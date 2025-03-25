JD, Usha Vance, to visit Greenland as prime minister blasts ‘aggressive American pressure’

JD, Usha Vance, to visit Greenland as prime minister blasts ‘aggressive American pressure’
Jason Almond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Second lady Usha Vance will be part of a delegation traveling to Greenland this week, after President Donald Trump’s repeated statements that the United States should own and control the semiautonomous Danish territory.

Vance’s office announced the trip on Sunday, describing it as one dedicated to learning about Greenlandic culture with stops at historical sties and its national dogsled race.

Two days after Vance’s office announced the trip, Vice President J.D. Vance said he would also be part of the delegation.

“There was so much excitement around Usha’s visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided that I didn’t want her to have all that fun by herself,” he said in a video posted to X. “And so I’m going to join her! I’m going to visit some of our guardians in the Space Force on the northwest coast of Greenland and also just check what’s going on with the security there of Greenland.”

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright will be joining her, the National Security Council confirmed to ABC News.

“The U.S. has a vested security interest in the Arctic region and it should not be a surprise the National Security Advisor and Secretary of Energy are visiting a U.S. Space Base to get first-hand briefings from our service members on the ground,” National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said in a statement.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede, in a statement to Greenland’s Sermitsiaq newspaper, called the upcoming visit part of a “very aggressive American pressure against the Greenlandic community” and called for the international community to step in to rebuke it.

Asked Monday whether the second lady’s visit to Greenland is a provocation of Denmark, Trump said no.

“This is friendliness, not provocation,” Trump said after a Cabinet meeting. “We’re dealing with a lot of people from Greenland that would like to see something happen with respect to their being properly protected and properly taken care of. If they’re calling us, we’re not calling them.

Trump renewed his calls for Greenland to join the U.S. and said that it is a matter of national security.

“They really like the idea because they have been somewhat abandoned, as you know. They haven’t been taken well, good care of. And I think Greenland is going to be something that maybe is in our future,” Trump said.

The president reintroduced his first-term suggestion for U.S. ownership of Greenland, the world’s largest island and a semiautonomous territory within Denmark, during the presidential transition. It again prompted Greenland officials to emphasize the island territory is not for sale.

His son Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland in early January, weeks before the inauguration. Trump Jr. said it was a personal visit and that he was not meeting with officials, though the president still celebrated it and alluded to a “deal” that he said “must happen.”

At one point, he notably declined to rule out military force to acquire Greenland.

Trump officials have pointed to Greenland as a key interest for national security as China and Russia ramp up activity in the Arctic. Greenland is also rich in valuable minerals, including rare earth minerals — the accession of which has become part of Trump’s foreign policy agenda.

In his joint address to Congress earlier this month, Trump said his administration needed Greenland for “international world security.”

“And I think we’re going to get it. One way or the other, we’re going to get it,” Trump said.

The vice president echoed the president’s statements on Tuesday, saying, “Unfortunately leaders in both America and in Denmark I think ignored Greenland for far too long. That’s been bad for Greenland.”

“It’s also been bad for the security of the entire world,” J.D. Vance added. “We think we can take things in a different direction. So I’m going to go check it out.”

Trump’s interest in Greenland comes as he’s pushed similar land grabs of Canada and the Panama Canal. Amid a trade war with Canada, Trump has called for America’s northern ally to become the 51st state, though his nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to Canada has noted that it’s a sovereign state.

Ahead of her visit to Greenland on Thursday, the second lady released a video saying she was going to “celebrate the long history of mutual respect and cooperation between our nations and to express hope that our relationship will only grow stronger in the coming years.”

The National Security Council said Waltz and Wright “also look forward to experiencing Greenland’s famous hospitality and are confident that this visit presents an opportunity to build on partnerships that respects Greenland’s self-determination and advances economic cooperation.

“This is a visit to learn about Greenland, its culture, history, and people and to attend a dogsled race the United States is proud to sponsor, plain and simple,” the National Security Council said in its statement.

Greenland’s prime minister, in a Facebook post, said the second lady’s trip “cannot be seen only as a private visit.”

Egede added, “It should also be said in a bold way that our integrity and democracy must be respected, without any external disturbance.”

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie, Fritz Farrow, Molly Nagle and Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.

 

New York’s top federal prosecutor steps down amid tension with DOJ over Mayor Adams case
(WASHINGTON) — Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, submitted her resignation Thursday, according to a source familiar with the move. Multiple members of the office where the case was to be reassigned have resigned as well.

Sassoon sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi informing her of her decision to resign.

Sassoon’s resignation followed days of tension between the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan and leaders in the Justice Department over the bribery and campaign finance case against Mayor Eric Adams.

On Jan. 31, Sassoon was drawn into a conversation at DOJ headquarters in Washington about the future of the case. The meeting included the mayor’s defense attorney, Alex Spiro.

On Monday, acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove sent a memo that told Sassoon, “You are directed, as authorized by the Attorney General, to dismiss the pending charges in United States v. Adams.”

To date, the office has not filed a motion to dismiss with the court.

The failure to immediately heed the directive irked DOJ leadership, including Bove and Bondi.

“That case should be dropped. It was dead at the directive of Emil so that case should be dropped,” Bondi told reporters on Wednesday.

The Justice Department planned to remove the prosecutors handling the mayor’s case and reassign it to the Public Integrity Section in Washington, D.C. However, as soon the Public Integrity Section was informed it would be taking over, John Keller, the acting head of the unit, and his boss, Kevin Driscoll, the senior most career official in the criminal division resigned, according to multiple sources.

It is now unclear who will take over the Adams case and how soon it might be dropped, the sources said.

Adams had pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment that accused him of accepting years of luxury travel gifts in exchange for, among other things, persuading the fire department to approve the opening of the new Turkish consulate in Manhattan despite the lingering safety concerns of inspectors.

In a letter to the Southern District of New York on Monday, Bove questioned the timing of when the charges were brought, suggesting the case was part of the Biden administration’s weaponization of the Justice Department, according to sources at the time.

Bove also said the case adversely affected Adams’ ability to help the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, the sources added.

Federal prosecutors were instructed to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning it could come up again. However, Bove wrote nothing could happen until after this year’s mayoral election.

Despite that threat, Spiro expressed confidence Adams would not be prosecuted.

“There is no looming threat,” Spiro said at a press conference Wednesday. “This case is over.”

Any motion to dismiss the case would have to be formally filed in court and reviewed by the judge.

Supreme Court grapples with role of race in Louisiana election map dispute
(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Monday grappled with whether or not to send Louisiana legislators back to the drawing board in a high-stakes dispute over the Voting Rights Act and an election map with two majority-black U.S. congressional districts — which the state’s Republican leaders want to keep.

The state’s current map, which was used in the 2024 election, was drawn after two lower courts found an earlier version with only one majority-black district had violated Section 2 of the VRA by disenfranchising minority voters, who make up more than a third of the state’s population. The layout of Louisiana’s congressional districts could have potential implications for the 2026 midterm elections.

“We’d rather not be back at this podium defending a new map this fall,” Louisiana Solicitor General Benjamin Aguinaga told the justices on Monday.

Aguinaga said the state was happy with the ultimate layout of six congressional districts — four of which are held by Republicans, two by Democrats — because it protected key Republican incumbents, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“We’re in the business of complying with federal court decisions,” Aguinaga said. “When they said ‘draw a second majority-black,’ that’s what we did.”

A group of non-black voters sued the state, alleging the Louisiana legislator’s use of race to draw a second majority-black district — as ordered by the courts — violated the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause, which ensures that everyone is treated equally under the law. They won a favorable decision from a different district court, which wants the state to start over again.

Much of the oral argument in the case, Louisiana v. Callais, focused on how a state was supposed to comply with competing demands from the law — balancing respect for the VRA and rights of minority voters with the command from the Constitution that treatment of Americans be race-blind.

The Supreme Court has previously given states significant breathing room to comply with the Voting Rights Act. Its rulings have also said race cannot “predominate” as a factor in how election maps are drawn, but that politics is a permissible factor.

Several justices indicated that Louisiana’s map should stand precisely because it was following court orders.

“Having a likely Voting Rights Act violation [as the two lower courts initially found], you don’t need to engage in the thought process of what if the court order is wrong,” said Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. “It seems to me Louisiana had to follow it.”

Justice Samuel Alito suggested the high court should scrutinize the lower court mandates that the state create a second majority-black district in the first place. He voiced skepticism that it was necessary.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, frequently a swing vote in close cases, suggested that he believes the use of race in any map drawing should have an expiration date.

“In our Equal Protection law, the court has said race-based remedial action must have an end point,” Kavanaugh said. “How does that apply to Section 2 [of the Voting Rights Act]?”

The decision in the case could have consequences for who controls power in Washington.

Republicans have a razor-thin majority in the House, which means every single seat could be key to the balance of power after the 2026 midterm elections.

A decision is expected by the end of June.

White House official credits Biden’s ‘persistence’ for Mideast ceasefire deal
White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer acknowledged “significant support” from President-elect Donald Trump’s team to secure the ceasefire and hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas in an interview Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week.”

The bulk of implementing the deal is expected after Trump takes office on Monday, which Finer said President Joe Biden’s administration was conscious of.

“They’re fully up to speed, and we have been as transparent and supportive as we can as we hand this off,” he said.

But while Finer praised the Trump team’s cooperation, he told “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl that it was his boss’ “persistence” that saw the deal through.

“But ultimately, at the end of the day, it was our team that was in the driver’s seat for the negotiations directed by President Biden with their support,” he said.

The interview came minutes before the first three Israeli hostages were released from captivity in Gaza, the first step in the implementation of a ceasefire deal that also involves the freeing of Palestinian prisoners.

“The attention of the world, of the press, of maybe even other governments around the world had moved on to other issues, but President Biden literally just about every day would call [national security adviser] Jake Sullivan or me or others on our team and ask for an update on the deal, what he could do to help push things forward, who he could deploy to the region, who he could call on the phone,” Finer said. “And he made, you know, dozens of calls to heads of state involved in negotiating this deal, to ultimately get it done.”

“It never escaped his attention and it really was his persistence that ultimately led to the day that we’re going to have today and the opportunity for a better future in the region that this unlocks,” Finer added.

“The Israeli government made a very difficult decision but I think had reached the same conclusion that we have reached over a long period of time, which is that ultimately, the only way to end this war, bring the hostages home, secure humanitarian relief for Gaza was some sort of exchange along the lines that was negotiated,” Finer told “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of Israeli-American hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen — who is expected to be one of the 33 hostages released — told Karl he was “thrilled” to hear of the first three hostages being released in the first phase of the ceasefire, and expressed his hope that the remaining hostages, including his son, return home safely.

It’s been over a year since Dekel-Chen received a “positive sign of life” of his son, he said.

His son’s wife was seven months pregnant with their third child on Oct. 7, Dekel-Chen said.

“She only knows her dad as a poster on the wall, and not the man himself,” he said.

Dekel-Chen plans to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday and expressed “immense gratitude” to the president-elect for his work on the deal.

“The Biden team absolutely did extraordinary work in getting the superstructure of this deal together,” he said. “However, it took a tweet, the subsequent statements from President-elect Trump, to get this home.”

