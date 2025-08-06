Japan marks 80th anniversary of atomic bombing in Hiroshima

World War II, after the explosion of the atom bomb in August 1945, Hiroshima, Japan. Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(TOKYO) — The atomic bombings of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and Nagasaki three days later brought a scale of destruction the world had never seen. Many who survived the blasts died in the weeks, months and years that followed. Japan surrendered six days after the Nagasaki bombing, bringing an end to World War II.

Today, the only nation to have suffered atomic bombings is protected by the U.S. nuclear umbrella. More than 50,000 U.S. military personnel are stationed in Japan. The country has fired almost no shots in anger in eight decades.

But that postwar identity is shifting.

The Japanese constitution, drafted during the U.S. occupation, renounces war as a means of settling disputes. Japan hasn’t revised that pacifist charter. But the space around it has changed. Many here now perceive real and growing threats. Topics that were politically untouchable a decade ago are now freely debated.

Conflicts no longer seem regional but interconnected. North Korea, now a front-line participant in the war in Ukraine, continues to launch missiles in defiance of sanctions. China tests boundaries and dares others to push back.

In recent years, Japan has asserted itself more openly, sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait in 2024 and dispatching a prime minister to Ukraine for face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2023 — the first time a Japanese prime minister has visited an active combat zone since World War II.

Leading up to this year’s anniversary, the tone has shifted from remembrance to readiness. “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow,” said former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during that 2023 visit.

Earlier this year, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Tokyo, where, according to Reuters, the two sides agreed to accelerate co-production of missile systems. Japan also pledged to expand joint operations and upgrade its Self-Defense Forces’ command structure to better align with U.S. forces.

Current Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba affirmed the shared U.S.-Japan vision for a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

Japan now participates in multinational drills near flashpoints. It provides naval support to the Philippines. It seeks better ties with South Korea.

But rearmament takes money, and public support for a bigger military budget remains uncertain.

One group has stayed firmly opposed to nuclear weapons, Nihon Hidankyo, formed in 1956 representing survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In 2024, it received the Nobel Peace Prize for decades of testimony and efforts to persuade governments to disarm.

“We atomic bomb survivors call on all countries to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons for peace,” reads a flyer distributed by the group.

In Japan, survivors are known as hibakusha. They became symbols of peace, a living reminder of what must never happen again. Now, there are fewer of them, but they are still speaking out.

Tomoko Matsuo was 12 years old when the bomb fell on Nagasaki. She was at home on summer break, less than 2 miles from the hypocenter, the area directly underneath where the bomb exploded. A hill, she says, may have blocked the worst of the blast and saved her life.

“I was working on the sewing machine when I heard a huge sound,” she told ABC News in Nagasaki on June 27. “It was enormous and unforgettable.” She ran to a nearby bomb shelter. When she emerged, her house was still standing. Nagasaki was ablaze.

They searched for her older sister Eiko, who was 16. “It was a sea of flames. We gave up the search.” Two days after the bombing, Eiko returned.

“I can’t imagine how she made it home,” Matsuo says.

Eiko was burned. She couldn’t keep food down. There was no proper medical care. “We spoke encouraging words to her. It’s painful to think of that.” They took her to a nearby aid station, gave her water, tried a blood transfusion from her brother. But she died soon after.

“This young life was lost. It’s unbearable. She wanted to see her family, and she worked enormously hard to come home.”

Now 92, Matsuo tells her story to keep Eiko’s memory alive. But the chance of nuclear weapons never being used again is far from certain.

Kazuko Hikawa, Vice Director of the Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition at Nagasaki University, says the goal may be harder to reach than many realize. The problem, she says, is something called the security paradox.

“Countries chase nuclear weapons thinking it will stop others from attacking them with nuclear weapons,” she tells ABC News. “Nuclear deterrence may prevent nuclear war, but it actually increases the risk of conflict involving conventional weapons, as seen in Ukraine and Palestine. These are not nuclear wars, but they happen under the shadow of nuclear power.”

In 2015, ABC News met a Hiroshima survivor, Sunao Tsuboi, who has since passed away.

U.S. Ambassador George Glass attended the memorial ceremonies in Hiroshima and and will also attend the ceremony in Nagasaki later this week. His remarks focused on reconciliation and the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.

145 people reportedly ‘pricked’ in syringe attack at music festival in France
Luc Auffret/Anadolu via Getty Image

(LONDON) — Police in France say that 14 people have been arrested after 145 people reported being ‘pricked’, possibly by syringes, at a nationwide music festival on Saturday.

Most of the victims were women and the attacks happened during France’s annual “Festival of Music” — Fête de la Musique — which is a series of musical events in towns and cities across the country.

The 145 people who were either pricked, or believe they were pricked, were typically attacked when they were in a crowd and were pricked either in the arm or the back, police say. Most of the victims didn’t see their attacker.

Victims reported feeling an array of symptoms such as hot flushes, dizziness, loss of consciousness and visible marks or bruises on their skin.

Some victims were treated by medics at the festival, but some were taken to hospital where they gave saliva, urine and blood samples to detect whether they had been injected with substances, according to police.

It is not yet clear whether substances have been detected following those tests.

In a video posted on X on Monday evening, French police said they have so far arrested 14 suspects in connection with the attacks.

French police are now warning people attending future events to be vigilant and to seek help immediately if they feel any symptoms. They have also urged people to contact the police and visit a hospital to be tested for any potential substances.

Just before the Festival of Music, a French feminist influencer had posted on social media warning women that men were threatening to prick people during Saturday’s nationwide event in France.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Ukraine-Russia peace talks ‘chess’ match pits Zelenskyy against Putin
Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — President Vladimir Putin appears to be facing a dilemma as Russian and Ukrainian representatives prepare for direct peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday.

Having repeatedly dodged Ukrainian and U.S. calls for a full 30-day ceasefire, the Russian leader instead offered direct talks between the Ukrainian and Russian teams in Istanbul — a proposal President Donald Trump enthusiastically backed.

The offer appeared significant — the talks, if they go ahead, will be the first direct peace negotiations between the two sides since the early weeks of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskyy, though, decided to up the stakes. “I will be waiting for Putin in [Turkey] on Thursday. Personally,” he wrote in a post on X. “I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses.”

The offer for the two presidents to meet face to face represents a challenge to Putin, who has not met with Zelenskyy since 2019, has repeatedly sought to undermine the Ukrainian president’s legitimacy and suggested it would not be suitable for Moscow to negotiate directly with Kyiv.

“Zelenskyy has put Putin in a situation where no matter what Putin does, he loses,” Oleksandr Merezhko — a member of the Ukrainian parliament representing Zelenskyy’s party — told ABC News. “If Putin doesn’t show up in Istanbul then he loses,” Merezhko added. “The world will see that Putin doesn’t want any negotiations.”

“If Putin doesn’t show up, then imagine how it will look — on one hand the young defiant leader of a heroic country and on the other hand an old dictator, war criminal,” Merezhko added. “Putin cannot afford to look like this. So, the chances that he will show up in Istanbul are slim.”

The Kremlin has so far been silent on whether Putin will meet with Zelenskyy, while reiterating the president’s offer of direct negotiations in Istanbul. “Overall, we remain committed to a serious effort toward a long-term peaceful resolution,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Konstantin Kosachev — the deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament — reportedly suggested Putin would not attend.

Kosachev told the Rossiya-24 TV channel — as quoted by Russia’s Interfax news agency — that Zelenskyy is trying “to shift the blame to Russia, to say: look, President Putin, whom I invited to Istanbul, refused, did not come. And then there will be all sorts of insinuations about why this happened.”

Oleg Ignatov — the International Crisis Group’s senior Russia analyst — told ABC News it would be “a big surprise” if Putin traveled to Istanbul. “Usually, Putin doesn’t just meet with anybody without preparations,” Ignatov explained.

Ahead of the last meeting between the two leaders in 2019, the Kremlin was preparing “for many months,” he added.

Putin’s offer of direct talks came after top European leaders visited Kyiv last week, expressing their support of Ukraine’s demand for a full 30-day ceasefire during which peace negotiations could resume. Putin has so far not endorsed the proposal.

President Donald Trump appeared to back both the 30-day ceasefire and Putin’s counter-offer of talks in Turkey.

First, European allies said the president endorsed the ceasefire in a phone conversation during their visit to Kyiv.

But Trump then quickly also expressed support for Putin’s offer of talks in Istanbul — an offer interpreted by Ukraine and its European partners as an effort to dodge their proposal. Trump even publicly pressed Zelenskyy to “immediately” agree to the meeting.

After Zelenskyy countered with his offer of a direct meeting with Putin, Trump even suggested he might join. “I’ve got so many meetings, but I was thinking about actually flying over there,” he told reporters at the White House on Monday.

“There’s a possibility of it, I guess, if I think things can happen, but we’ve got to get it done,” Trump said before departing for a planned visit to three Persian Gulf nations across four days. “Don’t underestimate Thursday in Turkey,” Trump added.

Ignatov, though, warned against any expectation of a breakthrough. “The Russians clearly say that they’re interested in keeping military and diplomatic pressure on Ukraine,” he said. “They clearly say that there will be long negotiations and Ukraine should be prepared for this.”

“They’re both throwing the ball to each other,” Ignatov said of Kyiv and Moscow, with Trump watching on, hungry for a peace deal he can sell as a political win.

Merezhko praised Zelenskyy for his diplomatic maneuvers. “Zelenskyy made a genius chess move which has cornered Putin,” he said. “He said. ‘Mr. Trump — you want negotiations? You’ll get it. I’m coming in person.'”

But the lawmaker said Ukrainians remain unsettled by the quick shifts in Trump’s rhetoric and concerns that the president is being influenced by Russia’s false narratives surrounding its invasion of Ukraine.

“It looks as if despite Ukraine agreeing to all Trump’s proposals — even though it’s not in our interests — he is reluctant to impose serious sanctions on Russia, constantly looking for pretext not to do it and to blame Ukraine for not wanting peace,” Merezhko said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with counterparts from France, Germany, Poland, the U.K., Ukraine and the European Union by phone ahead of this week’s planned Istanbul meeting, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Monday.

“The leaders discussed the way forward for a ceasefire and path to peace in Ukraine,” she said.

ABC News’ Shannon K. Kingston contributed to this report.

US bans livestock imports from Mexico due to spread of flesh-eating pest
Ramdan Fatoni/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — All imports of live cattle, horse and bison from the southern border have been banned due to the spread of a flesh-eating pest in Mexico, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Sunday.

“The protection of our animals and safety of our nation’s food supply is a national security issue of the utmost importance,” USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a press release.

The secretary cited New World Screwworm (NWS), a parasitic fly, as the reason for the suspension of imports. The name refers to the way in which maggots screw themselves into the tissue of animals with their sharp mouth hooks, causing extensive damage and often leading to death.

Panama saw NWS infections among livestock rise from an average of 25 cases annually to over 6,500 in 2023. Since then, the disease has spread further north, breaking a previously established barrier that contained the pest to South America for decades, the USDA said.

Infections have been detected in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Belize.

More recently, a case was reported in Mexico late last year, which also shut down the border for live animal trade. Imports resumed earlier this year after an agreement between the U.S. and Mexico to mitigate the threat of the disease.

The continued spread and threat of NWS led to the current shutdown, which will continue on a month-by-month basis, “until a significant window of containment is achieved,” the USDA said. The disease was recently detected in remote farms about 700 miles from the U.S. border.

Eradicating the disease is possible through a technique in which male screwworm flies are sterilized and then released into the environment to mate with females until the population dies out. This process was used to rid the U.S. of NWS in the 1960s.

The eradication efforts yielded estimated economic benefits of nearly $800 million annually for American livestock producers in 1996, with an estimated $2.8 billion for the wider economy, according to the USDA.

U.S. agriculture officials are working to release sterile flies by both air and ground along parts of Southern Mexico and in other regions in Central America.

“Once we see increased surveillance and eradication efforts, and the positive results of those actions, we remain committed to opening the border for livestock trade,” Rollins said. “This is not about politics or punishment of Mexico, rather it is about food and animal safety.”

