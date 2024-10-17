Jane Fonda to be honored with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jane Fonda is set to receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring the two-time Oscar winner for both her career and humanitarian work. 

Fonda will be the 60th recipient of the award, considered SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute, which is given to an actor who represents the “finest ideals of the acting profession.” 

“Jane Fonda is a trailblazer and an extraordinary talent; a dynamic force who has shaped the landscape of entertainment, advocacy and culture with unwavering passion,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher says. “We honor Jane not only for her artistic brilliance but for the profound legacy of activism and empowerment she has created. Her fearless honesty has been an inspiration to me and many others in our industry.”

Fonda shared in a statement that she is “deeply honored and humbled” to be recognized with the award, noting, “I have been working in this industry for almost the entirety of my life and there’s no honor like the one bestowed on you by your peers.”

She adds, “SAG-AFTRA works tirelessly to protect the working actor and to ensure that union members are being treated equitably in all areas, and I am proud to be a member as we continue to work to protect generations of performers to come.” 

Fonda will receive her honor at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, streaming live on Netflix Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ live tour announced
ABC

Dancing with the Stars is hitting the road again!

The hit dance show announced Dancing with the Stars: Live! on Tuesday, a nearly three-month tour in winter 2025 featuring professional dancers from the series, including Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov and Rylee Arnold. Celebrity guest stars will also join the show along the way.

The tour, which kicks off on Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and comes to a close on April 5 in Los Angeles, will allow audiences “the opportunity to experience the breathless excitement, the athleticism, and the artistry they see in the TV show’s famed ballroom live, up-close, and personal,” according to a release.

The announcement from DWTS described the show as a “dazzling, sexy, high energy, brand-new live production.”

Mandy Moore, whose choreography credits include The Eras Tour and the 2016 musical movie La La Land, will choreograph and direct the live event.

“Directing this tour is one of my favorite times of the year. I have a long-standing history with the ‘DWTS’ brand and these dancers, it’s like returning home to family,” said Moore in a statement. “The collaboration with these world class performers presents an amazing opportunity to highlight their inimitable talent, their athleticism, and it’s what truly makes them artists.”

Tickets for the live show will go on sale at dwtstour.com on Friday at 10 a.m. local.

‘It Ends With Us’ star defends Colleen Hoover as film passes 0 million at domestic box office
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Justin Baldoni‘s It Ends With Us has reached a major milestone.

The romantic drama passed $100 million at the domestic box office on Tuesday, after only its 11th day of release.

This makes it the top-grossing movie of Baldoni’s career. It’s also close to being star Blake Lively‘s highest-grossing live-action movie at the domestic box office — It Ends With Us just needs to pass 2011’s Green Lantern, which earned $116.6 million, to achieve that marker.

Speaking of It Ends With Us, star Brandon Sklenar took to social media to defend the book’s author, Colleen Hoover, and “the women of this cast” amid online rumors and backlash about the film during the lead-up to its release. In a post Sklenar shared to Instagram on Tuesday, he addressed “all this stuff swirling online.”

“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about,” Sklenar wrote.

“It is, in fact, the opposite of the point … What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film,” Sklenar continued. “It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

Vince Vaughn makes rare appearance with wife and his 2 kids on Hollywood Walk of Fame
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Vince Vaughn received love and support from his family on Monday while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Wedding Crashers actor made a rare appearance at the ceremony with his wife Kyla Weber and their two kids, daughter Locklyn, 13, and son Vernon, 11.

In a photo from the event, Vaughn and Weber can be seen posing with their kids, as Vernon proudly shows off his dad’s plaque, which features a miniature version of the actor’s Walk of Fame star.

Speaking to EXTRA TV at the ceremony, Vaughn opened up about fatherhood and how it has affected his life.

“I think you get more patience, and you feel a kind of love that you just can’t describe,” he explained. “And we laugh a lot, we have a lot of fun, so I enjoy my days quite a bit with both of them.”

Vaughn also gushed over his family and expressed gratitude for them during his speech accepting the honor, according to People.

“My beautiful wife Kyla, I’m so glad that you’re with me on this now. I’m so grateful for you and these beautiful kids and for all the laughter that we share together,” he said. “As much as all this means, Vernon and Locklyn, you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me.”

“You’re not as lucrative, and you don’t give me access to the kind of stuff that this kind of thing does,” he joked. “But with that all being said, you guys are the most important, and I love you very much. It’s great to have you guys with me.”

