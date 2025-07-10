Jason Momoa rides a shark to battle in ‘Chief of War’ official trailer

Jason Momoa rides a shark to battle in ‘Chief of War’ official trailer

Apple

Jason Momoa rides a shark into battle in the official trailer for Chief of War.

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the historical drama show on Thursday.

Momoa stars as the Hawaiian warrior Ka‘iana in the show he co-created, executive produced and helped write. He also directed the season 1 finale.

Apple says the show is based on true events and “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawai‘i at the turn of the 18th century.”

Chief of War is told from an indigenous perspective. Apple describes the show as a passion project for co-creators Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who have native Hawaiian heritage. Additionally, the show has a predominantly Polynesian ensemble cast.

Momoa stars alongside Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis and newcomer Kaina Makua.

“This island. This is your home. This land will hold you. Long after I’m gone,” Momoa’s Ka‘iana says in the trailer.

Chief of War arrives on Apple TV+ on Aug. 1. The nine-episode series will debut with its first two episodes and then release a new episode every Friday through Sept. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst star in ‘Roofman’ film: Watch trailer
Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst star in ‘Roofman’ film: Watch trailer
Davi Russo

Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst are teaming up for a new film.

The duo star in the Derek Cianfrance-directed film Roofman, which will be out later this year. The trailer for the film was released Wednesday. 

According to a synopsis for the movie, Roofman is based on an “unbelievable true story.”

It follows Tatum’s character, Jeffrey Manchester, a “former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname ‘Roofman,'” a synopsis states.

“After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys ‘R’ Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move,” the synopsis continues. “But when he falls for Leigh (Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.”

In addition to starring in the film, Tatum serves as an executive producer.

Cianfrance co-wrote the script with Kirt Gunn.

The film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang and Peter Dinklage.

Roofman arrives in theaters Oct. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2 trailer, and more
In brief: ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2 trailer, and more

The trailer for Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers season 2 has arrived. Soundtracked to Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” the trailer shows Kristine Frøseth’s Nan adjusting to her new role as duchess and gives a quick glimpse at a new character played by Leighton Meester. Season 2 debuts June 18 …

Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is teaming up with rock legend Mick Jagger for a new biopic on rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, according to Deadline. Ellis-Taylor has been tapped to write the movie, while Jagger is on to produce. The film has been granted the rights to Tharpe’s music catalog, as well as the definitive biography of Tharpe, who died in 1973 …

Tony winners James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale are all returning to the stage in the Broadway play ART. Previews begin Aug. 28, with an official opening night scheduled for Sept. 16 at the Music Box Theatre. The production will have a limited 17-week engagement …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Lilo & Stitch’﻿ proves the mission possible while leading biggest Memorial Day weekend box office ever
‘Lilo & Stitch’﻿ proves the mission possible while leading biggest Memorial Day weekend box office ever
Disney

Move over Barbenheimer, it’s time for Lilo & Stich-ible.

Lilo & Stitch teamed up with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning to produce the largest Memorial Day weekend at the box office of all time.

Disney’s live action remake of its 2002 animated film was the weekend’s #1 film, bringing in an estimated total of $183 million in its first week, according to Box Office Mojo. Meanwhile, the eighth entry in the Tom Cruise-starring spy series came in second with an estimated $77 million debut.

The top five also included Final Destination: Bloodlines at #3 with $24.5 million, Thunderbolts* at #4 with $11.6 million and Sinners at #5 with $11.23 million.

All that and more added up to a total box office haul of a history-making $322 million across the holiday weekend, Variety reports. It beats the previous best Memorial Day weekend gross set in 2013, when a slate including Fast & Furious 6The Hangover Part III and Star Trek into Darkness brought in $314 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Lilo & Stitch – $183 million
2. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $77 million
3. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $24.5 million
4. Thunderbolts* – $11.6 million
5. Sinners – $11.23 million
6. The Last Rodeo – $6.267 million
7. Friendship – $5.736 million
8. A Minecraft Movie – $2.851 million
9. The Accountant 2 – $2.548 million
10. Hurry Up Tomorrow – $931,000

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.