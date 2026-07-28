Jason Sudeikis stars in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 official trailer

Jason Sudeikis stars in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 official trailer
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4. (Apple TV)

Believe it — the official trailer for Ted Lasso season 4 has arrived.

Apple TV has released a new trailer for the fourth season of its hit comedy series. According to the streamer, season 4 finds Ted returning to Richmond to coach a second division women’s football team. The official description calls it Ted’s biggest challenge yet.

“Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” the synopsis reads.

Jason Sudeikis is back starring as the titular coach. Also returning are fan favorites Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

New to the show this season are Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The trailer finds Ted welcomed back to Richmond by his good pal Roy Kent, who is played by Goldstein.

“Oi! Welcome back. It’s good to see you,” Roy says before hugging Ted in front of the pasted-back-together BELIEVE sign.

At the end of the trailer, Hunt’s Coach Beard asks a member of the second division women’s football team, “But football is life?”

She responds, “No, life is so much more than football.”

Ted smiles, before saying, “Not as catchy, but true.”

New episodes of Ted Lasso will premiere to Apple TV each Wednesday from Aug. 5 to Oct. 7.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Watch Chlöe as talented violinist in trailer for upcoming film ‘Strung’
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Chlöe in ‘Strung’ (Courtesy of Peacock)

Chlöe’s worlds of music and acting unite in the upcoming Peacock film Strung.

She plays Laila, “a talented violinist [who] takes a prestigious job as a music tutor for the gifted daughter of an influential and enigmatic family,” according to a press release.

A recently released trailer for the film shows Laila considering the position after being approached by the family matriarch, played by Lynn Whitfield. “We need somebody, a full-time live-in music tutor for my granddaughter,” Lynn’s character says while giving Laila a tour of the home.

“The type of money they paying, it’s the perfect opportunity,” Laila says as decides whether she should take the job.

Things take a turn when she’s introduced to the gifted Zuri, who emerges with a mask on her face and warns, “The Zulu believe if you die in your dreams, you die in real life. Be careful what you dream.”

“As she becomes entangled in their opulent world, unsettling secrets begin to surface, forcing her to question her safety, her dreams, and even her sanity,” the press release says of Laila.

“Something is wrong in that house,” Chlöe says in the trailer.

Strung premieres June 26 and also stars Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, Coco Jones and Romy Woods.

“i’m fighting for my life!!!” Chlöe wrote on socials when announcing the film’s trailer.

In a statement, director Malcolm D. Lee said he was drawn to “the script’s twists and turns,” adding that the film combines “lush visuals, captivating performances and a riveting soundtrack that captivates viewers” designed to keep viewers on edge.

He then concluded with a tease: “Prepare to be Strung…”

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Olivia Rodrigo meets ‘SNL”s own Miranda Priestley in promo for hosting gig
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Host Olivia Rodrigo during ‘SNL’ promos on April 28, 2026 (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Olivia Rodrigo is the host and the musical guest for Saturday Night Live on May 2, and in a new promo, we are reminded of just how much she’s been involved with the show over the years — in a spoof of The Devil Wears Prada.

In the promo, Olivia tells cast members Andrew Dismukes and Jane Wickline to dismiss the idea that the show will be all about her. She tells them that in order to make “the best show possible,” they should think of her as a “glorified assistant,” noting, “I work for you guys this week.”

Cue cast member James Austin Johnson popping up in full Meryl Streep-as-Miranda Priestly drag and ordering everyone around. Olivia laughs at him, but when he gets annoyed, she explains, “It’s just my first time hosting, so I’m still learning about all these skits.”

“These skits?” James asks, then goes into a speech that parodies Miranda’s “cerulean sweater” speech from the first Devil Wears Prada movie. “OK, you think this show has nothing to do with you, pop star?”

James then starts ticking off the times Olivia’s been referenced by the show, or appeared on it, including the sketch where all the male cast members bond over her song “drivers license” and the 2024 “Tiny A** Bag” sketch.

“So, I find it sort of comical that you think these ‘skits’ have nothing to do with you when in fact your entire career has been turned into sketches by the people in this very room,” he tells Liv.

Before she can respond, someone else says, “Lorne [Michaels] just got here!” and everyone scrambles for cover. “Please don’t tell Lorne about this,” says James before running off.

 

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