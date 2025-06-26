Jason Momoa, Ariana Grande among those invited to join the Academy

Jason Momoa and Ariana Grande are among the 534 people The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have invited to join their ranks as members.

Other actors invited to join the academy are Gillian Anderson, Dave Bautista, Rachel Brosnahan, Jodie Comer, Aubrey Plaza, Margaret Qualley and Andrew Scott.

2025 Oscar acting nominees Grande, Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong and Fernanda Torres also received invitations to join the academy’s ranks.

“We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy,” academy CEO Bill Kramer and academy President Janet Yang said in a press release. “Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community.”

The rest of the actors who have received invitations to join the academy are Naomi Ackie, Aml Ameen, Adria Arjona, Emma Corrin, Raymond Cruz, Danielle Deadwyler, Stephen Graham, Kamal Haasan, Paul Walter Hauser, John Kani, Karren Karagulian, Ayushmann Khurrana, Payman Maadi, Adriana Paz, Adam Pearson, Justice Smith and Emily Yancy.

If all of the people invited decide to accept their membership, the total amount of academy members will increase to 11,120, including emeritus. The number of voting members will stand at 10,143.

With the new additions of the 2025 member class, the academy would consist of 35% women, with 22% of them from underrepresented communities and 21% international.

Al Pacino joins Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Alba in ‘Maserati: The Brothers’ biopic
Al Pacino joins Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Alba in ‘Maserati: The Brothers’ biopic
Al Pacino is showing no signs of hitting the brakes on his acting career, as he’s just been announced as the latest actor to join the upcoming biographical film Maserati: The Brothers. 

The 85-year-old movie legend joins fellow industry big names Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia and Jessica Alba to star in the biopic centered around the Maserati family and their legacy in the automotive world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.  

Pacino will take on the role of Vincenzo Vaccaro, an auto investor and supporter of the Maserati family.

Directing the film is award winner Bobby Moresco, whose credits include Crash, 10th & Wolf and Million Dollar Baby.

In a statement to THR, producer Andrea Iervolino said the team is thrilled to have Pacino join the cast. “His unparalleled talent and iconic presence bring a profound depth to our portrayal of this inspiring and emotional story. Having such a legendary figure join our already incredible cast is truly an honor,” he said.

Producers also say the final phase of shooting Maserati: The Brothers will begin in Rome in June. 

Jared Leto, light cycles appear in ‘Tron: Ares’ trailer: Watch here
Jared Leto, light cycles appear in ‘Tron: Ares’ trailer: Watch here
A new glimpse of the third Tron movie is officially out.

Tron: Ares received an official trailer on Saturday, featuring the iconic Tron light cycles, Jared Leto, Greta Lee and more.

The trailer opens with a high-speed police chase, where law enforcement is after two figures on the light cycle motorcycles, first seen in the 1982 original Tron movie.

“I’m looking for something. Something I do not understand,” says a voiceover.

Next, Greta Lee is seen sprinting full speed down a city street looking concerned before combat breaks out via a futuristic-looking car, planes and weaponry, including another Tron classic, the massive recognizer.

Finally, Leto is seen at the end of the trailer peering upward as Tron franchise star Jeff Bridges‘ voice can be heard in a voiceover, saying “Ready? Cause there’s no going back.”

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings,” according to a synopsis for the film.

The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and also stars Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson.

The first Tron movie starred Bridges as Kevin Flynn, a computer engineer who accidentally enters a digital world and fight villains there to escape. Tron: Ares follows the 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy, which also starred Bridges, as well as Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde and Michael Sheen.

Featuring original music from Nine Inch Nails, Tron: Ares hits theaters Oct. 10 from Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Ariana Madix stars in ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 teaser trailer
Ariana Madix stars in ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 teaser trailer
A hot new bombshell has entered the villa! It’s the Love Island USA teaser trailer.

Season 7 of the hit reality dating competition show will premiere on Peacock on June 3. New episodes of the show will drop every single day of the week expect on Wednesdays.

Ariana Madix will return to host the show for season 7, while Iain Stirling is set to once again serve as the narrator.

This season “will introduce a brand new roster of singles, new additions to the vibrant Fiji villa, and the return of the infamous Casa Amor. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples’ challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests,” according to its official description.

Viewers will once again be able to influence what happens on the show by voting for their favorite couples on the Love Island USA app. This means fans will participate in determining which Islanders will recouple, who gets to stay in the villa and who will be sent home heartbroken.

In the teaser, Madix sits in front of Stirling, who is dressed as a fortune teller.

“I need to know, the upcoming season of Love Island USA, what do you see?” Madix says.

The pair look into a heart-shaped crystal ball, where they find Madix dressed to the nines and quick glances at new Islanders.

“Safe to say this season’s looking pretty good,” Madix says.

Love Island USA season 6 was the #1 reality series of 2024. Peacock has greenlit a spinoff series with the working title Love Island: Beyond the Villa. Fan favorites Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig and Serena Page, among other stars from season 6, will appear as part of the spinoff’s cast.

