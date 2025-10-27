Japan PM Takaichi’s meeting with Trump will be a big test for a new leader
(NEW YORK) — Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s meeting Tuesday in Tokyo with U.S. President Donald Trump will be a major test for the new leader.
She’s a hardline conservative and the first woman to serve as prime minister of Japan. Takaichi is a protégé of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and will likely lean into her ties with him to build rapport and chemistry with Trump. Abe, who was assassinated in 2022, had a famously close relationship with Trump.
Geopolitical experts, including Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group, note that Takaichi is politically aligned with Trump on key issues, including immigration and defense. Bremmer even expects her meeting with Trump to go “exceptionally well” — even predicting that she will endorse Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
For Takaichi, trade will be front and center. Japan managed to strike a lower tariff rate than other countries at 15 percent. But in return it has pledged to invest $550 billion in the U.S. That’s a staggering amount, equal to more than one-tenth of Japan’s economy.
Under the agreement, the U.S. has broad discretion over how those funds are allocated, raising concerns in Tokyo about how and where that money will ultimately be used.
Takaichi is also expected to raise concerns about China’s expanding military and economic influence in Asia while seeking Trump to reaffirm the U.S.’s commitment to its economic and military alliance with Japan.
Takaichi, 64, defeated four other candidates to succeed outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who resigned in September after poor election results, as leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). During a runoff in an intraparty vote by the LDP, Takaichi won 185 votes, beating Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who received 156 votes.
She is the first first woman to head the party, which has dominated Japanese politics since its founding in 1955.
She was elected prime minister by Japan’s parliament last week.
First elected to parliament in 1993, Takaichi has served as minister of economic security, internal affairs and gender equality.
She has cited former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as an inspiration.
Takaichi played drums in a heavy metal band in college and lists scuba diving, playing musical instruments, martial arts and watching baseball as hobbies.
ABC News’ Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.
(CHARLOTTE, N.C) — North Carolina Republicans are blaming Democrats’ “woke” policies and lenient crime enforcement for the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte, North Carolina, light-rail train. Meanwhile, former Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, is firing back, accusing Republicans of politicizing a tragedy.
Republican leaders in Charlotte held a joint news conference on Wednesday during which they condemned Democratic leaders’ “woke” policies and “ongoing failures” that they say contributed to Zarutska’s tragic death last month. Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was arrested on Aug. 22 after police say he stabbed Zarutska three times while riding the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.
“Iryna Zaruska died because of the Democrat policies in Charlotte-Mecklenburg — woke politics that perpetuate cashless bail and refuse to prioritize public safety over appearances,” said Kyle Kirby, chairman of the Mecklenburg County Republican Party.
Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party Jason Simmons claimed that “Democrats have chosen to side with criminals” — contributing to a “crime epidemic.” Simmons, without giving any specifics, listed Democrats’ “policies of appeasement” and their “weak on crime policies” as reasons leading to criminal activity in Charlotte and the country.
The 34-year-old suspect has a criminal record including larceny and breaking and entering charges. He also spent five years in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon starting in 2015, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
Democratic leaders have pushed back on the GOP’s portrayal of the killing as evidence of systemic Democratic failure.
Cooper, who is running for Senate in North Carolina in 2026, responded to Republicans’ attacks, appearing to accuse his opponent, former Republicans National Committee Chair Michael Whatley, of trying to score “political points.”
“The murder of Iryna Zarutska is a horrible tragedy and we must do everything we can to keep people safe,” he wrote in a Sept. 9 post on X.
“Only a cynical DC insider would think it’s acceptable to use her death for political points, especially one who supported cutting funding to law enforcement in NC,” Cooper said, appearing to reference Whatley.
Democratic Gov. Josh Stein said he is calling for more police enforcement to help prevent these kinds of crimes.
“We need more cops on the beat to keep people safe. That’s why my budget calls for more funding to hire more well-trained police officers,” Stein posted on X earlier this week.
“I call upon the legislature to pass my law enforcement recruitment and retention package to address vacancies in our state and local agencies so they can stop these horrific crimes and hold violent criminals accountable.”
More than half of the overall public approves of Trump’s handling of crime, according to an AP-NORC poll conducted Aug. 21-25. However, there is a stark partisan divide between Republicans and Democrats, with 88% of Republicans approving of Trump’s handling of crime compared to 16% of Democrats.
With Brown’s impending court date set for later this month, Republicans are calling for the removal of Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes, who lawmakers argue didn’t hold Brown accountable for his past alleged crimes.
North Carolina Rep. Tim Moore posted a letter written to Chief Judge Wiggins stating Stokes “authorized the release of Brown based solely on his ‘written promise’ to appear for a future court date.” The letter was signed by seven other North Carolina representatives.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed he and his administration are considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug.
Trump told reporters that it was early in the process but that he hoped to make a decision on the matter within the coming weeks.
“We’re looking at reclassification and we’ll make a determination over the next — I would say over the next few weeks, and that determination hopefully will be the right one. It’s very complicated subject,” Trump said as he held a news conference in the White House briefing room.
Trump was in the briefing room to announce a federal takeover of Washington’s police force and deployment of the National Guard to deal, he said, with the city’s crime and homelessness. He was asked at the news conference if reclassifying marijuana would send mixed messages as his administration says it wants to “clean up” crime in the nation’s capital and potentially other cities.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Trump was weighing rescheduling marijuana from a Schedule 1 drug to a Schedule 3 drug.
Classified as a Schedule 1 drug, marijuana is listed alongside heroin and LSD as “drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”
By contrast, Schedule 3 drugs are define as those with “moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence” and include ketamine, anabolic steroids and testosterone.
During the final year of the Biden administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration said it supported recommending the reclassification of marijuana.
Reclassifying marijuana would allow for more research into the drug and provide tax benefits to the cannabis industry.
Trump on Monday said he’s heard good and bad things regarding the drug.
“I’ve heard great things having to do with medical, and I’ve had bad things having to do with just about everything else. But medical, and, you know, for pain and various things,” Trump said.
“Some people like it, some people hate it,” the president said.
(WASHINGTON) — After a week of fast-moving shakeups at the nation’s health agency, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will come before the powerful Senate Finance Committee, which has oversight over his department, on Thursday for hours of questioning that is sure to center on his vaccine policy.
It comes a week after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) significantly narrowed access to the COVID-19 vaccine, a move that precipitated a public fallout and ousting of the newly installed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Susan Monarez. Four top CDC officials also resigned in protest.
The new FDA approval for COVID shots allows for people who are aged 65 and older to get the vaccine, or younger Americans who have an underlying condition that puts them at a higher risk of severe illness from the virus.
Public health officials and pharmacist groups have said the change will make it harder for young and healthy people to get the vaccine — should they still choose to — and raises questions about where they can get it or whether insurance will cover it.
Thursday will be the first time Kennedy has faced questions from senators since May, when he testified before a Senate committee and a House committee, defending the massive cuts to the department’s workforce carried out in April.
Kennedy is expected to tout the overhauls at HHS so far, which he has said are aimed at eliminating bloated bureaucracy and conflicts of interest at public health agencies that get in the way of “gold-standard science.”
In a statement, HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said Kennedy will use the hearing to “reaffirm his commitment to Make America Healthy Again: restoring gold-standard science at HHS, empowering patients with more transparency, choices and access to care, and reestablishing trust in public health.”
While Republicans like Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo will attempt to keep the focus on chronic disease and Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, Democrats and even some Republicans are expected to push Kennedy for answers on the FDA’s latest change as well as an upcoming CDC meeting on vaccines, which could lead to more changes to the nation’s vaccine policy.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which discusses vaccine data and makes recommendations for which vaccines Americans should get and when, is going to weigh in on the FDA’s latest change, further informing insurance companies and pharmacies of how to carry out the policy.
But ACIP is also going to discuss a slate of different vaccines, including the COVID vaccine; hepatitis B vaccines; the measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (MMRV) vaccine; and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine.
In June, Kennedy replaced all 17 sitting members of the committee with his own hand-selected members, including some who have expressed vaccine-skeptic views fervently sought to discredit the safety and efficacy of mRNA COVID vaccines.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who sits on the Senate Finance Committee, said he had spoken to other members of his caucus who agreed that they needed to investigate what potential changes Kennedy and the CDC committee were weighing to the childhood vaccine recommendations.
“The issue is about children’s health, and there are rumors, allegations, that children’s health, which is at issue here, might be endangered by some of the decisions that are purported to be made. I don’t know what’s true,” Cassidy said. “I know that we need to get there. And I’ve talked to members of my Republican Caucus, several of them. They’ve agreed with me that we need to get at it.”
Cassidy, who pushed Kennedy during his confirmation hearings to issue support for vaccines and publicly struggled over his vote for him, has tasked the committee he chairs, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), to do “oversight” of Monarez’ ousting, he wrote on X last week.
Cassidy maintained that he isn’t “presupposing someone is right or wrong.” “I just know we’ve got to figure it out,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy has also called for the CDC meeting to be postponed until “significant oversight has been conducted,” citing “serious allegations” about the “meeting agenda, membership and lack of scientific process.”
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who is on the HELP committee with Cassidy, told reporters on Wednesday that she is “concerned” and “alarmed” by Monarez’s firing.
“I know that the president has the right to fire whomever he wishes when it comes to that kind of appointment, but I don’t see any justification for it,” Collins said.
Monarez, who was in the job for only a month, was pushed out after she declined to fire top officials and support Kennedy’s vaccine policy changes in a meeting with the secretary early last week, a source familiar with her conversations with the secretary told ABC News.
“When CDC Director Susan Monarez refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts, she chose protecting the public over serving a political agenda. For that, she has been targeted,” Monarez’s attorneys Mark Zaid and Abbe Lowell said in a statement late last week.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters President Donald Trump had fired Monarez because she “was not aligned with the president’s mission to make America healthy again.”
“It was President Trump who was overwhelmingly reelected on November 5,” Leavitt said. “This woman has never received a vote in her life, and the president has the authority to fire those who are not aligned with his mission.”
Other CDC officials who followed Monarez out the door included:
Deb Houry, Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director for Program and Science Dr. Dan Jernigan, Director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Dr. Jennifer Layden, Director for the Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance, and Technology. The officials cited the political climate and a refusal to accept science that didn’t align with Kennedy’s beliefs.
Daskalakis, in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week”, said he thought the changes Kennedy has so far made are “the tip of the iceberg.”
In addition to the recent FDA changes for the COVID vaccine, Kennedy has also canceled up to $500 million in research and development for mRNA vaccines and changed the COVID vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant women.
“I mean, from my vantage point as a doctor who’s taken the Hippocratic oath, I only see harm coming. I may be wrong. But based on what I’m seeing, based on what I’ve heard with the new members of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, or ACIP, they’re really moving in an ideological direction where they want to see the undoing of vaccination,” Daskalakis said.
Kennedy, when he testified in his confirmation hearings to be health secretary in January, denied that he was anti-vaccine and said he supports “the childhood schedule” for vaccinations.
“I am pro-vaccine. I am going to support the vaccine program. I want kids to be healthy, and I’m coming in here to get rid of the conflicts of interest within the agency, make sure that we have gold standard, evidence-based science,” Kennedy said.
When pressed by Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Kennedy committed to supporting the measles and polio vaccines.
“Senator, I support the measles vaccine, I support the polio vaccine. I will do nothing as HHS secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking either of those vaccines,” Kennedy said.