was declined, the unidentified individual began to enter manual prompts into the contact payment terminal without the employee’s knowledge to bypass the transaction being declined,” the NYPD said in a statement to ABC News.

The NYPD told ABC News that the suspect is being investigated for grand larceny.

“At time in place of occurrence, unknown defendant utilized a tap to pay account and then manipulated the point of sale system in order to obtain property without the permission and authority to do so, resulting in the loss of 9,710 U.S. currency in merchandise. It’s being investigated by the Financial Crimes Task Force of the NYPD,” a police department spokesperson said, citing the crime report.

The suspect was last seen walking south on Lafayette Street wearing black clothes with a black Yankees cap and a multicolored bag, according to video of the crime shared by police.

The store had just opened on Oct. 8, less than two weeks before the robbery. Brady had acquired 50% of the company in February, according to a press release.

CardVault describes itself online as a store where customers can engage in “buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and collectibles.”

“Founded in 2020 by an all-star team and backed by Brady’s personal passion for the hobby, CardVault’s commitment to community, authenticity, entertainment, and exceptional customer experience sets it apart in the collectibles market,” the store’s website reads.

The store also has locations in Dallas, Chicago, Boston, East Hampton and more, according to the store’s website.

Brady is set to attend the opening of a new CardVault at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Sunday, according to the mall.

CardVault did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News. 

Anyone with information about the suspect can call the NYPD at 1-800-577-8477 in English or 1-888-57-74782 in Spanish.

3 men charged with murder in ‘ambush-style’ shooting of 22-year-old singer: DA
Ajax9/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Three men have been charged with murder in the “ambush-style” shooting of a 22-year-old Latin singer, officials said Wednesday.

The victim, Maria De La Rosa, was known professionally as DELAROSA, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which announced the charges in the fatal shooting that occurred in the Northridge neighborhood over the weekend.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the suspects allegedly approached a parked car, “demanded money, then opened fire, striking all three occupants,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

De La Rosa was taken to a hospital where she died from gunshot wounds, police said. The other two victims suffered critical injuries, prosecutors said.

Two of the suspects — Francisco Otilio Gaytan and Benny LiconGomez, both 27 — were arrested over the weekend, while an arrest warrant has been issued for the third — 21-year-old Eduardo Lopez, prosecutors said.

The three suspects, all of Northridge, have each been charged with one felony count of murder and two felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery, prosecutors said.

LiconGomez is being held on $2,280,000 bail and is set to be arraigned on Wednesday. Gaytan’s bail was set at $2,180,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 7, 2026.

Lopez’s bail has been set at $2,205,000, with an arraignment to be scheduled at a later date.

If convicted as charged, the suspects face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“This was a ruthless and targeted attack that stole the life of a young woman and artist and inflicted profound lifelong trauma on her family and the two survivors,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement. “My Office will pursue this case aggressively to ensure those responsible are held fully accountable for this senseless and deadly violence.”

De La Rosa was a Latin singer growing in popularity with about 40,000 Instagram followers.

The victim’s mother, Deyanira De La Rosa, told Los Angeles ABC station KABC that her daughter had been out with friends when they were shot.

“How do [you do] that to her?” her mother said. “Who do this to her? Because this is not normal.”

“She was so young,” her mother said.

Prosecutors’ memo to new US attorney found no probable cause to charge James Comey: Sources
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

(WASHINGTON) — After a two-month investigation, federal prosecutors in Virginia were unable to gather sufficient evidence to support bringing criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey for allegedly lying to Congress, sources tell ABC News.

The prosecutors earlier this week summarized their findings — that probable cause does not exist to secure an indictment, let alone a conviction at trial — in a detailed declination memo for Lindsey Halligan, President Donald Trump’s newly appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, sources said.

Nevertheless, sources say Halligan plans to ask a grand jury in the coming days to indict Comey, escalating Trump’s unprecedented directive to prosecute some of his political adversaries.

“I just want people to act, they have to act, and we want to act fast,” Trump said on Saturday after directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Sen. Adam Schiff.

A former insurance lawyer turned White House aide with no prosecutorial experience, Halligan has been advised by career prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office that seeking the charges would violate DOJ policy, raise serious ethical issues, and risk being rejected by the grand jury, sources said. She plans to pursue an indictment anyway, carrying out the clear mandate she received when she was installed into the position over the weekend, sources said.

On Thursday, Trump called Comey a “bad person” but said the decision to prosecute is up to the Department of Justice.

“They’re going to make a determination. I’m not making that determination. I think I’d be allowed to get involved if I want, but I don’t really choose to do so,” Trump told reporters in the White House Thursday, just days after imploring the Justice Department to act.

Halligan is working against the clock, with the five-year statute of limitations to prosecute Comey for allegedly making false statements expiring on Tuesday.

The rapid push for an indictment, despite the recommendation of career prosecutors, comes at a fraught time for the high-profile attorney’s office, which handles a bulk of the country’s national security cases. Trump’s previous pick for the job, Erik Siebert, resigned last week after being pressured to bring mortgage fraud charges against James, and Trump, who said he fired Siebert, placed Halligan in the role — overruling senior DOJ leadership — with a clear goal of securing criminal charges against James, Schiff, and Comey.

Trump has repeatedly invoked the four criminal cases he faced after losing the 2020 election — including charges that he mishandled national security secrets and sought to illegally overturn an election — to justify bringing the cases against the three longtime adversaries of the president.

“Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, and Leticia??” Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday evening. “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

The U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia began investigating Comey in early August following Trump’s renewed call for prosecutions related to alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, sources told ABC News.

The investigation — which is being carried out concurrently in the Western District of Virginia and Eastern District of Pennsylvania — directly stemmed from FBI Director Kash Patel’s discovery of sensitive documents at the FBI headquarters related to the Russia probe, sources said.  

They said the documents prompted investigators to examine whether Comey’s testimony to Congress in September 2020, regarding Russian interference, could support charges of perjury or obstruction. Prosecutors specifically examined Comey’s testimony about Hillary Clinton’s alleged involvement linking Trump to Russia and whether Comey authorized leaks of anonymous information to the media.

During his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, 2016, Comey defended his conduct and rejected claims that the investigation was politically motivated.

“I would say in the main it was done by the book, it was appropriate, and it was essential that it be done,” Comey told the senators. “Overall, I’m proud of the work. There are parts of it that are concerning, which I’m sure we’ll talk about. But overall I’m proud of the work.”

Ultimately, prosecutors were unable to find evidence to prove that Comey likely committed either perjury or obstruction during his testimony, sources told ABC News.

Not only would the charges fail in securing a conviction, which requires proving the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, but they also fall short of the much lower probable cause standard for an indictment, prosecutors concluded in a memo provided to Halligan, according to sources.

