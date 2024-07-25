January Jones, Kyle MacLachlan and more bow at A24 horror pic ‘Altar’
Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere production company A24 announced that Mad Men alumna January Jones will be joining Fallout‘s Kyle MacLachlan and Oppenheimer‘s David Krumholtz in Altar, a new horror film.
The project hails from Westworld veteran writer Will Soodik and Egor Abramenko, the acclaimed Russian director behind the thriller Sputnik.
Plot details are under wraps, but the film, based on a short story by Philip Fracassi, “follows the summer of a young boy, forced to grow up faster than he ever imagined.”
Newcomer Hudson Behling plays the youngster in the Chernin Entertainment co-production that also stars Lily Collias.
Robots and AI, friend or foe? That’s one of the issues at the heart of the new Apple TV+ series Sunny, which stars Rashida Jones as a woman who loses her husband and son in a plane crash, though everything is not as it seems.
The darkly comedic series, which debuts Wednesday, is set in Japan in the near future, when everyone has robot helpers in their homes. But Jones tells ABC Audio that it delves into the human condition, as well.
“We’re having this, like, very large, global conversation about AI and what it means,” she says. “But it’s really a conversation about humanity. … What do we mean to each other? … Like, is there some giant existential threat to, like, how we deal with each other? And is that all wrapped up in, like, this robot?”
Jones says the show will leave viewers conflicted: “Why would we invite something into our world that … we still kind of question, you know, whether or not it’s good for us and is, like, ultimately dangerous and maybe violent? But that’s maybe true with people, too.”
Sunny, the helper in the series, was an actual robot, which Rashida says was hard to not think of being real.
“All of a sudden you’re, like, relating to something and it’s very easy to see that thing as something real and sentient when it’s, like, smiling or it’s looking at you, you know, with its sad eyes or wanting eyes or whatever it is like. It just changes the whole thing.”
Sunny is set in Japan, where Jones lived for six months while filming, and there was one custom she brought back with her to the U.S.
“Definitely do not wear shoes in my house anymore. Ever again.”
Whether unwinding with a little “comfort watching” or re-bingeing an old favorite from pilot to finale, most people have hit play on their favorite series more than once.
And according to a new survey, The Office is the most popular series in the country to do just that.
Casino.ca polled 3,000 Americans and 3,000 Canadians as to which shows they watch over and over again, and for both American and Canadian viewers, The Office is the preferred choice.
In the U.S., the Steve Carell comedy was the top pick in 14 states, including California, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Coming in second in the U.S. was Breaking Bad: The Emmy-winning drama was the #1 re-watched show in New Mexico, where the Bryan Cranston series is set, and six others, including Alabama, Florida and Nebraska.
Friends ranked third, topping the competition in four states, including New York, the home turf of Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler and Joey, and their fictional hangout Central Perk.
Fourth place was a tie with two other NBC shows, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU. Both New York City-based series were tops in three states, but New York wasn’t one of them.
Rounding out fifth place was another tie, with The Big Bang Theory, Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons, Modern Family and Schitt’s Creek each being the top choice in two states.
Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.
Warner Bros. just dropped the trailer to the anticipated sequel Joker: Folie À Deux. Joaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck/Joker is about to take center stage in the “trial of the century” for his crimes from Todd Phillips‘ Oscar-winning original.
“Two years ago, the name Arthur Fleck hit Gotham like a hurricane,” a voice says at the beginning of the trailer. Another adds, “They believe Arthur Fleck to be some kind of martyr. Well, he’s not. He’s a monster.”
We then see a meet-cute between Fleck and Lady Gaga‘s Harley Quinn, with the latter telling him, “When I first saw Joker, when I saw you, for once in my life I didn’t feel so alone anymore.”
Toward the end of the trailer, we see the duo onstage at what looks to be a talk show studio set with “Joker & Harley” in bright lights.
“I got this sneaking suspicion that we’re not giving the people what they want,” Fleck says. Harley Quinn comforts him, saying, “It’s OK, baby. Let’s give the people what they want.”
The trailer also gives us hints as to what songs we’ll hear in the film, including “When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You),” “For Once in My Life” and “Get Happy.” The latter is sung quietly between Harley and Joker, with Phoenix in chains as he’s literally getting ready for the judgement day, as the song says.
The official synopsis reads: “Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.”