Jannik Sinner addresses doping case after beating Taylor Fritz in US Open men’s final
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates a point against Taylor Fritz of the United States during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day 14 of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Italian Jannik Sinner defeated American Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday.

It was the first time Sinner, the world’s No. 1, has won the title, and the first time an Italian man has won the U.S. Open.

Sinner defeated the California native in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. This was the first time either player made it to the finals of the U.S. Open.

Sunday’s win is also Sinner’s second Grand Slam title this year after winning the Australian Open in January.

Sinner’s road to victory had been marred by a doping scandal that resulted in points and prize money deductions rather than a ban. It was disclosed late this summer that Sinner had tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol, which he claims he encountered after his fitness trainer treated an injury on Sinner’s physiotherapist, who later worked on the player, leading to the trace amount in a test result.

The revelation all but cast a cloud over a banner year in which he won five singles titles, including the first Grand Slam title of the year.

Sinner told ABC News after the match that he was comfortable on the court despite facing criticism leading into the tournament.

“I was just happy to compete,” Sinner said while holding the championship trophy.

Sinner called the saga a very tough moment for his team but maintained, “They know what, what happened and what I’ve done, which is I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Despite the criticism from some players, Sinner said he could sense the enthusiasm from the packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

Sinner found support from fans who flocked to see the final in the most well-attended U.S. Open in history. According to the United States Tennis Association, more than one million people attended the U.S. Open throughout its three-week run.

“They gave me so much energy, especially in moments where I was struggling and also today, this final, you know, playing against American and it was such a fair crowd,” the 23-year-old Italian said.

The audience was also peppered with celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Olympian Noah Lyles, Martha Stewart and Bad Bunny.

For Fritz, Sunday’s tournament came on the heels of an all-American semifinal on Friday, where he beat American Frances Tiafoe. Fritz walked on court to Sunday’s final as the first American man to see a Grand Slam final since Wimbledon 2009, where Andy Roddick competed. Roddick was also the last American man to win the U.S. Open title in 2003.

In his post-match press conference, Fritz reflected on what he described as a “really tough match.”

“I didn’t, definitely didn’t hit the ball as well as I expected to,” Fritz said, adding, “That’s just kind of how it goes when you’re playing, you know, he’s the best player in the world right now.”

The 26-year-old got choked up as he described the pressure leading into Sunday night’s match.

“I feel like the fans, obviously, American fans, [have] been wanting a men’s champion for a long time, and I just, I don’t know, I’m pretty upset with how I played. I feel like, I don’t know, I feel like I almost let a lot of people down,” Fritz said.

Fritz said his body had rested since the five-set match against fellow countryman Tiafoe. “I didn’t feel anywhere near as nervous going into this match as I did in the semis. So I thought emotionally, you know, it’s obviously the U.S. Open final, I want to win it, it’s a really big moment. But I felt like emotionally I was going to be OK,” he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US women’s soccer legend Alex Morgan announces retirement, pregnancy
US women’s soccer legend Alex Morgan announces retirement, pregnancy
Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

(NEW YORK) — Alex Morgan, one of the greatest U.S. soccer stars of all time, officially announced her retirement from professional soccer on Thursday.

“I’m gonna get to the point quickly: I’m retiring,” Morgan said in a video posted to Instagram. “And I have so much clarity about this decision, and I am so happy to be able to finally tell you. It has been a long time coming and this decision wasn’t easy, but at the beginning of 2024 I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer.”

“Soccer has been a part of me for 30 years and it was one of the first things that I ever loved. And I gave everything to this sport and what I got in return was more than I could have ever dreamed of,” she said.

The two-time Olympic medalist, who helped lead Team USA to gold at the 2012 London Games and bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Games, has been celebrated by teammates, coaches and competitors as one of the greatest goal scorers and winners in U.S. Women’s National Team history.

Morgan continued, “Success for me is defined by never giving up and giving your all. And I did just that. I’m giving my all every single day on the field, and I did that. Giving my all in the relentless push for global investment in women’s sports, because we deserve that.”

The 35-year-old also shared a sweet moment with her now-4-year-old daughter before revealing she is pregnant with a second child.

“Charlie came up to me the other day and said that when she grows up, she wants to be a soccer player. And it just made me, like immensely proud,” she said. “Not because I wish for her to become a — soccer player when she grows up, but because a pathway exists that even a 4-year-old can see now we’re changing lives and the impact we have on the next generation is irreversible, and I’m proud in the hand I had in making that happen.”

She continued, “This is not the retirement video I expected when I initially thought I was going to do this, because Charlie’s going to be a big sister.”

“I am pregnant. And as unexpected as this came, we are so overjoyed,” Morgan said of her growing family with professional men’s player Servando Carrasco, her college sweetheart at UC Berkeley and husband.

“To me, family means everything. I wouldn’t be here without my husband and my family uplifting and motivating and encouraging and supporting me and sacrificing for me for the last 15 years as a professional athlete,” she said.

Morgan has one final match for the San Diego Wave on Sunday.

“I just want to thank the fans for always supporting us, for always just using what we’re saying and making it magnified,” she said. “I also need to thank the team, my team behind the scenes — teammates, coaches, staff, everyone who has played a part in my career, has played some part that has made me where I am today and who I am today.”

“I am so shaped into me because of you, because of soccer, and I am forever grateful,” Morgan said. “I cannot wait to celebrate with you one last game. It’s been a ride. And thank you.”

Alex Morgan’s professional soccer career highlights and accolades

Morgan joined the U.S. Women’s National Team training camp in 2009 at 20 years old and has remained a fixture of the team both on and off the field for her legendary 15-year career.

The star striker scored her first goal against China in 2010 and racked up goals against 32 different countries.

Later that same year, Morgan scored in stoppage time against Italy during the Women’s World Cup playoff to give USA a 1-0 win to qualify for the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She finishes her USWNT career with 123 goals, fifth all time, as well as 53 career assists, ninth in U.S. history.

In her 22 World Cup matches, Morgan scored nine goals. She played 16 matches in two different Olympics and scored six goals.

In matches Morgan played, the national team’s record was 177-15-32. She was the captain of the USWNT 23 times and scored in 86 of her 224 international appearances with 158 starts. Of those 86 matches she scored in, the USWNT never lost, notching 76 wins and 10 draws.

With 176 combined goals and assists, Morgan sits at fifth all time in USWNT history, behind only fellow legends Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Kristine Lilly and Carli Lloyd.

At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Morgan notched three goals, four assists and scored on a header against Canada in the 123rd minute to give the USA a dramatic 4-3 win in the semifinals.

Morgan also had a historic 2012, scoring 28 goals and 21 assists. The only other American player to have a year with at least 20 goals and at least 20 assists was Mia Hamm in 1998.

Morgan’s final goal in a U.S. uniform came on Feb. 23 against Argentina in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup.

Morgan also racked up numerous awards. She won U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2012 and 2018; was named to the FIFA FIFPRO World XI six times; and was named CONCACAF Female Player of the Year four times.

She also made history during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with her goal against Brazil on Feb. 22, 2023, to move her past Joy Fawcett to become the all-time leader in USWNT goals as a mother with 14.

The San Dimas, California, native has appeared on the cover of numerous magazines throughout her career, including Time, Adweek, Sports Illustrated, SI for Kids and Glamour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US women’s gymnastics wins team gold medal, bouncing back from Tokyo disappointment
US women’s gymnastics wins team gold medal, bouncing back from Tokyo disappointment
Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages

(PARIS) — Team USA stars Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey carried the U.S. to gold in the team event in Paris on Tuesday, returning to the top of the podium after Biles dropped out of the event in Tokyo.

Team USA finished with a score of 171.296, nearly six points more than second place.

in winning gold, Biles also became the most-decorated American gymnast in history with eight medals. She broke a tie with the great Shannon Miller for most overall medals.

Italy earned the silver medal with 165.494 points and Brazil took home bronze with 164.497.

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team adds a fourth gold medal to its collection after previously landing in the top spot on the podium in 2016 at the Rio Games. The team has medaled at every Olympics since 1992 in Barcelona.

Italy landed on the podium for the first time since 1928, while Brazil — led by star Rebeca Andrade — claimed its first medal in the women’s team event.

US women’s gymnastics win gold medal in team finals

Rotation 1: Vault

The Americans started with vault, putting up 44.100 in a strong performance to give them the lead over China, which started with the uneven bars, after the first rotation. Chiles, Carey and Biles performed on vault with Biles posting a team-high score of 14.900.

Carey was narrowly behind Biles with a 14.800 and Chiles posted a 14.400.

Rotation 2: Uneven Bars

Chiles led off the uneven bars for Team USA with a near stuck landing, posting a score of 14.366, which Biles followed up with a 14.400. In Lee’s first rotation of the day, the Tokyo bronze medalist in this event, subsequently scored 14.566 after her feet tapped the ground, which accounted for a five-tenth deduction.

The U.S. led Italy by 3.102 at the end of the second rotation heading into balance beam.

Rotation 3: Balance Beam

Chiles had a difficult start for the U.S. on the beam with a fall on her entry to the first skill, but recovered to post a score of 12.733.

Lee started strong with a straddle mount and her solid routine with a gainer full dismount earned a 14.600 for the U.S.

Biles, a two-time Olympic balance beam bronze medalist, had a flawless flight series in her routine and posted a 14.366.

Through the third rotation, Team USA led Great Britain by 4.967 with a total score of 129.131.

Rotation 4: Floor Exercise

Suni Lee kicked off Team USA’s first of three floor routines set to music from Lindsey Stirling, the same artist she competed to in Tokyo, and notched a 13.533.

Chiles impressed with a “fire” routine, as Lee told her teammate, upon finishing to an uproar of cheers throughout the arena that resulted in 13.966.

Biles capped off the final rotation and notched the last score of 14.666.

US women’s gymnastics team final in Paris Olympics

This marks the first team in Olympics history for men’s or women’s to field two Olympic all-around gold medalists with veterans Biles, who won in 2016, and Lee, who won in Tokyo three years ago.

The team took home the silver medal in the team finals in the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games and will look to best their result in hopes of gold in Paris.

While Hezly Rivera, just 16 years old, is also part of the U.S. team, she did not compete in any of the four apparatuses in the team event. Rivera was prepped and ready to go, but is just as much a part of the team and will get a gold medal for the team’s win.

Scoring on each apparatus is broken up by execution and difficulty to give final combined scores.

The U.S. women have medaled at every team event in the Olympics since 1992.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Viral Olympic breakdancer Raygun defends her performance
Viral Olympic breakdancer Raygun defends her performance
Australia’s Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes in the breaking competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug. 9, 2024. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — When breaking, or breakdancing, made its debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the sport quickly had its breakout star, b-girl Raygun, a 36-year-old Australian college professor.

Raygun, whose birth name is Rachael Gunn, went viral after her performance Friday in Paris, where she took on b-girls in their late teens and early 20s with unique dance moves that quickly became the focus of memes and jokes on social media.

Gunn did not earn a medal in Paris, losing her three round-robin battles by a score of 54-0.

The online criticisms of Gunn’s performance led her to defend her skills, telling reporters that what she brought to her performance was “creativity.”

“I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best — their power moves,” Gunn said, according to ESPN. “What I bring is creativity.”

“All of my moves are original,” she continued. “Creativity is really important to me. I go out there, and I show my artistry. Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn’t. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about.”

On social media, some users dubbed one move by Gunn “the kangaroo,” while others compared her dance moves to when a child asks you to watch their performance.

“I’d like to personally thank Raygun for making millions of people worldwide think ‘huh, maybe I can make the Olympics too,'” one user wrote on X, alongside a photo of Raygun’s Olympic performance.

The online critiques of Gunn’s performance led Australia’s Chef de Mission, Anna Meares, to issue public support Saturday for her performance.

“I love Rachael, and I think that what has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors, and taking those comments and giving them airtime, has been really disappointing,” Meares said at a news conference, according to ESPN. “Raygun is an absolutely loved member of this Olympic team. She has represented the Olympic team, the Olympic spirit with great enthusiasm. And I absolutely love her courage. I love her character, and I feel very disappointed for her, that she has come under the attack that she has.”

On Sunday, the head judge of the breaking competition in Paris defended Gunn, while the head of the World DanceSport Federation said officials are looking out for her “mental safety” after the online criticism.

According to her Olympics biography, Gunn is a former jazz and ballroom dancer who entered the sport of breaking through her husband, Samuel, who had been breaking for the past decade.

Gunn started breaking in her mid-20s and went on to become the top-ranked b-girl in Australia in 2020 and 2021.

Last year, she won the QMS Oceania Championships in Sydney to earn Australia’s first-ever spot in the b-girl competition at the Olympics, according to her bio.

When not breaking, Gunn, who holds a Ph.D. in cultural studies, is a researcher and lecturer at Macquarie University in Sydney, where she studies the “the cultural politics of breaking,” according to her university biography.

As both a breaker and a researcher, Gunn told the podcast “The [Female] Athlete Project” that her bag, “always has two main things, my knee pads and my laptop.”

While in Paris, Gunn shared a photo of herself on Instagram in Team Australia’s uniform along with the caption, “Don’t be afraid to be different, go out there and represent yourself, you never know where that’s gonna take you.”

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News and ESPN.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.