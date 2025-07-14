Japan doesn’t plan on responding to Trump tariff threats with countermeasures, government official says

Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

(TOKYO) — While the European Union has vowed to impose countermeasures if the Trump administration moves forward with its planned 30% tariffs on all EU exports to the U.S., another key strategic ally, Japan, is taking a different approach.

Unlike the European Union, the Japanese government has made no indication it plans to impose any kind of reciprocal tariff on the U.S., even if the U.S. does move forward with its planned 25% tariffs on all Japanese exports.

“We have no intention to change” the Japan-U.S. ally relationship, a Japanese government official told ABC News. “We will cooperate with the United States to make a win-win situation.”

Japan has attempted to remain calm since President Donald Trump first announced potential tariffs on all Japanese exports this spring, sticking with a strategy of steady diplomacy, a promise to invest further in the U.S. and patience.

Japanese government officials have met with their U.S. counterparts seven times since Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s initial meeting with Trump at the White House in February, the Japanese government official said. Trump and Ishiba also met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada in June before Trump cut his trip short.

Ishiba was the second world leader to visit Trump at the White House after he took office in January.

Hideo Kumano, Japanese chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, warned if the U.S. tariffs are imposed on Japanese goods, Japan will likely see a recession.

“It’s inevitable to see some kind of damage,” Kumano told ABC News. “There is a possibility that we will fall into recession.”

But Kumano said he doesn’t think Japan should retaliate like some other countries have to Trump’s tariff threats.

“Trump is emotional, and countries like India or Brazil, they reacted in the same manner, and they also wanted to punish such a policy and impose high tariffs in response,” Kumano said. “Europe is insinuating something like that, but I don’t think Japan should do the same.”

Instead, Kumano believes Japan should “smile superficially” and then “behind the scenes,” prepare for the potential impacts of the coming tariffs.

“Behind the scenes, Japan or Japanese companies should react to potential impact of the tariffs and control or manage the transactions with the U.S.,” Kumano said.

Russia-Ukraine war cannot end until ‘nuances’ addressed, Kremlin says
Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned Wednesday that “a whole series of nuances” needs to be addressed before Russia will agree to any U.S.-brokered peace deal to end Moscow’s 3-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking with journalists, Peskov appeared to downplay hopes of a quick peace agreement — which President Donald Trump said this weekend he wants to secure within two weeks.

President Vladimir Putin, Peskov said, “said that he supports this initiative — the establishment of a ceasefire, he supports it, but before going for it, a whole series of questions need to be answered and a whole series of nuances need to be resolved,” as quoted by the state-run Tass news agency.

Peskov was responding to suggestions — including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — that Putin is not genuine about his professed desire to agree a peace deal.

Zelenskyy again urged greater international pressure on the Kremlin on Wednesday, citing the latest round of drone strikes in which 45 people were injured in Kharkiv — including two children — and one person was killed in Dnipro.

“Russian drones continue flying over Ukrainian skies all morning,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. “And this happens every single day. That’s why pressure on Russia is needed — strong, additional sanctions that actually work. Not just words or attempts at persuasion — only pressure can force Russia to agree to a ceasefire and end the war.”

“Pressure from the United States, Europe and everyone in the world who believes war has no place on Earth,” the president wrote.

Zelenskyy said that more than 100 Russian attack drones were launched at Ukrainian targets overnight into Wednesday, with a total of 375 drones launched so far this week.

Ukraine’s air force said its forces shot down 50 of the 108 drones launched, with another 22 lost in flight without causing damage.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces downed 35 Ukrainian drones overnight into Wednesday morning.

ABC News Guy Davies and Oleksiy Pshemyskiy contributed to this report.

Gazans rush for humanitarian aid as Israeli strikes continue
/AFP via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Gazans camped out close to a humanitarian aid distribution site near the city of Rafah on Wednesday night, as a controversial U.S.- and Israel-backed project to distribute food in the devastated Palestinian territory expanded.

Local journalists told ABC News that thousands of people gathered at the site northeast of Rafah in the hope of receiving food aid, but there was not enough to satisfy demand when distribution began on Thursday.

The site is located close to the Morag corridor — a strip of land controlled by the Israel Defense Forces separating the Gazan cities of Rafah and Khan Younis.

Videos from the site showed large crowds of Gazans rushing to collect aid, carrying boxes stamped with the mark of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, or GHF — which is directing the aid distribution in collaboration with the American and Israeli governments.

“It is very difficult, we want to eat, we want to live — what should we do?” one man said when speaking with Reuters.

Another man left the site empty-handed, telling Reuters, “Every time I go, I hold a box, a hundred people crowd over me, 300. I could not take anything.”

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continued across the strip. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Thursday that 67 people were killed and 184 people injured by Israeli action over the previous 24 hours.

The latest casualties bring the total toll in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, to 54,249 people killed and 123,492 injured, the ministry said.

The Israeli government had been implementing a blockade on all humanitarian aid being sent into Gaza since March 2. The blockade was instituted to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages, Israel said. Hamas still holds 58 hostages, with about one-third of them believed to be alive, according to The Associated Press.

The blockade has caused widespread malnutrition and conditions likely to lead to famine, according to the U.N. and other international aid organizations. Two million people in the Gaza Strip face “extreme hunger and famine without immediate action,” the U.N.’s World Food Programme, or WFP, said last week.

Last week, Israel began allowing small amounts of humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, approving GHF’s responsibility for distribution. Israel had demanded a new aid distribution system, having accused Hamas of previously siphoning off aid.

GHF — launched earlier this year and run by U.S. security contractors, former military officers and humanitarian workers — has set up a handful of hubs protected by armed contractors close to IDF positions. Gazans have been told to travel to the hubs to collect aid.

The United Nations and other humanitarian aid groups have refused to take part in the new effort, citing concerns that it will allow Israel to control — and weaponize — aid supply.

WFP, for example, said it “cannot safely operate under a distribution system that limits the number of bakeries and sites where Gaza’s population can access food. WFP and its partners must also be allowed to distribute food parcels directly to families — the most effective way to prevent widespread starvation.”

GHF Executive Director Jake Wood resigned earlier this week, saying in a statement it had become “clear that it is not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, which I will not abandon.”

GHF on Wednesday denied reports that it was forced to pause operations after thousands of Palestinians overran one of its aid distribution sites in Gaza on Tuesday.

The group said its “operations will continue to scale up” on Thursday, having distributed a total of eight trucks worth of aid — enough for 378,262 meals — on Wednesday.

GHF later said that three of its sites were operational on Thursday, distributing around 997,920 meals. That brought the total number of meals distributed to approximately 1,838,182, GHF’s statement said.

However, multiple aid organizations and nongovernmental organizations have said the aid distributed so far is just a drop in the bucket compared to what is needed.

ABC News’ Helena Skinner, Diaa Ostaz, Joe Simonetti, Nadine El-Bawab, Camilla Alcini and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Millions without power as outages hit Spain, Portugal and parts of France, Spanish officials say
Sandra Montanez/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Millions of people in Spain, Portugal and parts of France lost power on Monday due to an unknown grid issue, the Spanish government confirmed to ABC News.

The Spanish government said it called an emergency crisis meeting to fix the situation as soon as possible.

Authorities, meanwhile, asked people to stay at home and to avoid circulating, while emergency generators were also being put in place.

Red Eléctrica, the corporation that operates the national electricity grid in Spain, confirmed power outages across the country.

“Plans to restore the electricity supply have been activated in collaboration with companies in the sector following the zero that occurred in the peninsular system,” it wrote in a post to X. “The causes are being analyzed and all resources are being dedicated to solving it.”

A later post said power was recovered in some areas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

