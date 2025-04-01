Jason Momoa to portray Hawaiian warrior in new drama ‘Chief of War’

Apple TV+

Jason Momoa is taking on an epic new project about the unification of the Hawaiian Islands.

On Monday, Apple TV+ announced that Momoa will portray Ka’iana in Chief of War, a warrior who “tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century,” according to a press release.

A first-look image of Momoa as warrior Ka’iana was also released.

According to the press release for the upcoming series, Chief of War is a “passion project” for Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who are co-creators on the series and share Hawaiian heritage.

In a video he shared on his Instagram Story Monday, Momoa asked fans to check out the first look of Chief of War and gave “all my love to Hawaii.”

“I’m really excited,” he added. “It’s coming out on my birthday — I didn’t pick that either. Thank you Apple, I love you guys, this is the beginning. So thankful of all the hard work.”

A joint post from Momoa and Apple TV+ featuring the first-look image included a message from the Aquaman actor, who said that the story is “rooted in my home, my culture and my heart.”

“Hawaiian history has never been told like this,” he added.

The series includes a predominantly Polynesian cast, according to the press release.

The first two episodes of Chief of War will premiere on Apple TV+ on Aug. 1, followed by new episodes every Friday through Sept. 19.

Related Posts

Zoë Kravitz shares feelings on ex Channing Tatum, ‘grateful’ for time working together
Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz is opening up on her feelings toward ex-fiancé Channing Tatum and how she views the former couple’s shared film, Blink Twice.

Kravitz broached the subject in an interview with Elle published Tuesday, when asked if the split from Tatum changed the way she feels about her directorial debut, Blink Twice.

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she said. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened.”

Kravitz said she felt appreciation for the experience she and Tatum shared on the film.

“I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

The Big Little Lies actress said Tatum has “so much more coming,” adding that “he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him.”

Kravitz continued to praise Tatum, telling the outlet, “He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

Before their split last year, the couple was first linked in 2021 before becoming engaged in 2023.

In July 2024, Tatum told Extra the experience of working with his partner is what “cemented” their relationship.

When asked what the best part about working with Kravitz was, Tatum replied, “Working with your partner … I know a lot of people are afraid of it, it was the thing that cemented us, in a way.”

Blink Twice, the story of a tech billionaire hosting a vacation gone awry, starred Tatum alongside Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat.

Hugh Jackman opens ‘From New York, With Love’ concert series at Radio City Music Hall
Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman’s From New York, With Love concert series opened at Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 24.

The star celebrated the milestone with an Instagram post the following day, reflecting on the evening.

“What an incredible night it was,” Jackman wrote. “We opened our show at the @radiocitymusichall. It had all the feels. The love, the glitches, the sweat, the tears, the laughter and, and, and. The love emanating from the audience was enormous. We all felt it.”

Jackman’s new show features songs from some of his most iconic stage and screen roles, including The Boy From Oz, Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman and The Music Man, according to the show’s official website.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to the audience and his team, writing, “Thank you to the cast and crew for your tireless efforts and talent.” He also looked ahead, adding, “The icing is we get to keep the party going 23 more times.”

The evening included a surprise appearance by Jackman’s close friend and Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds later praised Jackman on his Instagram Stories, writing, “THIS FELLA PUTS ON A SHOW. I HAD NO IDEA HE COULD SING AND DANCE. I KNEW HE COULD STAB AND GRUNT.”

Reynolds described the performance as “an immersive retrospective and jamboree of feeling, giggles, and joy,” and noted that Jackman’s tribute to his longtime friend Gus Worland and the Gotcha4Life charity left “not one dry eye in the house.”

Tickets for From New York, With Love are available now, with 23 additional performances scheduled.

The show is set to run through Oct. 4, 2025.

HBO starts production on ‘Euphoria’ season 3
HBO

The wait for more episodes of Euphoria will soon be over.

Production on season 3 of the HBO drama is officially underway. The official Euphoria account on the social platform X made the announcement on Monday, alongside the first image of Zendaya in costume as Rue for season 3.

“#Euphoria Season 3 is in production,” the account shared.

HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys confirmed back in November 2024 that production on season 3 would start in early 2025.

“I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that [they] are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed,” he said at the time. “It’s eight episodes.”

Production has started on this third season almost exactly three years after season 2 premiered on HBO. Along with Zendaya, the show stars Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie and Eric Dane.

Barbie Ferreira appeared in the first two seasons, but has since announced she will not be returning for future episodes. Angus Cloud, who starred in the show as Fezco, died at age 25 in July 2023.

