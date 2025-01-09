Jean Smart calls on networks to donate to fire relief instead of airing awards shows
Hacks star Jean Smart is calling on TV networks to reconsider airing any upcoming awards shows in light of the Los Angeles wildfires.
“ATTENTION!” Smart wrote in an Instagram post. “With ALL due respect, during Hollywood’s season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have garnered to the victims of the fires and the firefighters.”
The Critics Choice Awards have already been postponed from Jan. 12 to Jan. 26 due to the fires, while Oscar nominations have been delayed from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19.
Numerous Hollywood productions have been halted – including Smart’s TV show Hacks – as multiple fires continue to burn in the Los Angeles area. Thousands have been forced to evacuate and at least five people have died.
The trailer — the latest look at Anthony Mackie‘s first film outing as the new Captain America — was first shown at D23 Brazil in São Paulo on Saturday, where Mackie and Danny Ramirez, who plays Falcon, greeted fans.
The brand-new trailer gives a preview of Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America and his dealings with Harrison Ford‘s President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.
When America comes under terrorist attack, Ford looks to use Mackie as Captain America to his advantage before the pair butts heads in their approach.
The trailer hits a climax when Mackie discovers the plot against the country is not what it seems and he is placed under arrest. “Someone’s been pulling the strings on everything,” Mackie says.
At the conclusion of the trailer, Ford, now fully transformed into the Red Hulk, battles Captain America in a flaming fight commenced by Mackie screaming, “You want me? Come and get me!”
The teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World was released in July, showing a tense dynamic between Mackie’s star-spangled hero and Ford’s President Ross, the former Hulk-hunting general played by the late William Hurt.
In addition to featuring returning MCU figures like Carl Lumbly‘s Isaiah Bradley and Tim Blake‘s Samuel Sterns, it also introduced a baddie played by Giancarlo Esposito and the newest Falcon, Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres.
The teaser also gave a blink-and-you-miss-it first look at Ross’ alter ego, Red Hulk, tossing Captain America’s adamantium shield with ease.
Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah and opens in theaters on Feb. 14.
Leslie Uggams was already an entertainment legend before a whole new generation got introduced to her thanks to her role as Deadpool’s potty-mouthed roommate and sidekick Blind Al in 2016’s Deadpool.
She reappeared in that blockbuster’s hit sequel in 2018 and entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the most recent installment, the smash Deadpool and Wolverine. In between that, she also snagged a co-starring role in the Prime Video series Fallout.
“It’s amazing, isn’t it?” she enthused to ABC Audio about her career resurgence.
Uggams took part in an event at New York City Comic Con over the weekend that saw a gaggle of Deadpool costumers board a tour bus and travel through the city.
“I didn’t get to ride with them. But I tell you, it’s so comforting to see how many people love Deadpool and are willing to get in those outfits because it ain’t easy.”
Between her role in the hit franchise and Fallout, the 81-year-old singer and actress says, “I’m having so much fun. I can’t tell you the fun I’ve been having.”
Walter White’s home from Breaking Bad is on the market.
The Albuquerque, New Mexico, house, which was featured on the popular TV show Breaking Bad, was recently listed for $4 million. According to Zillow, the estimated market value of the ranch-style home is $205,164.
People confirmed that the house, for which David Christensen and Sonya Avila of Christensen Group | eXp Realty Luxury and Ryan Johnston of InterPhase Entertainment hold the listing, was on the market. The home has four bedrooms, one bathroom and is 1,910 square feet.
The iconic home has become a tourist destination for fans of the Bryan Cranston– and Aaron Paul-led drama series, which ended in 2013.