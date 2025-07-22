Jason Momoa says son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa got cast in ‘Dune: Part Three’ ‘all on his own’

Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Jason Momoa says he did not help his son get cast in Dune: Part Three.

The actor, who starred as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve‘s 2021 film Dune, says he played no part in getting his son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, cast in the upcoming third film in the series.

Jason spoke to Extra about what Nakoa-Wolf can expect as part of the franchise.

“A rude awakening is what he’s in for,” Momoa said. “He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him.”

Jason said as a parent, you “want your children to be better than you.”

“I really, actually believe he is,” Momoa said. “I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age. There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding s*** down with Denis Villeneuve.”

Nakoa-Wolf, who is 16 years old, is the son of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Jason says the pair “raised him beautiful.”

“We raised our children. … It’s just, you know, being loved and being confident in themselves,” Momoa said. “That is what he is. He’s very confident.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jimmy Kimmel announces he’s a grandfather
Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel is now a grandfather.

The comedian and host shared the news on the May 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing he missed the previous night’s show to be there for the birth of his first grandchild.

“You know, we were supposed to have a show last night, but we didn’t, because my daughter had a baby last night,” Jimmy said, referring to his daughter Katie Kimmel.

He added, “Katie and her husband, Will, had a baby girl right at the time we shoot our show last night, so I decided to be there instead of here.”

Katie, 33, is the late-night TV host’s eldest daughter, whom he shares with his first wife, Gina Maddy.

In addition to Katie, Jimmy is the father of son Kevin Kimmel, 31 — also from his first marriage — and two younger children, Billy Kimmel and Jane Kimmel, whom he shares with his current wife, Molly McNearney.

Jimmy said his eldest daughter was surrounded by an “army of family” at the hospital when she gave birth.

Katie paid tribute to her family with her daughter’s name, Patti Joan.

Joan is name of Jimmy’s mom, the baby’s great-grandmother.

In his opening monologue, Jimmy described being a grandfather as a “big responsibility,” going on to share some of the funny things he saw his own grandfathers do, including one giving himself haircuts using a cigarette lighter.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Judge Judy stars in ‘Justice on Trial’ trailer and more
Paramount+ with Showtime has rebranded. The streaming service informed its subscribers on June 23 that the name of its ad-free plan will no longer be called Paramount+ with Showtime. The service will now be called Paramount+ Premium. According to its website, Paramount+ says the name change “reflects the broad and diverse offerings across both plan tiers.” …

Judge Judy is back on the bench. Prime Video released the trailer for her new series, Justice on Trial. The show is set to debut all eight of its episodes on July 21. The show follows Judge Judy Sheindlin as she puts the American justice system on trial in a true-crime series spotlighting cases that did not necessarily feel “just” …

Ransom Canyon is coming back for more. The Josh Duhamel-led series has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix, Deadline reports. The romantic Western also stars Minka Kelly. Its renewal comes a little over two months after the 10-episode first season debuted on Netflix … 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis star in new ‘Freakier Friday’ trailer
Glen Wilson

A new trailer for Freakier Friday has arrived.

The trailer, which Disney released on Friday, shows off Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman.

“Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

That’s right: there’s another body-switching incident. This time, however, it’s a four-way body swap, with Anna and Tess switching into the bodies of Anna’s daughter, Harper, and future stepdaughter, Sophie.

In the trailer, Anna is preparing to get married to Manny Jacinto‘s Eric. She asks for help in writing her vows. Harper, played by Julia Butters, gives her some inspiration.

“How about this? ‘I, Anna, take you, Eric, a man whose daughter is a little demon thing with an obnoxious accent,'” Harper says.

Nisha Ganatra directed the film, which serves as a sequel to the 2003 film Freaky Friday. Both movies are based off the book by Mary Rodgers.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer and Mark Harmon also star in the film.

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters on Aug. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.