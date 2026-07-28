Jason Sudeikis stars in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 official trailer

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4. (Apple TV)

Believe it — the official trailer for Ted Lasso season 4 has arrived.

Apple TV has released a new trailer for the fourth season of its hit comedy series. According to the streamer, season 4 finds Ted returning to Richmond to coach a second division women’s football team. The official description calls it Ted’s biggest challenge yet.

“Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” the synopsis reads.

Jason Sudeikis is back starring as the titular coach. Also returning are fan favorites Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

New to the show this season are Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The trailer finds Ted welcomed back to Richmond by his good pal Roy Kent, who is played by Goldstein.

“Oi! Welcome back. It’s good to see you,” Roy says before hugging Ted in front of the pasted-back-together BELIEVE sign.

At the end of the trailer, Hunt’s Coach Beard asks a member of the second division women’s football team, “But football is life?”

She responds, “No, life is so much more than football.”

Ted smiles, before saying, “Not as catchy, but true.”

New episodes of Ted Lasso will premiere to Apple TV each Wednesday from Aug. 5 to Oct. 7.

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