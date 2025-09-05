Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ hoodie arrested on animal attack charges
(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — The Jan. 6 rioter seen in photos wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” hoodie inside the U.S. Capitol building has been arrested in Virginia on charges stemming from a dog attack.
Robert Keith Packer, 60, was arrested on Thursday “following an investigation into an animal-related incident” that had occurred on Monday in Newport News, a city spokesperson said.
Packer was charged with one count of animal attack resulting from owner’s disregard for human life, a felony, the spokesperson said. He was also charged with attacking while at large and no city license, both misdemeanors.
Civil charges have also been filed against Packer, including dogs running in a pack and vicious dog, the spokesperson said.
Police told Newport News ABC affiliate WVEC that four people were taken to the hospital with dog bites stemming from the attack.
“As part of the investigation, authorities seized one adult dog, six 11-week-old puppies, four live rabbits, and one deceased rabbit from the property,” the spokesperson said.
The case is being investigated by the city’s Animal Services division, police said.
Federal prosecutors in the Jan. 6 case said that Packer has been a “habitual criminal offender for 25 years with 21 convictions for mostly drunk driving, but also for larceny, drug possession, and forgery.” He was incarcerated for several previous offenses, they said.
He was ultimately pardoned, after President Donald Trump issued a sweeping series of pardons for defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack earlier this year.
(HIDALGO, Texas) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 77 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1 million at a port of entry in Texas, officials said.
Officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry in Texas referred a vehicle, a 2020 Renault Oroch, for a secondary inspection on Saturday, according to a CBP statement on Monday.
“A canine inspection resulted in an alert and a nonintrusive imaging system scan revealed anomalies within the vehicle,” officials said. “Upon closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 30 packages containing a total of 34.90 kilograms (76.94 lbs.) of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.”
Authorities said the narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,027,316.
“This substantial cocaine seizure reflects the strong dedication of our officers to safeguarding the border, as well as their skillful use of experience and technology,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.
The narcotics and the vehicle were both seized, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.
(WASHINGTON) — Attorneys representing former special counsel Jack Smith hit back Tuesday at reports of a recently announced watchdog investigation into his prosecutions of President Donald Trump, describing the reasoning for the probe as baseless and partisan.
“The predicate for this investigation is imaginary and unfounded,” said Covington and Burling attorneys Lanny Breuer and Peter Koski in their letter to acting Office of Special Counsel Jamieson Greer, which was obtained by ABC News.
The Office of Special Counsel — which is a separate watchdog agency from the special counsel position Smith held under the auspices of the Justice Department — confirmed late last month it was investigating Smith after receiving a referral from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton.
Cotton’s complaint accused Smith of taking deliberate steps in his prosecutions of Trump, which included charges for unlawful retention of classified materials as well as a criminal conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election loss, to impact Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign in violation of the Hatch Act.
“A review of the record and procedural history demonstrates the opposite — Mr. Smith was fiercely committed to making prosecutorial decisions based solely on the evidence, he steadfastly followed applicable Department of Justice guidelines and the Principles of Federal Prosecution, and he did not let the pending election influence his investigative or prosecutorial decision-making,” Smith’s attorneys wrote in response to the complaint.
Both cases were dropped after Trump was reelected president due to a long-standing Justice Department policy that bars the prosecution of a sitting president.
Tuesday’s letter notes that since Greer’s announcement of his office’s ethics investigation of Smith, he has not yet attempted to directly contact Smith for cooperation with the probe.
Smith’s attorneys also note the unusual nature of the investigation being led by OSC, which traditionally has no role in probing the actions of federal prosecutors.
“We are aware of no court decision, prior Office of Special Counsel finding, or other authority interpreting the Hatch Act to prohibit prosecutors from investigating allegations of criminal conduct committed by former public officials or candidates for public office, or prosecuting those cases when the facts and law so dictate,” the letter stated.
“Application of such an unprecedented interpretation of the statute risks interfering with the Department of Justice’s ability to investigate and prosecute public officials or candidates for public office,” the letter said.
A representative of the Office of Special Counsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
Tuesday’s letter is the first public comment from Smith’s attorneys since he moved to drop his two prosecutions of Trump following the 2024 election — and comes amid a growing barrage of comments from the White House urging investigations of Trump’s perceived political enemies.
The Justice Department has already named Smith as among the officials under scrutiny by its “Weaponization Working Group,” though it’s unclear whether that means he is facing any criminal investigation.
In their letter to Greer Tuesday, Smith’s attorneys urged the OSC to ensure they have input before the release of any finding or report on Smith’s actions, which they argue were never motivated by politics.
“In light of the unprecedented nature of this investigation, if you intend to go forward with this in any way, we insist that you engage with us so that any finding by the Office of Special Counsel is fully informed by the record,” they wrote.
(CHELAN COUNTY, Wash.) — It’s been nearly a month since Travis Decker went on the run after allegedly killing his three young daughters near a Washington state campground, and at least one expert told ABC News he believes the fugitive father is likely still alive and will “eventually surface.”
Paityn Decker, 9; Evenlyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were killed after they left home for a “planned visitation” with Decker at approximately 5 p.m. on May 30, officials said. At approximately 3 p.m. on June 2, officials located the bodies of the three girls, and Decker’s vehicle, near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington.
Nearly one month later, the manhunt for Decker, an Army veteran, continues.
On Monday, officials said that “there is no certain evidence that Decker remains alive” or in the surrounding area after “seemingly strong early leads gave way to less convincing proofs over the last two weeks of searching.”
“We can’t and won’t quit this search,” Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said in a statement. “Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia Decker deserve justice. Decker remains a danger to the public as long as he’s at large.”
But Todd McGhee, a law enforcement and security analyst and former Massachusetts state trooper, told ABC News he believes Decker is alive, especially since canines have “not picked up on any type of cadaver or any type of presence of a deceased body.”
“Canines are trained to look for cadavers and sniff for those types of odors, so he’s still maybe on the move,” McGhee told ABC News.
McGhee said he believes Decker may have “slipped out of the U.S.,” escalating the search into an “international manhunt.” An affidavit previously revealed that Decker’s Google searches leading up to the murders included “how does a person move to Canada” and “how to relocate to Canada.”
Decker has likely been able to evade from law enforcement for so long due to his military training, which allows him to “navigate with limited resources in the wilderness,” McGhee said. Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison previously said Decker’s father revealed that his son had been known to go out and live “off the grid” for up to 2 and a 1/2 months.
Since he has managed to hide from officials for an extensive period of time, McGhee said Decker could have developed an escape plan, allowing him at least time to “process everything as far as turning himself in [and] standing trial.”
McGhee said Decker will likely “leverage every bit” of his military experience but said he believes he will “eventually surface.”
“He’ll eventually have to surface through seeking shelter, seeking food, nutrition — those types of things will require him to come out of hiding and, to some degree, expose himself to the general public,” McGhee said.
Regardless of where Decker may be, McGhee said he is “confident” the search efforts will lead to some form of closure.
“I’m confident that something should reveal itself as far as a resolution as to where his existence is and hopefully a capture and an arrest,” McGhee told ABC News.
What we know about the deaths of Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia Decker
On May 30, Decker picked up the girls, talked to his ex-wife, Whitney Decker, for about 15-20 minutes and then left, according to Arianna Cozart, Whitney Decker’s attorney. While Whitney Decker had full custody of the children, Travis Decker was granted visitations to see the children for three hours on Fridays and eight hours every other weekend, so long as he remained in Wenatchee Valley with the girls, Cozart told ABC News.
“He said, ‘Hey, I will see you at 8 [p.m.]’ and he left, and he never came back,” Cozart said.
Whitney Decker contacted police that evening with a civil complaint, saying she had not heard from Travis Decker and he had failed to bring the girls home at their scheduled time, officials said.
Detectives later learned Travis Decker and his daughters did not arrive at a “planned 5K running event” on Saturday. Officials believe that Decker traveled to the campground where the girls’ bodies were found on May 29 and returned the next day with his three children, according to court documents.
When the girls were reported missing, the investigation had not met Amber Alert criteria, officials said, but an Endangered Missing Persons Alert had been issued through the Washington State Patrol.
When the bodies of the girls were discovered, there were plastic bags over the heads of each one and their wrists were zip-tied, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.
Around Decker’s vehicle, deputies located zip ties and plastic bags “strewn throughout the area.” The tailgate of the truck had what appeared to be “two hand prints of blood,” according to court documents.
An autopsy determined the girls were suffocated, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said on June 9.
Decker’s mental health struggles, PTSD
Travis Decker had struggled with mental health issues, including PTSD, and was unable to access help through veterans’ resources, Cozart said.
“The courts didn’t fail these girls. It wasn’t the judge and it wasn’t Whitney; it was our system,” Cozart said. “[Whitney] feels like the system really let Travis down. If somebody would have provided Travis with the help that he needed, those girls would be alive.”
During a memorial service for the girls last weekend, Whitney Decker briefly spoke for the first time since her daughters’ deaths. She said the girls had “warm and open hearts.”
“I’m so thankful for the time that I had with the girls. I truly hope that the legacy of the girls’ lives lives in everyone’s hearts forever. They were incredible,” Whitney Decker said at the memorial on June 20.
Decker, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a light shirt and dark shorts, police said, and a new suspect flyer was released by authorities on June 16. He is currently wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping, police said.
Officials said anyone who has any information on Decker or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.