JD Vance defends saying he wants his wife Usha to convert to Christianity

JD Vance defends saying he wants his wife Usha to convert to Christianity

Vice President JD Vance sits with his wife Usha Vance prior to a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President JD Vance on Friday defended comments about his faith and marriage after critics accused him of throwing his wife’s Hindu religion “under a bus” during a Turning Point USA event earlier in the week.

Vance responded to a user on X who referenced the comments the vice president, who was raised Protestant but converted to Catholicism in 2019, on Wednesday. Vance spoke to the crowd about his faith and how it relates to his relationship with Usha Vance, who was raised Hindu.

“For us, it works out now most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church, as I’ve told her, and I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends, do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church. Yeah, I honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way. But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me,” the vice president said.

The comments have been met with extensive criticism.

“It’s weird to throw your wife’s religion under the bus, in public, for a moment’s acceptance by groypers,” the X user posted on Thursday.

Vance responded to and reposted to the comment, which he called “disgusting” and said he was being open when people were curious about his faith and family life.

“My Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings. My wife — as I said at the TPUSA — is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago. She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage — or any interfaith relationship — I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I’ll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she’s my wife,” he said.

The X post was deleted after Vance reshared it and made his response.

Vance argued the post was “anti-Christian bigotry.”

“Yes, Christians have beliefs. And yes, those beliefs have many consequences, one of which is that we want to share them with other people. That is a completely normal thing, and anyone who’s telling you otherwise has an agenda,” he contended.

The Vances were married in an interfaith Christian-Hindu ceremony in 2014 and he has talked openly about their interfaith relationship.

During an interview with the New York Times last year, JD Vance said his wife has been supportive of his faith and has attended church with their three children.

“No, she hasn’t,” the vice president told the Times when asked if Usha Vance had converted to Christianity.

“That’s why I feel bad about it. She’s got three kids. Obviously, I help with the kids, but because I’m kind of the one going to church, she feels more responsibility to keep the kids quiet in the church. And I just felt kind of bad. Like, oh, you didn’t sign up to marry a weekly churchgoer. Are you OK with this? And she was more than OK with it, and that was a big part of the confirmation that this was the right thing for me,” he added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

At least 2 survivors of a US attack on alleged drug smugglers in American custody
At least 2 survivors of a US attack on alleged drug smugglers in American custody
U.S. President Donald Trump steps off Marine One upon his arrival at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 30, 2025. Hu Yousong/Xinhua via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — At least two survivors from a deadly U.S. military strike in the Caribbean Sea are now in custody aboard an American vessel after being rescued by helicopter, according to a person familiar with details of the incident.

The person said the survivors were aboard a semi-submersible vessel when they were hit in the attack.

The strike was the sixth military attack in the Caribbean Sea against suspected drug smugglers.

The military campaign is part of a broader effort by President Donald Trump who says he wants Venezeula’s president, Nicholas Maduro, to step down, blaming Maduro for orchestrating the flow of illicit drugs coming to the U.S.

Earlier this week, Trump threatened to attack Venezuela by land, confirmed ongoing covert operations inside the country and ordered bombers capable of dropping nuclear weapons to fly in circles off its coast in what appears to be an unprecedented show of force intended to pressure Maduro to step down.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has denounced Trump’s statements and the military buildup in the region, saying the lethal strikes on boats in the Caribbean Sea constitute a policy of aggression, threats and harassment against Venezuela.

Reuters first reported that there were survivors in the latest attack and that two of them had been rescued by helicopter. It was not immediately clear how many people were killed, as the Pentagon and White House declined to provide details on the incident.

Admiral Avlin Holsey, who has been overseeing military operations in the region, announced unexpectedly on Thursday that he is stepping down from the post. Holsey did not say why he was leaving sooner than expected, after spending less than a year in the job.

According to a person familiar with his decision, Holsey had expressed reservations about ongoing military operations and that tension between Holsey and Hegseth had been evident for weeks. It was not immediately clear if Holsey objected to the legality of the boat strikes, which he would have had to authorize, or had voiced other concerns about the strategy in the region.

Some 10,000 U.S. troops have been deployed to Latin America this year under Trump as part of a massive buildup of military assets in the region, including eight Navy ships, F-35 fighter jets and MQ-9 Reaper drones.

On Wednesday three B-52 bombers took off from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana and flew for hours near the coast of Venezuela, according to flight tracking data, in what appears to be a major show of force by Trump.

The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that has been used in conventional warfare in such places as Iraq and Syria and is capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The deployment of the B-52s was first reported by The War Zone.

On Thursday, a U.S. official confirmed that a special operations aviation unit had conducted training exercises in international waters near Venezuela earlier this month.

Since Sept. 2, Trump has ordered military strikes on at least six boats in the Caribbean Sea that the administration insists, without providing evidence, were carrying drugs to the U.S. The use of lethal of military force against drug boats is unprecedented and raises legal questions. Past administrations have relied on law enforcement to interdict drug shipments.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Thune says he offered Democrats a vote on Obamacare subsidies to end government shutdown
Thune says he offered Democrats a vote on Obamacare subsidies to end government shutdown
Senate Majority Leader John Thune speaks to reporters as Senate Republican leaders hold a press conference following their weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 15, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he offered Democrats an opportunity to address their biggest priority in an effort to end the government shutdown — but it was not enough to end the stalemate.

Thune, during an interview on MSNBC that aired Thursday morning, said he has offered Democrats a vote on extending the Affordable Care Act premium subsidies, but that he couldn’t guarantee an outcome.

“I’ve told them. I said, and I’ve said, ‘We are willing to have the conversation.’ I’ve said, ‘If you need a vote, we can guarantee you get a vote by a date certain.’ At some point Democrats have to take yes for an answer,” Thune said in the interview, which was taped Wednesday.

Senate Democrats have been demanding fixes to health care to avoid a spike in premiums for many low- and middle-income Americans to unlock their support for funding the government. Democrats have been unwavering in their demands as the shutdown drags on into its 16th day.

The Senate failed on Wednesday for a ninth time to advance the GOP’s government funding bill. On Thursday, the Senate is set to vote again on the short-term government funding bill — but Thune is set to try a new tactic, adding a procedural vote on a bill that would fund the Department of Defense for the full calendar year and ensure paychecks for the troops.

Thursday’s vote is a different sort of vote than previous ones related to the shutdown. This vote begins debate on one of 12 regular order annual appropriations bills that keep the government running.

Thune has signaled that if the Senate does successfully support this package Thursday, he’ll attempt to affix funding bills for additional agencies to it using regular order on the Senate floor.

Reopening the government is a crucial first step to continue discussions about reforms to health care, Thune said on MSNBC. He committed to conversations, but not an outcome. 

“There is a path forward, I believe, but it has to include reforms, and can I guarantee an outcome? No. And that’s what people want to see — guarantee us that this is going to pass,” Thune said. “I can’t guarantee it’s going to pass. I can guarantee you that there will be a process and you will get a vote.” 

Asked about Thune’s comments, Speaker Mike Johnson reiterated Thursday morning that no health care outcomes can be guaranteed.

“It’s not possible for Leader Thune to guarantee to Chuck Schumer some outcome on that, because we haven’t finished those deliberations. I mean, that’s just as simple as it is,” Johnson said during his Thursday morning news conference.

There is bipartisan interest, Thune said, in keeping health care costs down. But changes to the program need to be made, and negotiations on those changes start with opening the government, Thune said. 

Thune was pressed on efforts by the White House to rescind congressionally appropriated funds. Democrats have said that the use of rescissions has made them leery to work on funding deals. Thune did not explicitly say he wanted the White House to stop making rescissions, but he said regular order appropriations were the preferred method.

“The rescission power is something that constitutionally the president has — the question of whether they use it or not — yeah, I mean, that’s obviously something I think that they would need to talk to the White House about,” Thune said.

He said he’s had “conversations” on the topic with the White House and that “I do think that it’s in everybody’s best interest, including the White House’s, to have a normal appropriations process where people are bought in.”

As Thune sat for this interview, the House was in its third consecutive week of recess. Thune was asked if it was the right choice for the House to remain out of town. He said it was a “judgement call” for Speaker Johnson to make. 

“There isn’t anything right now. They did their job. They passed their bill. The game is in the Senate,” Thune said.

He also couldn’t guarantee the shutdown would end any time soon. When asked by Ali Vitali if he thought it would be over by Thanksgiving, Thune didn’t commit. 

“I hope it doesn’t last through Thanksgiving, because that’s going to be a lot of harm to the American people,” he said.

ABC News’ Lauren Peller contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Charlie Kirk memorial service set for Sunday with Trump, Vance to speak
Charlie Kirk memorial service set for Sunday with Trump, Vance to speak
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial service will take place on Sunday, little more than a week after his murder sent shockwaves through American politics.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and several top administration officials are slated to speak at the event, which is being held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona and is expected to draw tens of thousands of mourners.

Kirk was fatally shot on Sept. 10 in front of a large crowd at Utah Valley University, the first stop of Kirk’s “The American Comeback Tour” that invited students to debate him on hot-button issues.

President Trump announced Kirk’s death that night, and a manhunt ensued for the gunman. Authorities on Sept. 12 identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspect. Robinson was charged this week with multiple counts, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty.

Kirk, 31, founded Turning Point USA at age 18 and rose to become one of the most prominent conservative voices in the country. His influence, particularly with young people, helped propel Trump to office. But some of his comments on gun violence, LGBTQ issues, race and more often drew criticism from liberals and others.

A top ally to Trump and a close friend to many in the administration, Kirk’s killing rattled many inside the White House.

The president said he will posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Vance escorted Kirk’s casket from Utah to Arizona on Air Force Two.

Kirk is survived by his wife Erika and their two young children. Erika Kirk, who has been elected to replace her husband as the CEO for Turning Point USA, vowed “the movement my husband built will not die.”

“No one will ever forget my husband’s name, and I will make sure of it,” Erika Kirk said in emotional remarks days after his death. She will also speak at Sunday’s service.

Other high-profile figures who are scheduled to deliver remarks include Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Attendees have been asked to wear red, white or blue to the service.

The memorial event has been designated as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 event by the Department of Homeland Security, meaning it will have the same level of security as the Super Bowl or the Boston Marathon.

Local officials said they wouldn’t be surprised if more than 100,000 people gather for the memorial.

Kirk’s death was met with bipartisan condemnation from public officials, as top lawmakers on both sides of the aisle raised alarm about the rising tide in acts of violence against public officials.

President Trump vowed to go after individuals and groups he claims contribute to political violence, though has predominately blamed the “radical left” as a problem and not acknowledging recent attacks against Democrats.

Vice President Vance and several administration officials are calling for punishment for people who they say have celebrated Kirk’s death or mocked him online. Some prominent MAGA figures have gone so far as to say Kirk’s death means “war.”

Democrats have pushed back on the rhetoric. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, blasted Trump’s “finger-pointing” and said it won’t help turn down the temperature. Critics have called the conservative call for a crackdown on Democrats a threat to free speech.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.