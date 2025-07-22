Jason Momoa says son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa got cast in ‘Dune: Part Three’ ‘all on his own’

Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Jason Momoa says he did not help his son get cast in Dune: Part Three.

The actor, who starred as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve‘s 2021 film Dune, says he played no part in getting his son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, cast in the upcoming third film in the series.

Jason spoke to Extra about what Nakoa-Wolf can expect as part of the franchise.

“A rude awakening is what he’s in for,” Momoa said. “He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him.”

Jason said as a parent, you “want your children to be better than you.”

“I really, actually believe he is,” Momoa said. “I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age. There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding s*** down with Denis Villeneuve.”

Nakoa-Wolf, who is 16 years old, is the son of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Jason says the pair “raised him beautiful.”

“We raised our children. … It’s just, you know, being loved and being confident in themselves,” Momoa said. “That is what he is. He’s very confident.”

