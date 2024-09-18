Jean Smart kicks off ‘SNL”s 50th season with Jelly Roll; Ariana Granda, Michael Keaton coming back, too

Jean Smart kicks off ‘SNL”s 50th season with Jelly Roll; Ariana Granda, Michael Keaton coming back, too
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Saturday Night Live has revealed that Jean Smart will be the first guest host of the show’s 50th season on Sept. 28. It will mark her debut on the stage of Studio 8H.

Smart and her HBO show Hacks were honored Sunday at the 76th Emmy Awards with an upset win for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Smart picking up her sixth trophy.

Incidentally, Jelly Roll, who was featured in the Emmys in memoriam statement, will be Smart’s musical guest.

SNL also announced that stand-up comic Nate Bargatze is returning with Saturday Night Live veteran Coldplay on Oct. 5; Wicked star Ariana Grande will be Oct. 12’s guest host, with Stevie Nicks as her musical act.

The Oct. 19 show will feature Michael Keaton, with Billie Eilish returning as musical guest, while Nov. 2 show will welcome back John Mulaney, with Chappell Roan making her SNL debut.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor on friendships with the cast of ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor on friendships with the cast of ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’
Searchlight Pictures

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars in The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, the new film streaming on Hulu on Friday.

The Oscar nominee caught up with ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May, where she said the film is about lifelong friendships between women.

“It’s about [this] group of women who save themselves through their relationships,” Ellis-Taylor said. “They have this life when they’re younger, and then when they grow up, they have to save each other. It’s a great story about sisterhood and women friendships, which are the best.”

Ellis-Taylor said that not only is the film about wonderful women, it stars “some really wonderful women,” too.

“The iconic Sanaa Lathan and the Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba and a bunch of other young women who are – I think this is some of their first movies,” Ellis-Taylor said.

The sisterhood and strong connections extended outside of the characters they played. Ellis-Taylor said she holds all of her co-stars in high regard, but that she’s always “had a tremendous amount of respect for” Lathan in particular.

“Sanaa and I graduated from graduate school at the same time,” Ellis-Taylor said. “Even if we weren’t friends, I felt a connection to her because we kind of had similar journeys in that way. But I just have such respect for them because they’re just all so brilliant.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo Bros. reportedly getting superpowered paychecks for MCU return
Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo Bros. reportedly getting superpowered paychecks for MCU return
(L-R): Joe Russo, Downey, Anthony Russo – Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

After Robert Downey Jr.‘s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo commented, “We’ve always said green is your color.” 

Turns out that’s true of more than just his sage-colored suit: Variety is reporting Marvel Studios is shelling out lots of green to bring the Oppenheimer Oscar winner back into the fold.

The trade says Downey would only return if the Russos did, and the directing duo who also helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War will be paid $80 million to direct him as Dr. Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

For his part, Downey will reportedly be getting “significantly more” than that for his work in the films.

In addition to however many zeros are in his paycheck, Downey will also be getting perks like “private jet travel, dedicated security and a whole ‘trailer encampment’,” according to the trade’s sources.

Thanks to salary and profit participation deals from playing Tony Stark across 10 MCU films, Variety says Downey has been paid like Tony Stark, too: To the tune of between $500 million and $600 million.

The Russos won’t get profit participation from Doomsday and Secret Wars‘ box office take according to the trade, but the pair whose four Marvel films made $4.85 billion-plus for the studio will get bonuses when and if their two new films cross the $750 million and $1 billion marks.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor’s ‘Romeo + Juliet’ run extended
Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor’s ‘Romeo + Juliet’ run extended
Photo: Sam Levy

One of the hardest Broadway shows to get tickets to this fall might have gotten easier — a little bit. 

Due to overwhelming demand, Tony-winning director Sam Gold‘s forthcoming Romeo + Juliet starring West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler and Heartstopper lead Kit Connor will have a four-week extension, running through Feb. 16.

Previews for the show start on Sept. 26, ahead of an official opening on Oct. 24.

Both stars make their Broadway debut in the hotly anticipated adaptation of Shakespeare‘s famous play, which will also feature music from Grammy winner Jack Antonoff.

Fans were so excited for the team-up that upon its announcement back in April they crashed the production’s website

Of the play, the producers tease, “Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.