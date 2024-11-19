Javier Bardem to star in Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg series ‘Cape Fear’

Javier Bardem to star in Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg series ‘Cape Fear’
Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

Javier Bardem is set to star in a brand-new series, which he’ll be executive producing along with Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Cape Fear, based on Scorsese’s 1991 film and a preceding novel, will come to Apple TV+, the streamer announced on Monday.

“In ‘Cape Fear,’ a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (played by Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison,” reads a synopsis of the show.

The series will run 10 episodes and is described as “an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century.”

The story was originally inspired by The Executioners, a 1957 thriller novel that was turned into a Gregory Peck movie in 1962 before being remade in 1991 by Scorsese under the name Cape Fear. Spielberg also produced the 1991 film.

The 1991 Scorsese-directed movie starred Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ tops the box office again with million
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ tops the box office again with $51 million
Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice dominated the North American box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $51.6 million, for a two week total of $188 million.

Overseas, the sequel to Tim Burton‘s 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice — starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe — tacked on an estimated $28.7 million, for a global tally of $246.3 million.

Speak No Evil opened in second place, earning an estimated $11.5 million at the domestic box office. The black comedy, starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, collected an estimated $9.3 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $20.8 million.

Third place went to Deadpool and Wolverine, grabbing an estimated $5.2 million at the North American box office, bringing its eight-week tally to $621.5 million. Globally, the film has grossed $1.3 billion to date.

Am I Racist?, starring Veep alum Matt Walsh, logged the top debut for a documentary film released in the past decade, according to Entertainment Weekly, opening in fourth place with an estimated $4.8 million at the North American box office.

Rounding out the top five was Reagan, the biopic starring Dennis Quaid, earning an estimated $3 million at the domestic box office in its third week of release.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Garner channels her beloved ’13 Going on 30′ character for Halloween
Jennifer Garner channels her beloved ’13 Going on 30′ character for Halloween
ABC/Frank Micelotta

Jennifer Garner delighted fans this Halloween by stepping back into the shoes of one of her most beloved characters.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her costume as Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30.

During the fun clip, she’s seen wearing her now-iconic, brightly colored butterfly dress — instantly transporting fans back to 2004.

With her wide smile and unmistakable charm, Garner perfectly embodies her “30, flirty and thriving” character, reminding fans of the lighthearted, magical spirit of the romantic comedy that remains a cult favorite nearly two decades later.

The nostalgic dress choice isn’t just a treat for fans of the film, but also marks a sentimental throwback for Garner.

Originally worn in 13 Going on 30, the dress became a symbol of Jenna’s journey — a 13-year-old girl thrust into her 30s, navigating love, friendship and career with an innocent, wide-eyed wonder.

Garner’s Halloween transformation instantly captivated social media, where fans flooded her comments with memories of watching 13 Going on 30 for the first time. Many noted how timeless the look was and praised the actress for choosing a costume that resonated with so many generations.

On Sunday Garner was already showing her Halloween spirit by sharing a funny video of herself trying to get through a Halloween-themed experience. She titled the video “Moms in a Haunted House.”

“I don’t like when they pursue us. Don’t pursue!” she said during the clip, later adding, “There’s a person. I see you and I’m not frightened of you!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu says ‘Defying Gravity’ sequence was more stressful ‘than the whole movie itself’
‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu says ‘Defying Gravity’ sequence was more stressful ‘than the whole movie itself’
Nick Argo/©Academy Museum Foundation

Jon M. Chu, the director of the hit Crazy Rich Asians, is used to pressure, but in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he says one sequence in Wicked had him stressed.

He calls the movie’s showstopping “Defying Gravity” scene “one of the most complicated things I’ve ever shot in my entire life,” adding, “I felt more pressure with ‘Defying Gravity’ than the whole movie itself.”

Chu explained star Cynthia Erivo had to train for the scene’s exacting aerial sequence not once but twice. 

After 160 days of shooting Wicked and its sequel, the production halted because of the Hollywood strikes 10 days shy of finishing the pivotal scene.

“Cynthia had to train and gain — for a year — all the skill set, stunt-wise, to be able to fly and sing at the same time. Then, right when we’re about to shoot it, we stopped for six months. When we came back in January of this year, she had to retrain.”

He says in retrospect he was “grateful” for the unexpected break, and the cast and crew just “f****** unleashed” when filming resumed.

He calls Erivo’s pivotal scene “a revelation when you see her as Elphaba.”

Regarding his other leading lady, Ariana Grande, Chu reveals “she didn’t win the role the first time around …  [She] had all her Ariana Grande makeup on. Next time she came in, all makeup gone, and she was in it.”

He adds, “And when she showed up on day one, she was Galinda. Her voice was different. The way she walked was different. I have never seen anyone change like that. She earned this thing like no other.”

Wicked: Part One hits theaters on Nov. 22. Wicked: Part Two is slated to open on Nov. 21, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.