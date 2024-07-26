Jasper wildfire: ‘Heartbreaking’ damage as Canadian Armed Forces ordered to respond to Alberta blazes
(NEW YORK) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau authorized the Canadian Armed Forces to respond on Thursday to wildfires raging in Alberta.
Trudeau said he was sending “resources, evacuations support, and more emergency wildfire resources to the province immediately — and we’re coordinating firefighting and airlift assistance.”
More than 400 firefighters from Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Africa are also on their way to help fight the wildfires in Alberta, he said.
“Alberta, we’re with you,” Trudeau said in a social media post.
The town of Jasper and Jasper National Park in Alberta have closed and were evacuated due to active wildfires in the park.
Since the two wildfires were initially reported on Monday near Jasper, the wildfire situation “remains out of control,” Jasper National Park said Thursday.
Wildfires reached the town of Jasper on Wednesday evening, the park said, as firefighters worked to combat multiple structural fires and protect critical infrastructure.
“Today has been an exceptionally difficult day for Jasperites, incident personnel, and everyone who loves Jasper,” Jasper National Park said in an update Wednesday night. “As the pictures and videos circulating online show, significant loss has occurred within the townsite.”
Park officials were unable to provide an update on the extent of damage in the area.
“As the heartbreaking images from Jasper emerge, I want to thank the brave first responders who are in Alberta right now, fighting to save every home and every community they can,” Trudeau said Thursday.
There have been no reported injuries due to the wildfires, Jasper National Park said in an update Thursday morning.
More than 25,000 people were ordered to evacuate from the park and areas nearby this week due to the wildfires, officials said.
The evacuation impacted 15,000 people who were visiting and staying in the park when the order was issued, as well as about 10,000 people in the town of Jasper, including seasonal workers, according to the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.
“The Town of Jasper and Parks Canada’s priority is the safety of our staff, residents and visitors,” Jasper National Park said in a statement on Tuesday. “We acknowledge this is a stressful time and appreciate patience as this is an evolving and complex situation.”
Thousands of residents and visitors already evacuated Monday into Tuesday, as two wildfires burned in Jasper National Park, the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies, the park said.
Parks Canada mobilized additional firefighting resources and aircraft to assist in battling the blazes, according to Jasper National Park.
“Our priority is to protect the town and community of Jasper, limiting wildfire growth towards town, Highway 16 and critical infrastructure,” Jasper National Park said.
Reservations through Aug. 6 in Jasper National Park have been canceled. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
Alberta is experiencing “extreme wildfire conditions,” with more than 170 wildfires burning across the province, according to the government of Alberta.
ABC News’ Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — At least 18 people were killed when a plane crashed during takeoff in Nepal on Wednesday, aviation officials said.
Nineteen people were on board when the Saurya Airlines flight went down at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, according to a notice from the Search and Rescue Coordination Center of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, which was posted online by the airport.
The domestic flight to Pokhara took off at 11:11 a.m., then “turned right and crashed on the east side of the runway,” aviation officials said.
“It is reported that the fire was brought under control and the rescue work was started immediately and the dead bodies of 18 people were collected and 1 injured person was rescued and taken to the hospital,” the statement said.
The flight’s pilot survived, the aviation authority said, identifying him as Captain Manish Rana Shakya. He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, officials said.
Officials released the flight’s manifest, which included 16 Nepali passengers and one Yemeni passenger. Officials said all were killed, along with the co-pilot, whose nationality was not listed.
A video streamed live on Facebook from the airport appeared to show people waiting at their departure gate watching in horror as plumes of dark smoke rise near the airport perimeter.
The plane, which aviation officials identified as a CRJ-200, was registered in Nepal as 9N-AME.
The European Commission includes all of Nepal’s air carriers, including Saurya, on its “Air Safety List,” banning them from operating within the European Union because of safety concerns.
A Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashed in Nepal in January 2023, killing all 72 people onboard, including two Americans, officials said.
That flight, which had also been traveling from Kathmandu to Pokhara, was the country’s deadliest plane crash since 1992, an official at the Rescue Coordination Center in Nepal told ABC News at the time.
(LONDON) — Imagine hosting a party for more than half a million people where you had to manage 3,000 staff, more than 55 kitchens and nearly 300 chefs in one of the largest catering operations in the world, all while making sure everybody gets what they want so they leave happy and full?
This is where Perdita Sedov comes in.
The Championships at Wimbledon, held annually in southwest London for over 150 years, is an absolute behemoth of an event in the world of tennis. And in the culinary world, it doesn’t get much bigger either.
Wimbledon is the largest single annual catering operation in Europe, according to the tennis body. Sedov — who is the head of food and drink for the event — works year-round going over every single culinary detail to make sure that the event not only goes off without a hitch, but that it actually enhances people’s experiences.
“Ultimately, it’s really about making sure that when you come to Wimbledon, which is a bucket list event for so many people who may only get to visit once in their lifetime, you feel your experience through food and drink as well as what you experience watching the tennis,” Sedov told ABC News.
From a management perspective, the numbers are staggering. In 2023, Wimbledon served a total of 281,151 hot meals at the two-week event, along with more than 50 tons of strawberries, 14,968 liters of dairy cream and 102,144 scones to go with it.
And what would Wimbledon be without the drinks. At least 257,381 cups of tea were served in 2023, a number that pales in comparison to the 341,202 glasses of Pimm’s and lemonade that were consumed courtside.
But, for Sedov, the biggest pressure comes in deciding what to serve to her demanding and increasingly international clientele while making sure there are options that fit the dietary requirements of every single person that walks through the front gates of Wimbledon. How do you deliver everything for everyone when they want something different and manage to exceed their expectations while doing it?
“There will be guests who come to the event and want what is deemed as ‘traditional British food,’ like fish and chips,” Sedov said. “Then there’ll be someone who wants to come and try a bit more of cutting-edge food or a bit of food that is more trend and we want to make sure we have that complete range and that we’re not a kind of one trick pony.”
It starts with showcasing the best of what British food is and can be by always serving the finest ingredients that are in season and, perhaps more importantly, not just sticking to traditions but pushing them forward in new directions.
“British food can be quite simple and quite traditional, but I think we’re also hugely influenced here in the United Kingdom. We have so many different cultures and different mixes of people and the great thing is that everyone brings their own take on foods,” Sedov said. “There is the classic example of chicken tikka masala. Why do we have it here? Because it was taking Indian food and tailoring it to the British taste. But everything is growing up now, so I think the nice thing about British food is there’s almost no limits to it. It’s really about hospitality and showcasing that Britain produces some really great food, some great farming, great cheeses, strawberries, animals and a big part of that is representing it well.”
This is clearly reflected when you come onto the grounds of Wimbledon and see the sheer amount of choice available to patrons across the 42-acre site.
“We’re really mindful that while we are the British tennis tournament, our players, our guests, and many people are coming from all over the world, so we also want to showcase a bit of what’s happening from beyond our borders,” Sedov said. “This year, for example, we’ve got a new poké bowl option, we’re doing Korean fried chicken, we’ve got tofu options, but we’ve also got our fish and chips, our fish finger sandwich, easy yet delicious items like hamburgers and hotdogs and even a plant-based no pastrami bagel. In fact, one of our most popular sandwiches is ham and cheese. Just really simple. Not everything has to be all about the bells and whistles.”
In the past several years, Wimbledon has turned toward a model of sustainability which is now an “integral focus within all planning and delivery of food and drink across The Championships and throughout the year-round operation,” the tennis organization said.
Not a single ingredient arrived at The Championships via airfreight in 2023, something Wimbledon plans to make a permanent fixture going forward.
“We source responsibly, working with suppliers to ensure the very best for our guests, environment, and ingredients. We buy only free-range eggs, use only Fairtrade sugar, and are committed to the Sustainable Fish Cities campaign,” Wimbledon told ABC News. “Additionally, our partnership with food rescue organization City Harvest continues and it looks to ensure food is not wasted and instead redistributed locally. We also make donations seasonally to local food banks within the community.”
Sedov worked as an English teacher living abroad in Mexico, Cambodia and several places in Africa, before turning to food and working in chain restaurants. She then worked at independent establishments and, ultimately, became a policy consultant before ending up at Wimbledon for the past seven years. She said her job is about finding a common ground and constantly tweaking things to find the perfect balance.
“Food is such a common language and bond for people. It’s kind of that simple, even if you can’t speak the same language. I have always been interested in food,” Sedov said. “The reason I just love working at Wimbledon is it is such a different way of doing food and drink. You’re trying to feed players, members, tourists, colleagues, public guests, all these different people who need different things from their food.”
“Players need it to actually be a fuel for them. They’re looking for very specific diets, ingredients and details versus someone who maybe wants to try British food for the first time and who wants to get their hands on Wimbledon’s strawberries and cream and experience the local fare,” Sedov continued. “It’s fascinating.”
But even though every element of the tournament looks and feels pristine, from the grass on court to the plants on the grounds to the food on people’s plates, there is always a way to make tiny improvements — another step to take on a constant path to perfection.
“In 2015, the gap between the French Open and Wimbledon changed from two weeks to three weeks,” Sedov said. “When that happened, the strawberries we had been buying were not going to be at their peak for the second week of the tournament. So what did we do? We changed the whole variety of strawberries we bought so they would be perfectly in season.”
(BERLIN) — Prince George made a surprise appearance in Berlin Sunday, joining his dad Prince William to cheer on England against Spain at the 2024 UEFA European Championship final.
George, who will turn 11 later this month, and William both wore dark suits for the game, held at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Germany.
Unfortunately for the royal duo, England lost to Spain 2-1.
William, president of the Football Association, England’s governing body for soccer, offered words of consolation after the game, writing on social media, “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W.”
Kensington Palace announced before Sunday’s game that William would attend, but George’s appearance with his dad was a surprise.
Earlier in the day, George’s younger sister, Princess Charlotte, 9, joined their mom Kate, the Princess of Wales, at Wimbledon.
Charlotte and Kate, who were also joined by Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic for his second Wimbledon title.
After the match, Kate, the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, presented the championship trophies to Alcaraz and Djokovic.
Leading up to Sunday’s final, it was not known whether Kate would attend this year’s tournament. In March, the 42-year-old princess announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.
The type of cancer has not been disclosed.
After remaining out of the public eye since announcing her diagnosis, Kate stepped out for the first time in public in June to attend Trooping the Colour with other members of the royal family on the famed balcony at Buckingham Palace.
George and Charlotte’s sports outings with their parents come just a few weeks after they attended the first London show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on June 21, alongside William.
After the concert, Swift shared a sweet selfie with William, George and Charlotte.
Neither Kate nor George and Charlotte’s younger sibling, Prince Louis, attended the concert.