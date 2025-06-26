Jason Bateman, Jude Law series ‘Black Rabbit’ gets Netflix release date

Netflix

Jason Bateman‘s upcoming limited series with Jude Law now has a release date.

The upcoming New York City-set drama Black Rabbit will arrive Sept. 18 on Netflix.

Black Rabbit follows brothers who learn how far family and the pursuit of success can push a person to the edge. Law stars as Jake, the owner of a restaurant and VIP lounge called The Black Rabbit. The place is poised to be the hottest spot in the city. When his brother Vince, played by Bateman, unexpectedly returns to the business, trouble follows.

“Black Rabbit is a propulsive thrill ride and character examination about the way an unbreakable bond between two brothers can shatter their world and everything in its orbit,” according to an official description from Netflix.

In addition to starring in the show, Bateman also directed its first two episodes. His Ozark co-star Laura Linney directed the third and fourth episodes of the series.

“It’s really about these brothers who love each other but don’t match — one’s a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up,” Bateman told Netflix. “Everybody can relate to that. Everybody’s either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it’s kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they’re really exciting to be around.”

Cleopatra Coleman, Dagmara Dominczyk, Troy Kotsur and Odessa Young also star in the upcoming limited series.

Kermit the Frog shares words of wisdom for class of 2025
ABC News

Class of 2025, Kermit the Frog has some sage advice for you all.

Everyone’s favorite frog delivered a special “Ker-mencement” address at the University of Maryland in College Park on Thursday and shared some pearls of wisdom for graduating students.

It was in some respects a full-circle moment, as the university is Muppets creator Jim Henson‘s alma mater.

“I am honored to share some words of wisdom about three things that are close to my heart: finding your people, taking the leap and making connections,” Kermit said in his speech.

“As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here’s a little advice, if you’re willing to listen to a frog,” he continued. “Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together.”

The beloved Muppet also revisited his own past and hearkened back to Henson’s time at the university.

“Jim and his wife, Jane [Henson], were proud students right here at UMD when the food at the [Adele H. Stamp Student Union] was good,” he joked.

At the heart of his speech, Kermit emphasized friendship, harmony and celebrating everyone’s special traits.

“The show must go on, and if you’re with your people, then you won’t have to do it alone, because life is not a solo act,” he said. “No, it’s not. It’s a big, messy, delightful ensemble piece, especially when you’re with your people.”

Kermit ended his memorable address with a “Rainbow Connection” sing-along, joined by the crowd of students.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
The Handmaid’s Tale: The final season of the show based on Margaret Atwood‘s novel premieres.

Netflix
Black Mirror: Season 7 of the anthology series gives a sequel to the popular “USS Callister” episode.

Max
Hacks: The most recent winner of the best comedy series Emmy returns for season 4. 

HBO
The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal returns in season 2 of the series based on the popular video game.

Apple TV+
Your Friends & Neighbors: Jon Hamm stars in his first lead TV role since the end of Mad Men

Movie theaters
The Amateur: Rami Malek is an introverted CIA decoder in the new film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

‘A Minecraft Movie’ blocks out the competition with 7 million debut
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

A Minecraft Movie was a winner at the box office this weekend, taking in a whopping $157 million. It marks the biggest domestic debut of the year, according to Variety, as well as the best debut for a video game adaptation ever.

The fantasy adventure film, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, was initially projected to earn $70 to $80 million at the box office but far exceeded those expectations.

Coming in at a distant number two was A Working Man in its second week of release with $7.3 million, followed by The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2 with $6.7 million

The week’s other new release, the horror flick Hell of Summer, came in at number eight, with $1.75 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office, per Box Office Mojo:

1. A Minecraft Movie – $157 million
2. A Working Man – $7.3 million
3. The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2 – $6.7 million
4. Snow White – $6.1 million
5. The Woman in the Yard – $4.5 million
6. Death of a Unicorn – $2.7 million
7. The Chosen: Last Supper – $1.9 million
8. Hell of a Summer – $1.75 million
9. The Friend – $1.6 million
10. Captain America: Brave New World – $1.4 million

