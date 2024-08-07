Jan. 6 rioter taken into custody after threatening posts targeting Justice Barrett, AG Garland

Jan. 6 rioter taken into custody after threatening posts targeting Justice Barrett, AG Garland
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A Nevada man awaiting trial for charges stemming from his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was taken into custody this week for a series of threatening statements prosecutors say he made targeting public officials, including Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

According to court records obtained by ABC News, prosecutors moved to revoke Bradley Nelson’s bail following a series of statements and social media posts as recent as last month — that included an image posted Garland with crosshairs drawn on his head. Prosecutors moved to revoke his bail two days after his post about Garland.

Another post that concerned prosecutors targeted Barrett and followed the Supreme Court’s decision in Fischer v. United States involving an obstruction statute leveled against dozens of Jan. 6 rioters, including Nelson himself. Justice Barrett notably dissented from a majority opinion that significantly narrowed the statute’s use against participants in the Capitol attack.

“I pray to God with all my [expletive] heart that somebody cuts your [expletive] throat from ear to ear you worthless piece of [expletive],” Nelson allegedly posted of Barrett roughly an hour after the court’s ruling was made public.

Other posts flagged by prosecutors included an image posted by Nelson in August of 2023 of Judge Scott McAfee, the Georgia judge overseeing Trump’s election interference case brought by the Fulton County District Attorney, with crosshairs over his head.

Nelson also allegedly posted an image of New York Attorney General Letitia James with crosshairs that included the comment he would, “give every [expletive] thing I have to watch that [expletive]’s head explode, or at least the back of her head blowout,” the filing says.

A federal judge in Maryland ordered Nelson detained on Tuesday based on the statements, and also raised concerns about specific recent comments he made about FBI agents involved in his Jan. 6 case that were escalating in recent weeks.

According to the order, Nelson never disputed making any of the specific statements or posts, but instead argued that none amounted to threats, which the judge said he didn’t find convincing.

Whether Nelson continues to remain in custody, however, will be up to the D.C. district judge overseeing his case, Judge John Bates.

Nelson was first arrested in March of 2023 on several charges including entering and remaining on restricted grounds and violent and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

Prosecutors said Nelson posted extensive sentiments online in advance of the riot about his desire for violence against public officials including Sen. Mitch McConnell and former Attorney General William Barr, though he was not accused of assaulting police during the riot itself.

Nelson has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is set to go to trial in December.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

House Oversight Committee requests interview, documents from Biden’s physician
House Oversight Committee requests interview, documents from Biden’s physician
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

(WASHINGTON) — The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee issued a letter on Sunday to President Joe Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, requesting a transcribed interview and documents, citing reports that he has not recommended the president take a cognitive test.

In the letter to O’Connor, obtained by ABC News, Chairman James Comer wrote: “Americans question President Biden’s ability to lead the country, and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating circumstances surrounding your assessment in February of this year that ‘President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.'”

He “continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations,” O’Connor had said in his February assessment, and that the test “identified no new concerns.”

Biden, in an interview Friday with ABC’s Good Morning America and This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos, would not commit to taking independent cognitive and neurological tests.

When asked whether he has had specific cognitive tests or an examination by a neurologist, Biden said, “No. No one said I had to. No one said. They said I’m good.”

The committee said in its letter Sunday that it’s giving O’Connor until July 14 to reply.

The White House on Sunday responded to Comer’s letter, with Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House Counsel’s office, telling ABC News in a statement, in part, that it was one House Republicans’ “crazy, discredited conspiracy theories.”

The Biden White House also pointed to an Investigator General report about how drugs were prescribed by the White House physician’s office when Donald Trump was in office.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nation’s founders pushed against ‘elected king’ when framing presidential powers: Historians
Nation’s founders pushed against ‘elected king’ when framing presidential powers: Historians
GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court’s ruling that presidents have immunity for “official acts” goes against all of the principles the nation’s founders pushed for as they drew up the Constitution, historians and legal experts argued.

Fifteen constitutional historians, represented by the liberal non-profit policy institute the Brennan Center for Justice, filed a friend-of-the-court brief to the Supreme Court In April, challenging former President Donald Trump’s claims that current and former presidents enjoyed “absolute immunity” from criminal prosecution.

“Advocates for the new Constitution sought to assure state ratifying conventions that the new President would not be an elected king,” the brief said.

Holly Brewer, an associate professor at the University of Maryland and the brief’s main author, told ABC News that historical writings from key figures, including Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and others as well as the records from the states as they ratified the Constitution explicitly show they were against “another runaway monarchy” after suffering under Great Britain’s King George III.

“It was remarkable. There were so many issues where the founders disagreed, but this was not one of them,” she said.

Brewer said the founders all looked at history in order to not repeat the same mistakes they thought had led to the absolute rule by king they opposed, holding to the concept that “no man is above the law.”

“The Framers came to the Philadelphia Convention of 1787 determined not to replicate the British monarchy they had defeated. They argued among themselves about the appropriate balance of power between the executive and legislative branches, and the specific powers attached to each. But at no point did they seek to endow the President with prerogatives that would make him an ‘elective King,'” the brief said, citing James Madison’s “Notes on the Constitutional Convention.”

Thomas Wolf, director of democracy initiatives at the Brennan Center who co-authored the brief, told ABC News that the anti-monarchal spirit among the founders was so strong that even those who pushed for a stronger executive branch, such as Hamilton, argued that a president could be prosecuted.

For example, during the convention, Hamilton argued for an elective executive to serve for a lifetime but only “during good behaviour” and be subject to prosecution and removal.

While the founders were debating the immunities for Congress, James Madison suggested a similar discussion for the president, however, no one else wanted to take up the discussion, Wolf said.

“He brought it to the floor and everyone decided they should go home instead,” he said.

Wolf and Brewer said the Constitution’s ratification among the states hung on the idea that the president could be held accountable for abuses and crimes.

“In advocating for ratification, the Founders sought to reassure the ratifying conventions that “Our President is not a King, nor is our Senate a house of Lords.” the brief said citing speeches in state conventions during the ratification process.

“At every state ratification convention, this was an issue and the states were reassured [the Constitution] would not result in another runaway monarchy,” Brewer said.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor also invoked this idea in her dissent arguing that under the conservative majority’s ruling the president “is now a king above the law.”

“The Court effectively creates a law-free zone around the President, upsetting the status quo that has existed since the Founding,” she wrote.

Wolf said that the Supreme Court’s majority ignored fundamental and well-documented facts from the nation’s history in its ruling.

“The framers already considered granting criminal immunity and rejected it which means they concluded an energetic executive could still be considered for criminal prosecution,” he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Three days before debate, Biden, Harris blast Trump on abortion rights on Dobbs anniversary
Three days before debate, Biden, Harris blast Trump on abortion rights on Dobbs anniversary
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday — the second anniversary of the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade — took the offensive, launching blistering blows against former President Donald Trump on abortion rights, just three days ahead of Thursday’s debate.

“Trump has not denied much less shown remorse for his actions. Instead, he quote, ‘proudly’ takes credit for overturning Roe,” Harris said at an abortion rights rally in Maryland. “My fellow Americans, in a court of law that would be called an admission in the case of the stealing of reproductive freedom from the women of America. Donald Trump is guilty.”

Biden, Harris, the White House, and their campaign worked to center the fight on abortion, an issue that has galvanized voters in both red and blue states over the last two years, and that they view as critical to their chances at reelection in November.

Biden’s surrogates fanned out around the country: Harris was traveling to Arizona for a roundtable on abortion after her Maryland rally; first lady Jill Biden is in Philadelphia for campaign events; and second gentleman Doug Emhoff has three campaign events across Michigan.

Biden himself is not on the trail to mark the Dobbs anniversary; he is instead at Camp David where he has been since last Thursday and is taking part in debate prep with over a dozen aides, including standing for full 90-minutes mock debates, ahead of his showdown with Trump later this week. But the president did comment on abortion access.

“Two years ago today, Donald Trump’s Supreme Court majority ripped away the fundamental freedom for women to access the health care they need and deserve,” Biden said in a statement, adding that “the consequences have been devastating.”

Biden later said, “Donald Trump is the sole person responsible for this nightmare.”

In a video posted to social media, Biden read from a post by Trump taking credit for being able to “kill Roe v. Wade” and said: “Decades of progress shattered just because the last guy got four years in the White House.”

“We know what will happen if he gets another four. For MAGA Republicans, Roe is just the beginning,” Biden argued. “They’re going to try to ban the right to choose nationwide. They’re coming for IVF and birth control next.”

The Biden campaign rolled out a TV ad featuring Kaitlyn Joshua, a woman from Louisiana, telling of her experience with abortion bans and laying blame at Trump’s feet.

“I was right around 11 weeks when I had a miscarriage. The pain that I was feeling was excruciating. And I was turned away from 2 emergency rooms,” Joshua said. “That was a direct result of Donald Trump overturning Roe v. Wade.”

The ad is part of a larger $50 million advertising blitz the campaign rolled out earlier this month.

Over the weekend at a Faith & Freedom conference, Trump continued to boast that he picked three Supreme Court Justices who voted to overrule Roe, saying that although they took a lot of “heat” over the decision, it was the “right” choice.

“I with stood vicious attacks to pick and confirm three great Supreme Court justices,” he said. “We have also achieved what the pro-life movement fought to get for 49 years and we’ve gotten abortion out of the federal government and back to the states.”

The Trump campaign on Monday pushed back on the Biden team’s coordinated messaging against the former president.

Karoline Leavitt, a Trump campaign spokesperson, labeled Biden, Harris and Democrats as “radical extremists” in a statement, accusing them of supporting “taxpayer funded abortions up until birth.”

It’s an accusation the White House flatly denied Monday.

“The president and the vice president do not support abortion up until the time of birth, nor do they support abortion after birth, in fact, that’s not abortion,” Jennifer Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, said on a call with reporters.

Leavitt, Trump’s spokesperson, also said the Democrats “lie about President Trump’s position on this issue in a desperate attempt to scare voters. The truth is that the Dobbs Decision returned the power back to the people in every respective state to make decisions on the issue of abortion.”

She later added: “President Trump also strongly supports ensuring women have access to the care they need to create healthy families, including widespread access to IVF, birth control, and contraception, and he always will.”

Congressional Republicans this month blocked bills that would protect IVF and contraception, claiming they were Democratic election-year messaging. It’s a move White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slammed on Monday as “extreme,” “out of touch” and “wrong.”

At her rally, Harris was introduced by Kate Cox, a Texas woman who left her state to get an abortion after being told by her doctor that her life was at risk and who was one of the first lady’s guests at this year’s State of the Union address.

“Today, I’m happy to share that I’m pregnant again,” Cox said to cheers. “I hope that by then, when we welcome our baby to the world, it will be a world led by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.