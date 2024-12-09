Jay-Z responds to civil lawsuit alleging rape of girl alongside Diddy

EAST HAMPTON, NY – JULY 2: Jay-Z and Sean Combs attend Puffy’s Fourth of July Party at Sean Combs’ House on July 2, 2000 in East Hampton, NY. (Photo by Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs are accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an after-party following the 2000 Video Music Awards, according to an amended civil lawsuit filed Sunday.

“Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor,” the lawsuit said without naming the celebrity.

In a statement posted to the Roc Nation X account on Sunday, Jay-Z denied the allegations made against him in the filing.

Jay-Z was added to the lawsuit that was originally filed in October as one of several anonymous complaints by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee.

Many of the lawsuits did not survive because the plaintiffs declined to be named; however, in this case, the judge said the then-13-year-old showed sufficient cause to continue anonymously.

Carter was identified in the original complaint as Celebrity A.

The plaintiff alleged she was noticed by a limousine driver who invited her to the after-party where Combs and Carter raped her.

In his statement, Jay-Z claimed Buzbee had sent his lawyer a “demand letter” ahead of the filing.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” Jay-Z wrote.

“No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” he added in the statement.

In his response, the music mogul questioned why the filing was a civil lawsuit rather than a criminal filing.

“Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case,” Jay-Z wrote.

Jay-Z went on to address the fact that his family, including his children, may be affected by the filing.

“My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he wrote.

In a statement to ABC News Buzbee said, “The pleading speaks for itself. This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court.”

Buzbee also took to his personal Instagram account on Sunday, saying he would not be “bullied or intimidated,” without mentioning the specific lawsuit, Jay-Z or Diddy by name.

“People will see through this effort to discredit me and my clients and the truth will be revealed,” Buzbee wrote. “I also won’t allow anyone to scare my clients into silence. Sunlight is the best disinfectant and I am quite certain the sun is coming,” he added.

Combs’ legal representatives responded to the filing in a statement to ABC News on Sunday, saying, “This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs.”

“As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor,” Combs’ representatives said in the statement.

President Biden has no plans of pardoning son Hunter Biden, White House says
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden does not plan to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted on federal gun charges, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated during a press briefing on Thursday.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to be sentenced next month on the gun charges as well as federal tax-related charges in a separate case.

When asked Thursday whether the president has any intention of pardoning his son, Jean-Pierre responded, “We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no.”

Jean-Pierre said she didn’t have comment on pardons the president intends to make at the end of his term, including any administration officials or people threatened by President-elect Donald Trump with legal action.

“I know pardons is going to be a big part of the questions that I get here over the next several weeks and a couple of months that we have,” she said. “I don’t have anything to share or any thought process on pardons. Once we have something to share, we certainly will share with that.”

No son of a sitting president has faced a criminal trial before.

President Biden told ABC News anchor David Muir during an interview in June amid the Delaware trial in the gun case that he would not pardon his son.

Hunter Biden was ultimately found guilty that month on three felony counts related to his purchase of a firearm in 2018 while allegedly addicted to drugs. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12.

In a separate case, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty in September to nine federal tax-related charges in Los Angeles, where he is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16.

Prosecutor in Tyre Nichols trial tells jury that officers laughed, bragged in closing
ftwitty/Getty Images

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered closing arguments on Wednesday in the case of the three former Memphis police officers who were charged in the January 2023 beating death of Tyre Nichols.

The jury is set to receive instructions from the judge on Thursday morning ahead of deliberations after the prosecution and the attorneys for the three former officers concluded their closing arguments on Wednesday evening.

The jury pool in the federal trial is made up of seven men and seven women, including white, Black and Asian jurors.

Federal prosecutor Kathryn Gilbert said during her closing arguments that the officers laughed and bragged about beating Nichols and did not call medics to the scene because they wanted to get away with what they did and protect themselves.

Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean were charged on Sept. 12, 2023, with violating Nichols’ civil rights through excessive use of force, unlawful assault, failing to intervene in the assault and failing to render medical aid. These charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The officers have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“They wanted it to be a beatdown,” Gilbert told the jury of the three former officers.

“You are what stands between them and getting away with it,” she added.

Haley, Smith and Bean were among five former officers who were charged in this case.

John Perry, Bean’s attorney, argued during his closing remarks that the force his client used during the interaction with Nichols was “not excessive.”

Both Perry and Haley’s attorney, Stephen Leffler, argued during closing arguments that their clients did not violate the policies of the Memphis Police Department.

Leffler admitted that Haley said “beat that man” and delivered a kick to Nichols, but he said “beat that man” was just a verbal command and not a physical encounter.

Smith’s lawyer, Martin Zummach, said during his closing remarks that Smith did not see Martin and Haley kick Nichols because he was blinded by pepper spray and was scared. Zummach argued that Smith did not cover up “excessive force” and said that Smith reported the kicks to his supervisor.

“He is not perfect but imperfection is not a crime,” Zummach said.

All of the five officers charged in this case were fired from MPD for violating policies.

Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr., the two other officers who were also charged, pleaded guilty to some of the federal charges.

Mills pleaded guilty to two of the four counts in the indictment — excessive force and failing to intervene, as well as conspiring to cover up his use of unlawful force, according to the DOJ. The government said it will recommend a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, based on the terms of Mills’ plea agreement.

Martin pleaded guilty to excessive force and failure to intervene, as well as conspiracy to witness tamper, according to court records. The other two charges will be dropped at sentencing, which has been scheduled for Dec. 5, according to the court records.

Mills testified during the federal trial of the three officers and got emotional when he took the stand.

“I wish I would’ve stopped the punches. It hurts to watch. It hurts inside so much,” said Mills, who cried during his testimony, according to ABC affiliate in Memphis, WATN-TV. “It felt bad every time the picture is on the screen to know I’m a part of that. I made his child fatherless. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I know ‘sorry’ won’t bring him back, but I pray his child has everything he needs growing up.”

Martin also testified in the officer’s federal trial and took the stand on Sept. 17.

“They were assaulting [Tyre Nichols],” Martin said of his former partners, according to WATN. “I was already angry that he ran. I kicked him … They [his former partners] were holding him up. He was helpless.”

Body-camera footage shows that Nichols fled after police pulled him over on Jan. 7, 2023, for allegedly driving recklessly, then shocked him with a Taser and pepper-sprayed him.

Officers allegedly then beat Nichols minutes later after tracking him down. After the police encounter, Nichols was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.

Nichols, 29, died in the hospital on Jan. 10, 2023. Footage shows the officers walking around, talking to each other as Nichols was injured and sitting on the ground.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said she has been unable to substantiate that Nichols was driving recklessly. The incident triggered protests and calls for police reform.

After the police encounter, Nichols was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. The medical examiner’s official autopsy report for Nichols showed he “died of brain injuries from blunt force trauma,” the district attorney’s office told Nichols’ family in May 2023.

The prosecution told ABC News earlier this month that they will not have any statements until after the trial. The defense attorneys did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The five former officers charged in this case were all members of the Memphis Police Department SCORPION unit — a crime suppression unit that was disbanded after Nichols’ death. 

Social media influencer arrested after filming herself getting ready to steal from store using fake barcodes: Police
Cape Coral Police Department

(CAPE CORAL, FL) — A 22-year-old social media influencer on TikTok with nearly 300,000 followers has been arrested after using fake barcodes to steal from Target and filming herself getting ready before the alleged theft, police say.

The Cape Coral Police Department in Florida responded to a Target branch located at 1890 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral last Wednesday regarding a past retail theft that occurred on Oct. 30, according to a statement from the Cape Coral Police Department.

“Loss Prevention at Target stated that on October 30, 2024, an unknown female entered the store and selected items listed for sale,” police said. “Once at the self-checkout register, the female suspect did not scan the items’ barcodes, instead scanning a false barcode with cheaper prices.”

In total, 16 items of miscellaneous household goods and clothing were stolen with a total retail value of $500.32, which was verified by officers via Target’s security cameras.

In an attempt to help identify the suspect through public assistance, the Cape Coral Police Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts posted the female’s picture, describing her as appearing to be “approximately 20-35 years old, had long black hair, and was wearing a tan shirt, tan pants, and glasses.”

An anonymous caller who saw the post on social media subsequently contacted the police and gave the possible identification for the suspect as Marlena Velez and informed them of her social media profiles.

“Officers then found Marlena’s TikTok account, which documents her getting ready on October 30, 2024, in the same outfit and glasses and going to Target,” police said. “Marlena documents herself picking out items inside the store and placing them in her car after exiting the store. Marlena appears to be a content creator with almost 300,000 followers.”

Velez has since been arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with petit theft of less than $750.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

