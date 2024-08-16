Jay and (not so) Silent Bob cameo, sort of, in new ‘That ’90s Show’ trailer

Jay and (not so) Silent Bob cameo, sort of, in new ‘That ’90s Show’ trailer
(L to R) Kevin Smith as Sonny, Jason Mewes as Bunch, Reyn Doi as Ozzie in episode 305 of That ’90S Show. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2024

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, known to fans by their aliases Jay and Silent Bob, make a cameo in the forthcoming episodes of That ’90s Show

OK, technically they’re called Sonny and Bunch on the show, but it’s close enough for any Mallrats fans. 

The third chapter of the second season drops on Aug. 27, a new trailer announced.

Smith, in costume as the normally mute character he’s played since his 1994 black-and-white breakout movie Clerks, evidently rams his car into the home of Red and Kitty Forman, played again respectively by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp

It’s not evident, but knowing the pair, weed was likely to blame. That said, Silent Bob (oh wait, “Sonny”) actually speaks after the mishap: “My bad,” he smiles. 

The new season takes place in 1996, when Leia (Callie Haverda) visits her grandparents for her annual vacation in the summer of 1996.

Seth Green is also shown in the sneak peek, reprising from That ’70s Show as Mitch, who has always had a thing for Laura Prepon‘s Donna. “I’m not seeing Eric, is he dead?” he asks her hopefully of Topher Grace‘s character. “We’re still happily married,” she replies. 

“Took you a while to answer,” he counters, even though it didn’t. 

This season also introduces Kira Kosarin as Betsy Kelso, the previously unseen daughter from a fling between That ’70s Show vet Ashton Kutcher‘s Michael Kelso and Shannon Elizabeth‘s Brooke. Kelso’s son with wife Jackie (Mila Kunis), Mace Coronel‘s Jay, was already a cast member.  

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ promo goes wild: “Ketchup and Mustard” accessories, ‘Pool’s butt as an Xbox controller
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ promo goes wild: “Ketchup and Mustard” accessories, ‘Pool’s butt as an Xbox controller
Heinz

If Ryan Reynolds weren’t a famous actor, he’s proven by now he would have made quite the ad man, and some new promotional items tied to his Deadpool & Wolverine film have his fingerprints all over them.

In fact, one will let you put your fingerprints on Deadpool’s butt.

While the Dune 2-spoofing popcorn bucket has already been covered, Heinz and Microsoft have gotten in on the action.

Thanks to the respective titular characters’ red and yellow super suits, Reynolds has been referring to himself and Hugh Jackman as “Ketchup and Mustard,” and he helped Heinz to take that both literally and figuratively (and subliminally?) with a new re-cut trailer that promotes the condiments as much as the movie.

Heinz is also releasing limited-edition collectibles “to accessorize your ketchup and mustard bottles to resemble Deadpool and Wolverine,” including “custom masks, suits, signature katanas, claws, slash marks” to dress up your bottles.

For its part, Microsoft has created a limited-edition Deadpool-themed Xbox, which you can win, and which comes with a pair of “cheeky” controllers whose backsides resemble Deadpool’s.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Who is playing Lady Deadpool?! Speculation reaching fever pitch with new ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ teaser
Who is playing Lady Deadpool?! Speculation reaching fever pitch with new ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ teaser
Marvel Studios

A new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine teases a multiverse full of Deadpool variants, including, as reported, the canine variety in Dogpool, but the new snippet also showcases the character’s female counterpart.

Fan have been speculating since the eye-blink glimpse of Lady Deadpool in the movie’s first trailer about who star and producer Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy cast as the character, whose blond locks are shown swinging as she model-walks into the frame.

Guesses have ranged from Reynolds’ real-life wife, Blake Lively, to their bestie Taylor Swift. “It’s 100% Taylor’s walk,” one Swiftie insisted.

The ad is set to Toni Basil‘s hit “Hey, Mickey,” a tweak of the mouse nose at the fact that the film is Deadpool’s — or, more accurately, Deadpools’, plural — first entry in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Elsewhere in the short snippet, Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine tweaks Reynolds’ Wade Wilson over his wig — or, as Wade insists, “hair system” — and Reynolds makes a joke about the popularity, and age, of his 55-year-old costar. 

“Disney brought him back! They’re gonna make him do this until he’s 90!” he jokes. 

Deadpool & Wolverine opens July 26. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“My thirst has been trapped”: Blake Lively responds to Hugh Jackman’s “private” photo of Ryan Reynolds
“My thirst has been trapped”: Blake Lively responds to Hugh Jackman’s “private” photo of Ryan Reynolds
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds famously troll each other on social media, a reaction to a beefcake photo of the Deadpool star shows Lively’s not opposed to giving her husband his flowers.

His Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Jackman recently posted the snap of a tank top-wearing Reynolds in a hotel room, pointing at the camera. Judging by the yellow and red purses in the room — incidentally, and cleverly, the opposing color schemes of Deadpool and Wolverine’s supersuits — it could have been a shot snapped by Blake.

Jackman sniped of the photo, “You want me to put this away? — Ryan Reynolds, co-star, mouth breather, a******.”

Instead of piling on with her own jab, Lively replied of the picture, “My thirst has been trapped.”

For his part, Reynolds snapped back at Jackman, saying, “This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?”

Deadpool & Wolverine debuts in theaters July 26.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.