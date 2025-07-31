Jason Momoa shaves beard for first time in six years for ‘Dune: Part Three’
Jason Momoa is changing up his look. The actor shaved his beard for the first time in six years for his return in the upcoming film Dune: Part Three.
The actor can be seen shaving outdoors in a new Instagram video post and shares his reaction along the way.
“Damn it, I hate it,” Momoa says in the video.
“I think it’s been about six years, maybe a little bit more, since I did Dune. What was really special about that is, that is when I started and I started launching Mananalu,” he continues, referring to the reusable bottled water company he launched in 2019.
“Only for you, Denis,” he adds, a nod to Dune film series director Denis Villeneuve.
Momoa played Duncan Idaho in the 2021 Dune film and is expected to reprise the role for the third installment. The cast of Dune: Part Three is aiming to begin filming soon, and the film is slated for a potential 2026 release.
Momoa’s 16-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, was also recently announced as a new cast member of Dune: Part Three. Jason told Extra what he thought about his son following his footsteps into the entertainment world.
“It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him,” Momoa said.
“I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age,” he added. “There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding s*** down with Denis Villeneuve.”
Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song announced the nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards live from the Television Academy’s Wolf Theater in LA on Tuesday.
It was Severance that received the most nominations overall with 27. The drama series from Ben Stiller found its leads AdamScott and Britt Lower nominated for lead actor and lead actress in a drama series, while the show was nominated for outstanding drama series.
The other shows recognized in the outstanding drama series category are Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, ThePitt, Slow Horses and The White Lotus.
The Penguin received the second-most nominations overall with 24, including a nod for outstanding limited or anthology series.
As for comedy shows, it was The Studio that came out on top with 23 nominations. This includes recognition for Seth Rogen in the lead actor in a comedy series category and a nod for outstanding comedy series.
Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking and What We Do in the Shadows were also nominated for outstanding comedy series.
Among the first-time Emmy acting nominees this year are big names like Harrison Ford, Jake Gyllenhaal, Colin Farrell, JavierBardem, Jason Isaacs, J.K. Simmons, Chloë Sevigny, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Ike Barinholtz, Jenny Slate, AnthonyMackie, Cristin Milioti, Zoë Kravitz and Aimee Lou Wood.
Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards on Sept. 14 live on CBS. The show will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Here’s a look at the nominees for the 2025 Emmys:
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Colin Farrell, The Penguin Stephen Graham, Adolescence Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Cristin Milioti, The Penguin Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer Meghann Fahy, Sirens Rashida Jones, Black Mirror Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding limited or anthology series Adolescence Black Mirror Dying for Sex The Penguin Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead actress in a comedy series Jean Smart, Hacks Uzo Aduba, The Residence Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Lead actor in a comedy series Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Seth Rogen, The Studio Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Jason Segel, Shrinking Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding comedy series Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building Shrinking The Studio What We Do in the Shadows
Lead actor in a drama series Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us Adam Scott, Severance Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Lead actress in a drama series Kathy Bates, Matlock Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters Britt Lower, Severance Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding drama series Andor The Diplomat The Last of Us Paradise The Pitt Severance Slow Horses The White Lotus
Dearest gentle readers, it would seem celebrations are in order.
Netflix has renewedBridgerton for two more seasons. In addition to the news that seasons 5 and 6 have been greenlit, the streaming platform announced that season 4 of Bridgerton will premiere in 2026.
The announcement was made via a letter attributed to Lady Whistledown that the official Bridgerton account released on Instagram.
“Rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information,” the letter reads. After sharing the big announcements, the letter ends with this sentence: “It would seem this author is going to be quite busy.”
Season 4 of Bridgerton will follow the second Bridgerton son, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, and his romance with Sophie Beckett, played by Yerin Ha.
“Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball,” according to its official synopsis.
Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will also appear in the upcoming season.
Bridgerton is based on the novels by Julia Quinn. Season 4 will consist of eight episodes. Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner while Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen are executive producers.
Naomi Ackie seems to be headed for the DC Universe. The actress is in early talks to take on the female lead in Clayface, Variety reports. The horror movie is set to arrive in theaters in 2026. Tom Rhys Harries will star in the upcoming film …
The film adaptation of The Nightingale has a new release date. Deadline reports that the movie, which is based on KristinHannah‘s bestselling book, will debut in theaters on Feb. 12, 2027. To Leslie director Michael Morris will helm the film, which will star sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning …
We now know the season 3 return date for Maya Rudolph‘s comedy series Loot. Apple TV+ has announced that the third season will premiere on Oct. 15. Its first two episodes will drop on that day, with a new episode dropping each Wednesday through Dec. 10. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster also star in the upcoming season …