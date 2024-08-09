Jan. 6 rioter who attacked numerous officers sentenced to 20 years

seng kui Lim / 500px /Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A California man convicted of carrying out some of the most extended and brutal assaults against police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday.

The 20-year prison term for David Dempsey, handed down by senior D.C. District Judge Royce Lamberth, marks the second longest sentence yet for a defendant convicted in connection with the Capitol assault.

With several of Dempsey’s victims from the Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police in attendance in the courtroom during the trial, prosecutors played multiple videos showing Dempsey at one of the most violent exchanges of the riot near the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol — repeatedly striking, kicking, and throwing object after object at the police line trying to prevent the pro-Trump mob from swarming into the building.

In one video clip, Dempsey repeatedly swung a stolen metal crutch down onto an officer’s helmet, cracking the face shield.

One officer who Dempsey struck testified that he believed he was going to die and that his thoughts began drifting to his family.

Judge Lamberth described Dempsey’s offenses as “exceptionally egregious” before handing down the sentence, which he said was further warranted due to Dempsey’s lengthy criminal history and past instances where he had attacked political opponents during protests in 2019 and 2020.

The judge, a Reagan appointee, said that “fortunately” Dempsey’s efforts to break through the police line were not fruitful, as it would likely have resulted in a “bloodbath” for lawmakers sheltering inside the building.

“David Dempsey is political violence personified,” a prosecutor said in making the case for Dempsey’s harsh sentence.

Prior to receiving his sentence, Dempsey addressed the court and spoke of his “profound sense of regret” for his actions, issuing a personal apology to the police gathered in the room.

After receiving the sentence, however, Dempsey — as he was escorted out by the bailiff — made a hand sign in the air that is commonly associated with “white power” or the white supremacist Groyper movement.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 1,265 defendants and secured prison sentences for more than 460 people involved in the Capitol attack, according to figures released early this year by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C.

Man fatally shot by park rangers at Yellowstone National Park allegedly threatened mass shooting
Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A 28-year-old man who worked for a business in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting before being killed in a shootout with rangers on the Fourth of July, officials said Tuesday.

Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner, of Milton, Florida, was confronted by Yellowstone law enforcement rangers early on the morning of July 4 while allegedly shooting a semi-automatic rifle toward a dining facility at Canyon Village, according to the National Park Service. Approximately 200 people were in the facility at the time, NPS said in an update on the incident Tuesday.

During an exchange of gunfire, Fussner was shot by law enforcement rangers and died at the scene, NPS said. A ranger was also shot in a lower extremity, NPS said. The injured ranger was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and has since been released, NPS said. No other injuries were reported.

Fussner was an employee of Xanterra Parks and Resorts, a private business authorized to operate in Yellowstone, according to NPS. ABC News has reached out to the business for comment.

Law enforcement rangers initially began searching for the suspect after Yellowstone’s 911 dispatch center received a report just after midnight on July 4 “that a woman had been held against her will by a man with a gun in a residence at Canyon Village,” NPS said in a press release.

“She also reported to law enforcement rangers that Fussner threatened to kill her and others, including plans to allegedly carry out a mass shooting(s) at July 4th events outside the park,” NPS said.

Rangers were “strategically deployed” in the park amid the search for Fussner, NPS said. Those posted near Canyon Lodge — which houses employee and public dining rooms in the center of the park — encountered him around 8 a.m. local time as he “reportedly walked toward the service entrance of the facility while firing a semi-automatic rifle,” NPS said.

The investigation into this incident is being led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming, the NPS said. The probe will include the shooting involving the rangers, who have been placed on paid administrative leave amid the investigation per NPS policy.

“Thanks to the heroic actions of our law enforcement rangers, many lives were saved here last Thursday,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement. “These rangers immediately confronted this shooter and took decisive action to ensure he was no longer a threat to public safety. We are working now to provide maximum support to those involved and their families.”

Jury begins deliberations in Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A jury in Manhattan federal court began deliberations Friday afternoon in the corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, who faces 16 felony counts, including bribery, extortion, wire fraud and acting as a foreign agent for Egypt.

More than three dozen witnesses testified in the New Jersey senator’s nearly two-month trial. Jurors held gold bars and saw envelopes of cash that prosecutors said Menendez took as bribes in exchange for official acts.

“The buck stops here. Thousands upon thousands of bucks stop here. It’s time to hold him responsible,” prosecutor Paul Monteleoni told jurors.

The defense insisted Menendez “did not take one single action due to a bribe” and blamed the senator’s wife, Nadine Menendez, who the defense insisted shook down three New Jersey businessmen and kept it from her husband.

“That is her gold and her cash,” defense attorney Adam Fee said.

Prosecutors argued the Democratic congressman was no puppet of his wife.

“He wasn’t the one being led around and manipulated by Nadine,” Monteleoni said.

The trial exposed how top Egyptian officials allegedly gained access to Bob Menendez, then chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, through Nadine Menendez. Jurors saw photos of the senator dining with Egyptian intelligence officials. A staff member testified “it was weird” the senator had dinner and other encounters with the Egyptians that did not appear on his schedule.

“Made it a little bit more difficult because I didn’t know exactly who he was talking to or what information he had or didn’t have or who he might want to meet or where information was coming from,” the staff member, Sarah Arkin, testified.

Nadine Menendez faces a separate trial in the case and has pleaded not guilty.

The jury will return to court Monday to resume deliberations.

Glaciers on Alaskan ice field melting at ‘incredibly worrying’ pace, study finds
An eagle flies above the Mendenhall Glacier, Alaska, in an undated photo. (Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The glaciers on a major Alaskan ice field are melting twice as fast than recorded over a decade ago, with researchers saying the rate of ice loss is “incredibly worrying.”

The research, led by scientists at Newcastle University in the United Kingdom and published in Nature Communications Tuesday, identified how ice volume on Juneau Icefield has dramatically decreased since 2010 compared to decades prior.

Juneau Icefield lies 2,000 feet north of Juneau and extends through the border with British Columbia and is the fifth-largest ice field in North America.

Researchers looked at historical data to determine three periods where ice volume significantly changed.

According to the study, from 1770-1979 Juneau Icefield’s glacier volume loss remained consistent, losing 0.65- 1.01 kilometers cubed per year. The second period, from 1979-2010, saw ice volume loss increase to 3.08-3.72 kilometers cubed per year.

Alarming researchers, between 2010-2020 Juneau Icefield’s glacier volume loss accelerated to 5.91 kilometers cubed, according to the study.

“It’s incredibly worrying that our research found a rapid acceleration since the early 21st century in the rate of glacier loss across the Juneau Icefield,” Dr. Bethan Davies, study leader and lecturer at Newcastle University said in Nature Tuesday.

Davies explained why the region is susceptible to accelerated ice less amid climate change.

“Alaskan ice fields — which are predominantly flat, plateau ice fields — are particularly vulnerable to accelerated melt as the climate warms since ice loss happens across the whole surface, meaning a much greater area is affected,” Davies said.

The study found that since 1770, 108 of Juneau Icefield’s glaciers have disappeared completely and mapping in 2019 showed every glacier in the region has thinned.

“As glacier thinning on the Juneau plateau continues and ice retreats to lower levels and warmer air, the feedback processes this sets in motion is likely to prevent future glacier regrowth,” Davies said, saying this will potentially push glaciers “beyond a tipping point into irreversible recession.”

