Jared Polis defends Harris’ shifts on policy

Jared Polis defends Harris’ shifts on policy
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado defended Vice President Kamala Harris’ shifts on policy between her 2020 presidential campaign and her White House bid this year as Republicans seize on perceived discrepancies.

Polis, a Harris ally, told “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl that Harris’ shifts on issues like fracking, the border wall, health care and others are the sign of someone who can adapt as needed.

“I think it’s a sign of a good leader, that they learn and evolve over time,” Polis said. “Whether it’s a move to the middle, the left, the right, it’s really about what works. Kamala Harris is a pragmatic leader who looks at data and science and makes the best decisions she can.”

“Democrats are a broad tent party, and they have people who are conservative, they have people who are liberal,” he added when asked if Democrats running for president in 2020 had veered too far to the left. “What Kamala Harris has said, and I take her at her word, is she’s going to be a leader for all Americans, a president for all Americans. And that means, regardless of your ideology, there’s going to be a place for your viewpoints.”

Republicans have seized on what they cast as flip-flops on a range of issues from her 2020 campaign, when progressive fervor gripped the Democratic Party.

During an interview with CNN on Thursday — her first in-depth interview since accepting the Democratic nominee, Harris insisted that her values hadn’t changed — an argument Polis echoed on Sunday.

When pressed on Harris’ past support for “Medicare for All” — a proposal she no longer supports — the Coloradan said the vice president is still invested in making health care more affordable.

“As a basic value, should every American have access to health care? Absolutely. Almost every other wealthy country does that. We do it very poorly,” he said. “I think she understands that Americans want to have their choice of health care, but can we do better and save people money on health care? Absolutely.”

Harris in 2019 also lambasted the border wall proposed by then-President Donald Trump, calling it at the time a “medieval vanity project” and that she would not support funds for it. Now, she is touting support for a bipartisan border security bill that Republicans blocked from advancing at Trump’s direction, which included roughly $650 million for border wall construction — shy of the $18 billion Trump sought in 2018.

Polis said Harris was right to cast Trump’s border wall proposal as ineffective and a waste of taxpayer money, but that walls and other barriers in certain places along the border could prove effective.

“That’s true that the border wall that Donald Trump has proposed is a huge boondoggle and waste of taxpayer money. He effectively talked about a wall across the entire border, rather than using barriers of different kinds effectively in a cost-effective manner, including imagery from satellites, including on-the-ground intel to secure and lock down the border. What Kamala Harris is for is securing it in the most cost-effective way possible,” Polis said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

RNC 2024 Day 1 live updates: Trump says he’ll announce VP pick today
RNC 2024 Day 1 live updates: Trump says he’ll announce VP pick today
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE) — The Republican National Convention is set to kick off in Milwaukee on Monday — just two days after Donald Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday evening.

Despite the shooting, the gathering of more than 50,000 attendees, including an expected 2,400 Republican delegates, is slated to maintain its original programming as a time to bring the party together — but now newly energized by Trump’s amazing survival and raised-fist show of defiance.

Here’s how the news is developing:

Pre-planned group of 1,700 National Guardsmen and other troops supporting RNC security
As part of a plan that predates the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, roughly 1,700 National Guardsmen and several active-duty troops will assist other agencies with security at the Republican National Convention, according to Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh.

“In regards to the Republican National Convention, approximately 1,700 National Guard and a small number of active-duty personnel will be providing support to civil authorities from July 13 through 19. These personnel are supporting the FBI, U.S. Secret Service and Milwaukee Metro Police Department for 24/7 operations,” Singh said.

Singh emphasized that this support was pre-planned, and not related to the shooting at Trump’s rally over the weekend, nor was the force augmented as a result.

-Matt Seyler

Trump says he will announce VP pick today
Former President Donald Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Monday morning that he will announce his pick for vice president on Monday.

The decision will come after months of speculation about who his running mate will be.

There will be a roll call vote on the presidential ticket, which includes the vice president, on Monday at the RNC.

Trump in Milwaukee as RNC set to begin
The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has thoroughly altered the stakes and tone of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which kicks off Monday, just two days after a shooter opened fire at the former president’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, grazing Trump’s ear and leading to a spectator’s death.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon, ahead of the RNC’s start on Monday.

In a social media post Sunday, Trump indicated that he was going to delay his trip, but decided he wouldn’t allow a “shooter” to change his scheduled plans to head to the RNC.

U.S. Secret Service and other officials said Sunday there are no plans to expand the security perimeter and that there are no known threats. Ahead of the shooting at his rally, the GOP convention was gearing up to be an extravagant event centered around symbolic, Trump-era Republican ideas and party unity, sealed on Thursday with the third nomination of the former president.

-ABC’s Brittany Shepherd, Kelsey Walsh and Isabella Murray

Trump says he’s scratching planned speech to stress unity instead
As the Republican National Convention begins, the atmosphere will feel entirely different following former President Donald Trump’s attempted assassination.

A day after being grazed by a bullet, Trump indicated he plans to take advantage of the moment and deliver a message of unity.

The former president said he is scratching his original convention speech from rallying his base against President Joe Biden to now attempting to draw the country together, according to an interview he did with the Washington Examiner conducted as he boarded his flight to Milwaukee Sunday evening.

During the first official session, delegates — nearly 2,400 from across the nation — must approve the committee platform and formally designate a presidential ticket. The ticket will include Trump’s vice president who he has yet to name.
The evening session’s theme is “Make America Wealthy Again.” Speeches will include issues focused on beating inflation, rising costs and creating more jobs.

-ABC’s Kelsey Walsh

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden told governors he had medical checkup after debate and is in good health: Sources
Biden told governors he had medical checkup after debate and is in good health: Sources
President Joe Biden speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — During his private meeting with Democratic governors at the White House Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said he had a medical checkup following the debate last week and is in good health, according to two people with direct knowledge of the conversation during the meeting.

One source familiar with the president’s schedule tells ABC News the president had a checkup with a White House physician a “few days” after the debate because of a cold. That person said it was a “brief” exam that did not include any major tests.

Another person with knowledge of the conversation during the meeting said the president conveyed to Democratic governors that he was in good health.

ABC News has reached out to the White House for comment.

This news was first reported by Politico.

Earlier Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if the president had undergone any medical exams since his last physical in February.

“We were able to talk to his doctor about that, and that is a no,” she said.

When asked again if he had “any kind of medical exams,” she responded, “No.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Joe Biden just dropped out. What happens next?
Joe Biden just dropped out. What happens next?
President Joe Biden speaks on economics during the Vote To Live Properity Summit at the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 16, 2024. (Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden thrust his party into virtually unprecedented uncertainty Sunday when he announced he was ending his reelection campaign just weeks before his party’s convention and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s next presidential nominee.

What comes next is anyone’s guess.

Speculation over Biden’s electoral future had been at a fever pitch since the president’s apparently fatal presidential debate last month, but the party had not been able to come to a consensus on what would follow his departure from the election.

Ideas had included having Harris slide into the nomination given her spot on an existing national ticket and ability to inherit the funds from Biden’s campaign. Others, however, have pushed for a mini-primary of sorts to test the rigors of would-be replacements, with many Democrats still thinking that Harris would be the frontrunner in such an impromptu contest.

Democrats are also still waiting to see who would jump into the race besides Harris, if anyone. Other names that had been bandied about include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear; North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper; Maryland Gov. Wes Moore; California Gov. Gavin Newsom; Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker; Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and more.

Some of those lawmakers have tweeted out praise for Biden, with Newsom dubbing him “one of the most impactful and selfless presidents” — but none had thrown their hats into the ring as of early Sunday afternoon, and none had issued a quick Harris of endorsement.

Conversations will assuredly pick up around potential plans.

One plan, being circulated by Democratic National Committee Member James Zogby would create a condensed primary of sorts, with candidates having to secure the endorsements of 40 of 400 current DNC members, including four from each of the party’s four regions. There would then be two televised debates, and the process would conclude when candidates would be formally nominated and voted on by delegates at Democrats’ convention next month.

Such a process would surely be condensed — Democrats’ convention is at the end of August, leaving little time to sort through the rubble of Biden’s departure before delegates formally pick a nominee. But some Democratic National Committee members believe the effort is worth it, and that the remaining calendar leaves enough time, if just barely.

“I hoped that it would have been done sooner, so that there would have been more time for the compressed primary that we had hoped for,” Zogby told ABC News last week as chatter spiked that Biden would drop out. “But even with the time available now, it still can be done and should be done because it’s better for the eventual nominee and the party that this not simply be a handoff, but that it be a process that is transparent and democratic.”

Others, however, are urging the party to coalesce behind Harris.

As a Black woman, Democrats have said both that she could appeal to the party’s most loyal demographic and that snubbing her would also serve as a snub to those voters. Polls have also shown that she performs better overall with Black and young voters than Biden, two key demographics with which Biden had seen his approval rating atrophy.

However, Republicans are chomping at the bit to go after her over the administration’s handling of the border, and her 2020 campaign was done in party by staff infighting, leaving it unclear the kind of campaign sprint she could run to November.

Still, having her take the reins could help limit chaos in an already muddled process, some Democrats have said. And she’ll have powerful allies at her back.

South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn, a Democratic kingmaker, said as recently as Sunday morning that while he backed Biden, Harris would be the next up.

“Now that the donors and electeds have pushed out the only candidate who has ever beaten Trump, it’s time to end the political fantasy games and unite behind the only veteran of a national campaign — our outstanding @vp, @KamalaHarris!! Let’s get real and win in November!” Ron Klain, Biden’s former chief of staff, posted on X Sunday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.