Jean Smart kicks off ‘SNL”s 50th season with Jelly Roll; Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton coming back, too
Saturday Night Livehas revealed that Jean Smart will be the first guest host of the show’s 50th season on Sept. 28. It will mark her debut on the stage of Studio 8H.
Smart and her HBO show Hacks were honored Sunday at the 76th Emmy Awards with an upset win for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Smart picking up her sixth trophy.
Incidentally, Jelly Roll, who was featured in the Emmys in memoriam statement, will be Smart’s musical guest.
SNL also announced that stand-up comic Nate Bargatze is returning with Saturday Night Live veteran Coldplay on Oct. 5; Wicked star Ariana Grande will be Oct. 12’s guest host, with Stevie Nicks as her musical act.
The Oct. 19 show will feature Michael Keaton, with Billie Eilish returning as musical guest, while Nov. 2 show will welcome back John Mulaney, with Chappell Roan making her SNL debut.
Lionsgate has pulled its brand-new trailer to Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis after it was revealed it used fabricated reviews from real critics regarding the filmmaker’s former films.
“We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and [his studio] American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process,” the studio stated. “We screwed up. We are sorry.”
The trailer began with a voice-over from co-star Laurence Fishburne who intoned, “True genius is often misunderstood.”
It then shows bad reviews allegedly earned from Coppola’s Oscar-winning epic The Godfather, claiming The Village Voice‘s Andrew Sarris called it “A sloppy, self-indulgent movie.”
Coppola’s 1979 classic Apocalypse Now was also trashed by name, as was 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the latter purportedly panned by both the late Roger Ebert and veteran reviewer Owen Gleiberman.
Variety discovered that Ebert’s alleged diss of that film — “a triumph of style over substance” — was lifted from his review of Tim Burton‘s 1989 blockbuster Batman.
Unlike Ebert, Gleiberman is still alive, and he’s none too happy, he tells the trade for which he works. “Even if you’re one of those people who don’t like critics, we hardly deserve to have words put in our mouths,” he said, noting “the whole Megalopolis trailer is built on a false narrative.”
He continues, “Critics loved The Godfather. And though Apocalypse Now was divisive, it received a lot of crucial critical support.”
Cheekily, he added, “As far as me calling Bram Stoker’s Dracula ‘A beautiful mess,’ I only wish I’d said that! Regarding that film, it now sounds kind.”
Not coincidentally, Megalopolis debuted in May at the Cannes International Film Festival to unkind reviews. Its Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 53%.
Lionsgate will release Megalopolis in theaters on Sept. 27.
Mel Gibson is apparently scouting locations for The Resurrection, the follow-up to his 2004 blockbuster The Passion of the Christ.
This piece of news came from the Italian-language publication ItalPress, which reported the actor, producer and director has met with Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and checked out locations on the island he governs, Malta.
The publication says Gibson is heading up an 11-member team in conjunction with the Malta Film Commission for the sequel, which will reportedly have Jim Caviezel reprising his role as Jesus Christ. According to ItalPress, also are on the docket for Gibson and company are locations in Morocco, Italy and Israel.
Co-written and produced by Gibson, The Passion of the Christ was for a time the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time — that is, before Ryan Reynolds put on his Deadpool suit back in 2016, a fact Reynolds in character specifically mentions in 2018’s Deadpool 2.
Gibson’s film earned more than $612 million against a budget of around $30 million.
Talk show hosts past and present took to social media to mourn Emmy winner and talk show icon Phil Donahue, who died Sunday night at 88 years old.
Oprah Winfrey posted to Instagram a throwback photo of her hugging the man whose talk show dominance she challenged in the 1980s. “There wouldn’t have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously,” O said on Instagram, calling him a pioneer. “I’m glad I got to thank him for it. Rest in peace Phil.”
Montel Williamscalled Donahue the “godfather of talk shows” who “forever changed the landscape of television.”
Sally Jessy Raphaelcalled this a “very sad day” and said her former fellow chat show contemporary “was one of the finest broadcasters in American television.” Like Winfrey, Raphael posted a throwback picture of her and Donahue, echoing Oprah’s sentiment: “If there wasn’t a Phil, there would have never been a Sally.”
Piers Morganposted a photo of himself interviewing the “clever, interesting man,” calling him “One of the true trail-blazing [sic] icons of American television.”
Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohenhailed Donahue as a “singular talent who revolutionized daytime television, and the talk show itself,” thanking him for being “an outspoken advocate for the gay community at a time when we had none.”
Holly Robinson Peeteposted a photo of her and husband Rodney Peete with Donahue and his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas. Holly said in part on X, “One of the highlights of our marriage was meeting and double dating with Phil and Marlo. The stories!!! Truly one of the best couples we’ve ever met. What a legend Phil was. A pioneer! He will be so missed.”