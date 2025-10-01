Jane Goodall, famed primatologist, anthropologist and conservationist, dead at 91

Jane Goodall, famed primatologist, anthropologist and conservationist, dead at 91

Dr. Jane Goodall attends the 2025 Forbes Sustainability Summit at Forbes on Fifth on September 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jane Goodall, the most prolific primatologist of a generation, has died. She was 91 years old.

“The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes,” the institute said on social media. “She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States.”

Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.

It was July 1960 when Goodall, 26 years old at the time, first entered Tanzania and began her important research on chimpanzees in the wild. Throughout her study of the species, Goodall proved that primates display an array of similar behaviors to humans, such as communicate, develop individual personalities, and make and use their own tools.

Among the most surprising discoveries Goodall made when the research began was “how like us” the chimpanzees are, she told ABC News in 2020.

“Their behavior, with their gestures, kissing, embracing, holding hands and patting on the back,” she said. “The fact that they can actually be violent and brutal and have a kind of war, but also loving and altruistic.”

That discovery is considered one of the achievements of 20th century scholarship, according to the Jane Goodall Institute.

Goodall’s research garnered both scientific honors and mainstream fame, and she was credited with paving the way for a rise in women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and math over the years. The number of women in STEM has increased from 7% to 26% in the six last decades, according to The Jane Goodall Institute, which cited census information from 1970 to 2011.

The anthropologist continued to lend her voice to environmental causes well into her 80s and 90s.

She was subject of many documentaries, including 2017’s Jane, and her place in pop culture history was further cemented in 2022 when Mattel announced a special edition Barbie doll to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of her first visit to Tanzania’s Gombe National Park.

Jeremy Allen White on finding a ‘tether’ to Bruce Springsteen
Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in 20th Century Studios’ ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’. (Photo by Macall Polay © 2025 20th Century Studios)

Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen in the new film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and The Bear star says he felt an early connection to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. 

On the red carpet for the New York Film Festival premiere of the movie, White told People that in talking to Springsteen about why they were making a film about this period of his life, The Boss was “so honest” and revealed something about what he was going through at the time that White could relate to.

“He talked to me about a panic attack he’d had, and he described it to me as in this moment he felt like he was like a voyeur in his own life,” White said. “He was an observer. He felt so outside of himself, and he told me that story, and that’s a feeling I’m familiar with.”

He added, “I think I’m always trying to find some presence in my own life, and I worked very hard at it every day. And when he told me that story and made me familiar with that feeling, I knew there was a tether that I could explore there.”

In other Deliver Me From Nowhere news … A new behind-the-scenes video of the making of the film has just been released. It includes footage of White as Springsteen shooting scenes in a studio, recording the Nebraska track “Atlantic City” and more. It also shows Springsteen on set.

Asked what he hopes moviegoers will take away from the film, White shares, “I hope people come away with the same thing people come away from his music, which is hope.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters and IMAX on Oct. 24. Tickets are on sale now.

Paul Mescal stars as William Shakespeare in ‘Hamnet’ trailer
Paul Mescal stars as William Shakespeare in ‘Hamnet.’ (Agata Grzybowska)

Paul Mescal is William Shakespeare in the official teaser trailer for Hamnet.

Focus Features released the first trailer for the upcoming drama film on Tuesday.

Based on the 2020 novel by Maggie O’Farrell, the story follows the fictional account of Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes Shakespeare, after the death of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet Shakespeare.

The film “tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation of Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece, Hamlet,” according to its official synopsis.

Mescal stars as the famous playwright while Jessie Buckley costars as Agnes, who was also an English playwright.

“Is it true you know everything about a person by touching them here?” Mescal’s Shakespeare says to Buckley’s Agnes as he takes her hand in the trailer.

“Not everything,” she responds, before they kiss.

Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao directed the film from a script she co-wrote with O’Farrell. Zhao was famously the second woman to ever win best director at the Oscars for her 2020 film Nomadland, which also won best picture.

Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn also star in the film, which was produced by Steven Spielberg and 1917 director Sam Mendes.

Hamnet debuts in theaters on Nov. 27.

Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t keep up with fan reactions to ‘And Just Like That…’
Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3. (Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max)

Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t reading what you’re writing about Carrie Bradshaw.

The actress told People in a recent interview that she doesn’t keep up with the fan reactions to new episodes of And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City sequel series.

“Never,” Parker said. “I don’t have the constitution for that, because I think you’re going to perhaps read things or hear things that don’t always feel great.”

That being said, she does understand that fan communities will have their own feelings about the shows they love.

“When you’re part of a community, people are going to have a lot of feelings. And it doesn’t mean that a feeling can’t change, it’s a reaction. We want very much for people to have all those feelings, and it’s not for us to police or try to correct them,” Parker said.

The actress said this has all added up to make her “a very inexperienced troller.”

“I think that conversation is better left not in any way witnessed or babysat by me,” she said.

The series finale of And Just Like That… airs Thursday on HBO Max.

