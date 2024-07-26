JD Vance slammed for ‘childless cat ladies’ comment

JD Vance slammed for ‘childless cat ladies’ comment
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A Fox News interview from 2021, in which Sen. JD Vance smeared Vice President Kamala Harris as a “childless cat lady,” has resurfaced since he became the Republican vice presidential nominee, sparking widespread anger.

In the clip, Vance questioned Democrats — including Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — for not having biological children.

“We are effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too,” Vance said.

“How does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?” he asked.

The 2021 interview began circulating widely after Hillary Clinton shared the clip on X. “What a normal, relatable guy who certainly doesn’t hate women having freedoms,” she wrote.

Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Though Harris does not have biological children, she does have two stepchildren — Cole and Ella Emhoff — who have lovingly referred to her as “Momala.”

Kerstin Emhoff — second gentleman Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife, and mother to Cole and Ella Emhoff — has been a vocal supporter of Harris, and defended her against attacks about her parental status.

“These are baseless attacks. For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I,” she said. “She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”

Ella Emhoff shared her mother’s statement on Instagram, writing, “I love my three parents.”

“How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?” she added.

Buttigieg also hit back against Vance’s comments, saying in a CNN interview that Vance should not speak about other people’s children.

“The really sad thing is he said that after Chasten and I had been through a fairly heartbreaking setback in our adoption journey,” Buttigieg said. “He couldn’t have known that, but maybe that’s why you shouldn’t be talking about other people’s children, and it’s not about his kids or my kids or the vice president’s family. It’s about your family, people’s families whose well-being will depend on whether we go into a future led by somebody like Kamala Harris, who is focused on expanding the prosperity, the freedom, the well-being of our families.

Actress Jennifer Aniston, who has spoken about her struggles with fertility, made a post on Instagram slamming Vance, who has voted against establishing federal protections for in vitro fertilization.

“I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States,” Aniston wrote. “All I can say is … Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her too.”

Vance’s comments have even struck a nerve with some prominent conservative women.

“One of my best friends did rounds and rounds of unsuccessful IVF wanting to have a child. It is still painful to talk about,” Meghan McCain said in an X post. “This ‘childless women’ comment by JD Vance has made so many waves with so many different friends of mine for its insensitivity and cruelty to women.”

Beverly Hallberg, a fellow with the conservative nonprofit Independent Women’s Forum, replied to McCain’s post.

“I’m childless on earth, but I have a baby in heaven due to an ectopic pregnancy,” Hallberg said. “Not all women who don’t have children are childless by choice. It adds insult to injury, to put it mildly, when these comments are said.”

Corie Whalen, media relations director at a Republican think tank and former congressional staffer, said on X she was disgusted by Vance’s comments.

“I’m a right-leaning woman who agrees with almost nothing the Biden-Harris administration has done, but the primal hatred and disgust Vance stokes in me transcends politics,” she wrote. “I suspect I am not the only woman of my vintage, so to speak, who feels this way.”

The head of a major infertility nonprofit also spoke out against Vance, calling his comments “painful and tone-deaf.”

“People are childfree for many reasons — from grieving the pain of miscarriage to experiencing failed adoptions or rounds of fertility treatments to making their own choice not to have children,” said Barbara Collura, president and CEO of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.

“For some, living without children doesn’t feel like a choice that they made, but a choice that they live with, despite trying to grow their families,” Collura added. “Under no circumstances, should living childfree be weaponized in a way that degrades people or their value to society.”

In an interview with ABC News at the American Teachers Federation Conference in Houston, Briget Rein — a former Brooklyn teacher, who wore a pink shirt that said “Cats Against Trump” — proudly identified herself as a “cat lady” and said she thought Vance’s remarks were “stupid.”

“Vance also is unprepared to be a vice president, he’s not prepared. Because he’s busy looking at the surface. He’s not looking at the full picture,” she said.”You know, this cat lady went to college. This cat lady went to work … but he’s busy talking about cat ladies, and talking about women in a very derogatory fashion.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Rep. Jamie Raskin: Democrats having ‘a serious conversation’ following Biden’s debate performance
Rep. Jamie Raskin: Democrats having ‘a serious conversation’ following Biden’s debate performance
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) makes a statement at the House Oversight and Accountability Committee meeting at the Rayburn House Office Building on June 11, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Court Accountability)

(WASHINGTON) — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said Sunday that Democrats are “having a serious conversation” about what to do after President Joe Biden’s debate performance — a contrast to comments from other high-ranking members of the party.

“Obviously, there was a big problem with Joe Biden’s debate performance, and there is also just a tremendous reservoir of affection and love for Joe Biden in our party,” Raskin said during an appearance on MSNBC weekend show Velshi, with host Ali Velshi. “So, this makes it a difficult situation for everybody, but there are very honest and serious and rigorous conversations taking place at every level of our party because it is a political party, and we have differences in point of view.”

Raskin said that holding dialogue about a candidate is “what a real political party does,” and stands in contrast with the process of the Republican party.

“I mean, if you compare that to the nonexistent dialogue and conversation that took place in the Republican party after Donald Trump’s criminal conviction on 34 counts, it’s remarkable,” Raskin said. “And so, we’re having a serious conversation about what to do.”

Raskin said Democrats will be united at their upcoming Democratic National Convention.

“One thing I can tell you is that regardless of what President Biden decides, our party is going to be unified, and our party also needs him at the very center of our deliberations in our campaign,” Raskin said. “So, whether he’s the candidate or someone else is the candidate, he is going to be the keynote speaker at our convention. He will be the figure that we rally around to move forward and beat the forces of authoritarianism and reaction in the country.”

Biden’s debate performance on Thursday has been widely acknowledged as a significant blow to his reelection campaign, with many raising alarm that he legitimized Republican attacks claiming the 81-year-old is too old and frail to be president. One unnamed House Democrat described it as a “f—— disaster.”

Although many Democrats acknowledged the debate did not go well for Biden, most have maintained that he should stay in the race.

In an interview with ABC News’ This Week, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. insisted that Biden is the only candidate who can beat Trump in November.

“The stakes of this race couldn’t be higher, and the only Democrat who’s ever beaten Donald Trump is Joe Biden. He is our candidate for November, and he has the best shot to beat him,” he said.

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, said Sunday that Biden’s debate performance “was a setback.”

“But of course, I believe that a setback is nothing more than a setup for a comeback,” he said on MSNBC’s The Weekend. And the reality is, Joe Biden has confronted and had to come back from tragedy, trials, from tribulations throughout his entire life.”

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took a similar stance Sunday.

“It’s not about performance in terms of a debate, it’s about performance in a presidency,” she told Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union, touting some of Biden’s accomplishments over the years.

At a rally in North Carolina on Friday, Biden admitted he performed poorly at the debate, but defended himself for staying in the race.

“Folks, I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to, but … I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong, and I know how to do this job,” he told the roaring crowd. “I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

A senior campaign aide told ABC News that the president is “absolutely” not considering dropping out of the race.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

How could Democrats replace President Joe Biden as the party’s nominee?
How could Democrats replace President Joe Biden as the party’s nominee?
Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Unless President Joe Biden removes himself from the 2024 presidential race, it’s essentially impossible for any other candidate to earn the Democratic nomination, according to party rules. And even if he does leave, it would be challenging to confirm a replacement.

Following Biden’s debate performance on Thursday, a groundswell of panic from political observers — including from some Democrats — triggered discussion over the possibility of replacing Biden at the top of the party’s ticket in November.

Biden — who has maintained he plans to remain in the race — is set to soon be formally nominated as the Democratic presidential nominee. Biden will be nominated at a virtual convention between the dates of July 21 and Aug. 7, party members decided during a vote last month — a move that rectifies a conflict over election deadlines in Ohio, which complicated the president’s ballot access in that state. It also puts the virtual convention before the party’s Aug. 19 in-person convention.

If Biden remains in the race, there is only one real option for forcibly ousting him as the nominee at this stage: for more than 1,976 out of the more than 3,894 individuals who have already selected to be Biden’s pledged delegates to refrain from voting on for him on the first ballot during the Democratic National Committee’s virtual nomination. Then, there would be a sort of “brokered convention” with the involvement of unpledged delegates on additional rounds of balloting.

But there are several reasons why this scenario would be far-fetched, including the will of delegates and the technicalities of several party rules.

Longtime members of the party who have worked closely on writing rules changes in the past tell ABC News that they have been actively discussing how it would work to change rules should the nominee need to be replaced, however. And some DNC and state party members have argued that a delegate selection of the nominee, in the event of an open convention, would be hugely undemocratic because voters would not be involved in the process at this stage.

If Biden remains in the race

Most of Biden’s delegates, which were finalized at the completion of delegate selection on June 22, were chosen on a state-by-state basis as top supporters of the president and are unlikely to shift their backing, according to conversations between ABC News and national and state party leaders, along with seven individual delegates.

“That’s not even remotely a topic of conversation,” said Aaron Sims, a Biden delegate in Nevada, said of changing his vote from Biden.

“We were a little bit worried about [his debate], but we think that so far, he’s run a really great campaign. You know, we’re four months away from the election, and the idea of changing — shifting to someone brand new that we have to introduce to the country, it would just be so much of a cluster that I don’t think it’s doable. I think … we would actually be forfeiting the election if we did that,” Sims added.

There is still technically a chance that any of these delegates could change their minds, however.

“I am still supporting President Biden until this moment,” Sami Khaldi, a Biden delegate from Michigan, told ABC News.

But Khaldi added that he was “definitely monitoring the situation very closely.”

“If he will do much better on the campaign trail, we see that he’s still a strong candidate, I’ll support him. Otherwise, we will have a different discussion later on with the rest of the Democratic Party.”

Unlike Republican delegates, Democratic delegates are “pledged” rather than “bound” to a candidate, and party rules say that delegates “shall in all good conscience” reflect the views of those who elected them. There is no official penalty if a delegate votes differently.

The party could vote during one of their upcoming committee meetings to create some sort of penalty for pledged delegates who don’t support Biden. But as of now, there will be no punishment.

If a Biden delegate sits out of the first round of balloting instead of backing the president, their vote would simply not count.

But if that delegate supports another candidate — or even backs former candidate Dean Phillips, who earned three delegates from Ohio, or Jason Palmer, who earned three delegates from American Samoa, their votes would just be counted as “present.”

This is because Biden is the sole candidate who is officially eligible for nomination at this stage, according to the party, which cites party rules that will be formalized on Aug. 19.

One of the rules requires that a presidential candidate has “established substantial support for their nomination,” and has a proven track record as a Democrat who is faithful to the interests of the party. The rule states that the candidate must publicly affirm — in writing — that they are a Democrat, which comes with any of the other necessary eligibility requirements on a state level. That written affirmation needs to have been accepted by the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, too.

Another rule echoes that sentiment, along with requiring the candidate must be registered to vote and that they were registered during the last election. It also means the candidate should be a bona fide Democrat “as determined by the National Chairperson” of the DNC.

The temporary rules also state that each nomination request must be accompanied by a petition including between 300 and 600 delegate signatures, not more than 50 of which may come from one delegation. A delegate may not sign more than one petition — over 99% of delegates are pledged already to Biden so they would be unable to nominate another candidate.

If there were more “present” votes than Biden votes, the opportunity for a “brokered” convention arises (though virtually, as voting will take place). This would happen because Biden would be unable to secure the majority of the pledged delegates on the first ballot.

But the party would be at a loss for who they would be able to replace him, as no other candidate is eligible for nomination at this time.

Again, thousands of these pledged delegates would have to revolt in order to make any sort of impact on Biden’s nomination.

“I don’t anticipate there being a real groundswell of opposition at the convention. I mean, he has 99% of the pledged delegates. It would take, you know, thousands of delegates all converging and opposing him at once, against the sitting president of the United States,” election law expert Derek Muller, a professor at Notre Dame, told ABC News.

And because Biden’s nomination will occur even earlier now (ahead of the party’s in-person convention beginning on Aug. 19) — and virtually — Muller said the likelihood of any real opposition is even smaller.

“To the extent they’re doing that even earlier and continue to adhere to that process, I think it’s just deeply unlikely that it would result in anyone except Biden. Again, I think it really would take him voluntarily stepping down, for most — for any of these serious scenarios to play out realistically,” Muller said.

If Biden drops out

On the off-chance that Biden drops out of the race ahead of the nomination — without a rule change — many delegates who were assigned to Biden would likely go into the Democratic convention uncommitted, according to Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and member of the DNC.

These delegates would not automatically shift to Vice President Kamala Harris. The presidential and vice presidential ballots are separate at the Democratic convention.

Individual delegates would suddenly have a lot of influence on whom their party nominates.

Harris — as Biden’s running mate — would be a natural, even likely, destination for many Democratic delegates if Biden does leave the race.

Lara Brown, a political scientist and author of “Jockeying for the American Presidency: The Political Opportunism of Aspirants,” told ABC News in January that she does not believe that the Democratic convention would be all that contested in the event Biden passed away. There could be a symbolic first ballot vote for Biden, “then essentially, [the convention could] create a point of order … and then do a second ballot,” likely for Harris to be the nominee, Brown said.

But there remains the possibility of other options, including high-profile governors as well as members of Congress or Biden’s cabinet.

An unclear variable still exists here, however, as no other candidate other than Biden is officially eligible for nomination without a party rule change.

ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks and Oren Oppenheim contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump’s social media suggests a campaign scrambling from Biden leaving 2024 race
Trump’s social media suggests a campaign scrambling from Biden leaving 2024 race
Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald J. Trump holds his first public campaign rally with his running mate, Vice Presidential nominee U.S. Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) (not pictured), at the Van Andel Arena on July 20, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump and his campaign are reeling from the surprise announcement that President Joe Biden was ending his reelection bid, forced to pivot their infrastructure toward a new candidate as Trump himself airs out his frustrations publicly.

Trump campaign officials have publicly expressed confidence they can defeat any Democratic candidate; however, privately, sources have aired out frustrations surrounding new advertisement and messaging strategies.

Since Biden’s announcement, Trump has taken to his social media platform to post more than 10 times, offering real-time insight into the changes Trump is going to have to make as he now has to prepare for competing against a new candidate, likely Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former president is still focusing much of his attacks on Biden, barely mentioning Harris, as he pushed unfounded claims that Biden isn’t actually recovering from COVID, questioned how Biden would be able to serve the rest of his term, and even argued the Republican Party should be reimbursed for the money they’ve spent on challenging Biden.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was!” Trump first posted, continuing to post well into Sunday night — then started up early Monday morning.

Though campaign officials have already started to pivot their focus to Harris, posting new ads and highlighting her gaffes, Trump unveiled the realities of the wasted money and resources the Trump team now has to deal with.

“Now we have to start all over again. Shouldn’t the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe,” he said in a post Sunday night.

Sources have complained to ABC News that they won’t be able to use ads they had ready to go, including ones that highlighted Biden’s poor debate performance.

It’s unclear how much exactly the Trump campaign had spent on ads directly attacking Biden this election cycle, but pro-Trump super PAC Make America Great Again Inc., which has stricter disclosure requirements on ads than the campaign, had spent more than $30 million on ad placements attacking Biden.

However, the super PAC is already attacking Harris with several “flashbacks” using her own words in an attempt to remind voters on what they believe is a failed record — rolling out a $5 million ad campaign in battleground states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s decision, it appears the Trump campaign and his allies’ messaging is focused on linking the Biden administration’s policies to Harris as well as criticizing Democrats for the unprecedented actions to the electoral process.

Much of Biden’s campaign has been centered around labeling Trump a “threat to democracy,” pointing to his legal cases and continuously highlighting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Now, Trump is flipping the argument, saying Democrats “stole” the race from Biden after primary voters chose him as the party’s nominee.

“The Democrats pick a candidate, Crooked Joe Biden, he loses the Debate badly, then panics, and makes mistake after mistake, is told he can’t win, and decide they will pick another candidate, probably Harris,” Trump said. “They stole the race from Biden after he won it in the primaries — A First! These people are the real THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!”

Last week, Trump’s vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance floated that if Biden doesn’t seek reelection, then he should resign. Trump picked up this rhetoric following Biden’s decision to step down saying, “If he can’t run for office, he can’t run our Country!!!”

“If Joe Biden can’t run for president, he can’t serve as president. And if they want to take him down because he’s mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th Amendment,” Vance said during a sit-down interview with Fox News’ Jesse Waters taped on Saturday.

“You don’t get to sort of do this in the most politically beneficial way for Democrats. If it’s an actual problem, they should take care of it the appropriate way,” Vance continued.

Trump, who clinched the Republican nomination for a third time at the Republican National Convention, suggested that the election was stolen in 2020. He classified his new campaign as competing for a “fourth time.”

“Crooked Joe just got knocked out, so now I’ll have to do it a FOURTH TIME!!!” Trump posted.

While Democrats try to lock in enough delegates for Harris to assume the top of the ticket in the coming days, the Trump campaign is forced to move forward with a new campaign strategy this week. It’s a significant shift with a little more than 100 days until Election Day, in which Trump said he believed he would win by a “monumental landslide,” picking up wins in battleground states and expanding the map to Minnesota, New Jersey and Virginia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.