Jason Momoa shaves beard for first time in six years for ‘Dune: Part Three’

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Jason Momoa is changing up his look. The actor shaved his beard for the first time in six years for his return in the upcoming film Dune: Part Three.

The actor can be seen shaving outdoors in a new Instagram video post and shares his reaction along the way.

“Damn it, I hate it,” Momoa says in the video.

“I think it’s been about six years, maybe a little bit more, since I did Dune. What was really special about that is, that is when I started and I started launching Mananalu,” he continues, referring to the reusable bottled water company he launched in 2019.

“Only for you, Denis,” he adds, a nod to Dune film series director Denis Villeneuve.

Momoa played Duncan Idaho in the 2021 Dune film and is expected to reprise the role for the third installment. The cast of Dune: Part Three is aiming to begin filming soon, and the film is slated for a potential 2026 release.

Momoa’s 16-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, was also recently announced as a new cast member of Dune: Part Three. Jason told Extra what he thought about his son following his footsteps into the entertainment world.

“It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him,” Momoa said.

“I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age,” he added. “There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding s*** down with Denis Villeneuve.”

‘Severance’ leads 2025 Emmy nominees
CBS

Severance dominated the 77th Emmy nominations.

Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song announced the nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards live from the Television Academy’s Wolf Theater in LA on Tuesday.

It was Severance that received the most nominations overall with 27. The drama series from Ben Stiller found its leads Adam Scott and Britt Lower nominated for lead actor and lead actress in a drama series, while the show was nominated for outstanding drama series.

The other shows recognized in the outstanding drama series category are Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Slow Horses and The White Lotus.

The Penguin received the second-most nominations overall with 24, including a nod for outstanding limited or anthology series.

As for comedy shows, it was The Studio that came out on top with 23 nominations. This includes recognition for Seth Rogen in the lead actor in a comedy series category and a nod for outstanding comedy series.

Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking and What We Do in the Shadows were also nominated for outstanding comedy series.

Among the first-time Emmy acting nominees this year are big names like Harrison Ford, Jake Gyllenhaal, Colin Farrell, Javier Bardem, Jason Isaacs, J.K. Simmons, Chloë Sevigny, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Ike Barinholtz, Jenny Slate, Anthony Mackie, Cristin Milioti, Zoë Kravitz and Aimee Lou Wood.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards on Sept. 14 live on CBS. The show will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Here’s a look at the nominees for the 2025 Emmys:

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding limited or anthology series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Penguin
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lead actor in a comedy series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows

Lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead actress in a drama series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding drama series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

‘Bridgerton’ renewed for two more seasons, season 4 gets 2026 release
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Dearest gentle readers, it would seem celebrations are in order.

Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for two more seasons. In addition to the news that seasons 5 and 6 have been greenlit, the streaming platform announced that season 4 of Bridgerton will premiere in 2026.

The announcement was made via a letter attributed to Lady Whistledown that the official Bridgerton account released on Instagram.

“Rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information,” the letter reads. After sharing the big announcements, the letter ends with this sentence: “It would seem this author is going to be quite busy.”

Season 4 of Bridgerton will follow the second Bridgerton son, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, and his romance with Sophie Beckett, played by Yerin Ha.

“Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball,” according to its official synopsis.

Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will also appear in the upcoming season.

Bridgerton is based on the novels by Julia Quinn. Season 4 will consist of eight episodes. Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner while Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen are executive producers.

In brief: ‘Loot’ season 3 premiere date and more
Naomi Ackie seems to be headed for the DC Universe. The actress is in early talks to take on the female lead in Clayface, Variety reports. The horror movie is set to arrive in theaters in 2026. Tom Rhys Harries will star in the upcoming film …

The film adaptation of The Nightingale has a new release date. Deadline reports that the movie, which is based on Kristin Hannah‘s bestselling book, will debut in theaters on Feb. 12, 2027. To Leslie director Michael Morris will helm the film, which will star sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning

We now know the season 3 return date for Maya Rudolph‘s comedy series Loot. Apple TV+ has announced that the third season will premiere on Oct. 15. Its first two episodes will drop on that day, with a new episode dropping each Wednesday through Dec. 10. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster also star in the upcoming season …

