Japanese disaster claim impacting tourism as deadline approaches
(HONG KONG) — Some believe she foretold the devastating 2011 tsunami in Japan that killed more than 15,000 people and urban legend goes she also predicted the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, another premonition of a major disaster from manga artist Ryo Tatsuki is about to hit its alleged due date, spooking tourists in Asia and even causing some cancelled flights.
Social media is abuzz with Tatsuki’s prophecy of a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami wrecking her home country of Japan — a place prone to natural disasters but also a top destination for many in Asia — sometime between July 5 and 7.
In a 1999 Japanese comic book, also known as manga, Tatsuki wrote of a “great disaster” striking in March 2011. That same month, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a deadly tsunami, causing a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant, leading to one of the biggest nuclear disasters in history.
Tatsuki updated her book, titled “The Future I Saw,” in 2021, claiming that “the real catastrophe” was due in July this year.
The predictions have irked local officials, with one local governor calling it a “serious issue” that “unscientific rumors are impacting tourism.”
Seismologists say there is no scientific basis for these predictions and, in a post on X last month, the Japanese Cabinet Office Disaster Prevention Division said that “with current scientific knowledge, it is difficult to predict an earthquake by specifying its date, time and location,” adding that “earthquakes can occur at any time.”
But with other psychics sharing warnings similar to Tatsuki’s foretelling, some travelers are getting cold feet, cancelling trips and prompting travel agencies to incentivize Japan-bound journeys by offering discounts.
Demand has plummeted so much that regional carrier Hong Kong Airlines cancelled all its flights to the southern Japanese prefectures of Kagoshima and Kumamoto in July and August.
However, statistics released by Japan’s National Tourism Organization in May showed that overall inbound tourism remains strong this year for the country.
(VATICAN CITY) — The question looming on many minds around the world following the death of Pope Francis on Monday is who will become the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church.
The selection process will begin when all cardinals under the age of 80 who are eligible to participate are summoned to Rome to prepare for the secret conclave inside the Sistine Chapel to choose the next pontiff. This gathering typically begins between 15 to 20 days after the pope’s death.
While the inner workings of the conclave and how the group ultimately decides on a new pontiff remain a secret, experts are still weighing in on who could be the likely front-runners for the papacy.
Francis, who was a progressive leader of the church, had appointed roughly 80% of the cardinals who are eligible to vote for the new pope, according to Miles Pattenden, historian of the Catholic Church at Oxford University. But, Pattenden told ABC News that does not mean the next pontiff will directly mirror the same values as Francis.
“It’s a mistake to think of [Francis’ cardinals] as one homogenous block. Not all of them will have shared Francis’ views,” Pattenden told ABC News. “Some of them will have been open about that. He appointed them because they represented important areas or factions in the church that he thought should be represented. Other ones possibly weren’t in harmony with all of Francis’ views, but kept quiet about it. Now he’s no more, we will see where their actual positions are.”
Any baptized Catholic male is eligible to take Francis’ place, but Pattenden said Pietro Parolin, the cardinal secretary of state, and Luis Tagle, the archbishop of Manila in the Philippines, are the main front-runners.
Pietro Parolin
Parolin, who “looks very much on paper like he should be the obvious continuity candidate,” has been the secretary of state since August 2013 and is a “vastly experienced Vatican diplomat,” Petterden said.
“He’s got all the right credentials. The question is whether most of the cardinals want that or not,” Pattenden said.
Cristina Traina, religious studies professor at New York’s Fordham University, said Parolin is someone who is “extraordinarily versed in the internal workings of the Vatican, but that could count against him if they are interested in continuing Vatican reforms.”
Luis Tagle
A candidate similar in “charisma and emphasis on pastoral mission” to Francis is Tagle, who was appointed by Pope Benedict as the archbishop of Manila in 2011, Pattenden said.
“His downside is that he may be a little bit young, he’s only 67,” Pattenden said. “It’s not clear that he has the right kind of administrative experience. If the cardinals are looking for someone to steady the ship and to make sure that the Vatican stays in order, maybe they want someone else.”
Even though Francis “elevated a lot of cardinals with generally progressive views” and “it would be fairly automatic they’d choose one of their own, someone in Francis’ image,” Pattenden said there are still conservative candidates that could gain recognition, including Hungarian Cardinal Peter Erdo, Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Turkson and Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah.
European moderates: Matteo Zuppi, Jean-Marc Aveline, Mario Grech
If the “more obvious front-runners don’t command majority appeal” during the selection process, Pattenden said European moderates, including Archbishop of Bologna Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Marseille Jean-Marc Aveline and Archbishop of Malta Mario Grech, could also potentially gain consensus among the conclave.
Regardless of who the successor will be, Traina told ABC News the new papacy will vary from Francis’, since not many candidates hold his stance of being pastorally progressive yet theologically conservative.
Pope Francis progressives: Marc Ouelett, Willem Eijk
The only two that Traina said resemble Francis’ approach would be Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouelett or Dutch Cardinal Willem Eijk.
“Successors have different skills than their predecessors, and that’s not because people are rejecting the predecessor skills,” Traina said. “It wouldn’t be surprising for there to be a change, the question is, which direction?”
ABC News’ Phoebe Natanson contributed to this report.
(LONDON and HONG KONG) — President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China “is done, subject to final approval.”
“Our deal with China is done, subject to final approval with President Xi and me,” Trump said on Truth Social, adding that the relationship between the world’s two leading economic powerhouses was “excellent.”
Trump said that the U.S. would get “a total of 55% tariffs” with China’s tariffs set at 10%.
Trump added, “Full magnets and any necessary rare earths, will be supplied, up front, by China. Likewise, we will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!).”
Chinese state media had earlier Wednesday reported that the countries had agreed to a trade “framework” during talks in London. China didn’t immediately release additional details.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick late on Tuesday referred to it as a “handshake for a framework.” Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping will now have to approve the framework, Lutnick said. That step would appear to mean there were some concessions that both leaders did not give their negotiating teams authority to negotiate away.
“Once that’s done, we will be back on the phone together and we will begin to implement this agreement,” Lutnick said. “The two largest economies in the world have reached a handshake for framework.”
The two days of talks in London followed the first round of talks in Geneva and a phone call between Trump and Xi, all of which followed Trump’s implementation of higher tariffs on Chinese imports.
Vice Premier He Lifeng, the leader of China’s delegation, told Xinhua News Agency, a state-affiliated wire service, that disputes between the two should be resolved through “equal dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation.”
In a Chinese-language story, He employed slightly stronger language, lecturing the American delegation.
“There is no winner in a trade war,” He reportedly said. “China is unwilling to fight, but it is not afraid of fighting.”
LONDON — Russian drones and missiles again bombarded cities across Ukraine on Saturday night into Sunday morning despite the completion of the largest prisoner exchange of the 3-year-old war.
The Armed Forces Operational Command in Poland — a NATO nation that borders Ukraine to the west — said in a Sunday morning post to X that its fighter jets were scrambled during the Russian attack. “Intensive activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation has been observed, associated with strikes carried out on objects located, among others, in the western territory of Ukraine,” the statement said.
Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched a total of 367 “air attack vehicles” — among them nine Iskander ballistic missiles, 56 cruise missiles, four guided air missiles and 298 attack drones — at targets across the country.
The air force said 45 cruise missiles and 266 drones were shot down or otherwise neutralized during the attack.
“Most regions of Ukraine were affected by the enemy attack,” the air force wrote, with strikes reported in 22 locations and downed cruise missiles or strike drones reported in 15 locations.
Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that at least 18 people were killed — among them three children from the same family — and 85 people injured. More than 80 residential buildings were damaged and 27 fires recorded, it added.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media early Sunday, “Today, rescuers have been working in more than 30 Ukrainian cities and villages following Russia’s massive strike.”
“These were deliberate strikes on ordinary cities,” Zelenskyy continued. “Ordinary residential buildings were destroyed and damaged. In Kyiv, dormitories of the university’s history department were hit. There were also strikes on enterprises. Tragically, people were killed, including children.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the attacks constituted “a massive strike by sea, air, land-based precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex that produce missile weapon components, radio electronics, explosives, rocket fuel and strike drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as radio-technical reconnaissance and satellite communications centers.”
“The targets of the strike have been achieved,” the ministry said in a post to Telegram. “All designated targets have been hit.”
The latest attack marks the fourth consecutive night during which Russia launched more than 100 missiles and drones into Ukraine, per Ukrainian air force figures. Though long-range attacks have occurred almost nightly in recent months, Russia’s recent bombardments have been notable for their scale.
Ukraine is also continuing its own drone strikes into Russia, with the Defense Ministry in Moscow reporting the downing of 110 Ukrainian drones overnight into Sunday.
The barrages came despite the beginning of a multi-day prisoner exchange process on Friday. Some 1,000 troops from both sides were expected to be swapped, with the process complete as of Sunday morning, according to Zelenskyy.
The prisoner exchange was the largest since Moscow’s invasion began in February 2022. Russia and Ukraine have swapped prisoners of war throughout the conflict, despite their failure to agree a lasting ceasefire.
U.S.-brokered peace talks since President Donald Trump’s return to office in January have likewise failed to reach an accord, with both Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other of undermining negotiations.
Ukraine is demanding a full 30-day ceasefire, during which time peace talks can take place. Zelenskyy has repeatedly ruled out ceding territory to Moscow in any peace deal.
Trump’s threats of new sanctions on Russia — as yet unrealized despite Ukrainian and European appeals for more American pressure on President Vladimir Putin — do not appear to have pushed the Kremlin away from its maximalist war goals, which essentially equate to Ukrainian capitulation.
Those demands include the annexation of four partially-occupied Ukrainian regions — plus the retention of Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014 — Kyiv’s demilitarization, a permanent block on Ukrainian accession to NATO and the “denazification” of the country — a nebulous demand based on Russia’s false representation of the Ukrainian government as a far-right dictatorship.
Ukrainian leaders have cited Russia’s continued massed strikes as evidence that Moscow is not genuine in its appeals for peace.
“Each such terrorist Russian strike is a sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia,” Zelenskyy said on Sunday. “Russia is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day. The world may go on a weekend break, but the war continues, regardless of weekends and weekdays. This cannot be ignored. Silence of America, silence of others around the world only encourage Putin.”
“Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped,” he added. “Sanctions will certainly help. Determination matters now — the determination of the United States, of European countries, and of all those around the world who seek peace. The world knows all the weaknesses of the Russian economy.”
“The war can be stopped, but only through the necessary force of pressure on Russia,” Zelenskyy said. “Putin must be forced to think not about launching missiles, but about ending the war.”
Andriy Yermak — the head of Zelenskyy’s office — wrote on Telegram early Sunday, “Instead of a ceasefire, there are murders.”
“Without pressure, nothing will change and Russia and its allies will only build up forces for such murders in Western countries,” Yermak continued. “Moscow will fight as long as it has the ability to produce weapons.”