Jean Smart promotes her ‘SNL’ debut — but mostly 50 seasons of ‘Saturday Night Live’
NBCUniversal

As reported, Hacks star Jean Smart is making her Saturday Night Live debut Sept. 28. However, a new video is more about the show kicking off its 50th season than her hosting.

“Here we are. SNL season 50,” Smart says in voice-over as she walks through the hallways behind the scenes — and a montage of classic clips from the show roll.

From George Carlin kicking things off on the very first show to Steve Martin‘s “Well Excuuuuuse Me!” to Eddie Murphy‘s Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood, there’s a whole lot of looking back. 

Too much, in fact, Smart says, as her voice-over goes from nostalgic to annoyed. “You’re not going to show a clip from every season—” before being cut off by more clips. 

“You cut me off, and that’s kind of rude,” she tries to narrate, but is interrupted again by more segments.

Eventually, her voice-over protests give way to her just yelling from the stage, “Knock it off already, alright?”

She regains her composure, but just as she starts to talk about her first hosting appearance, she’s cut off by clips again. “Oh come on!” she screams off camera.

Jelly Roll will be the first musical guest of the 50th season. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WandaVision spin-off ‘Agatha All Along’ magically appears on Disney+ Wednesday
Marvel Television

Kathryn Hahn reprises in the title role of Agatha Harkness in the very witchy Marvel Television series Agatha All Along on Wednesday.

Two episodes of the spin-off of WandaVision kick things off.

In the series, “the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power” until “a suspicious goth teen (Joe Locke) helps break her free from a distorted spell.”

They pull together a desperate coven and set about to come back into their missing power via the mysterious Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials.

Jac Schaeffer wrote the acclaimed series WandaVision, and this time she was also behind the camera as director. She tells ABC Audio, “I of course had anxiety about following WandaVision because it was so … embraced in such a big way. But centering a show on Agatha and on Kathryn Hahn, of course you have to do a lot of work, but a lot of your work is done.” 

She added, “So then it was less about how do we top WandaVision and it was more, how do we nail Agatha Like, how do we do this right?”  

Hahn’s coven also stars Aubrey Plaza, Saturday Night Live‘s Ego Nwodim and the legendary Patti LuPone

Plaza plays Rio Vidal, a mysterious witch who first appears undercover, trying to push Agatha to return to her power. At a press conference, she deadpanned about spoilers: “I signed up to do the show because I thought we weren’t allowed to talk afterwards.” She teased “a very intense dynamic” between her character and Hahn’s. 

Hahn teased “some genuine good old-fashioned surprises” for the show.

Marvel Television is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ewan Mitchell unwraps that ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 finale
Ollie Upton/HBO

No more dragons for a while. HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon concluded season 2 with its finale Sunday and the episode seemed to set up all-out war in season 3.

Ewan Mitchell, who plays Aemond Targaryen, the acting king of Westeros and the guy with the biggest dragon, tells ABC Audio what he loved about the season 2 finale.

“That’s the first time that you start to see Aemond break a little bit, and he gets desperate and he begs his sister to join him upon Dream Fire. And then he starts to overextend,” he says. “And I can’t wait to see more of that in season 3.”

We learn in the finale that Aemond used his dragon Vhagar to decimate the town of Sharp Point. While we don’t see the carnage, the implication is that it was an act of rage from a bitter ruler who feels his grasp on power is slipping. However, Mitchell thinks there was more to Aemond’s madness.

“Geographically where Sharp Point is situated is very close to The Gullet. And so I think Aemond kind of justifies that action by saying, look, I’m just warming up the blockade ahead of next season … I think Aemond, he does have that kind of strategic kind of justification for what he did,” he tells ABC Audio.

Mitchell doesn’t have any idea where season 3 is going, because he’s only read George R.R. Martin‘s Fire and Blood, the book the series is based on, to where season 2 ends. But if he did, even his family and friends aren’t getting anything out of him.

“I even kept the secret of my nude scene to my mom in episodes two and three,” he says. “I kept it all hush. And yeah, she screamed the house down. It was very funny.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Presence’ drops haunting teaser
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After haunting audiences at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, director Steven Soderbergh‘s movie Presence let its presence be known with a creepy teaser on Wednesday. 

The teaser doesn’t give away anything about the plot: It’s just a overhead shot of a suburban street, punctuated by a high-pitched whine.

As the shot rises, eventually entering a home through the window, the screen is slowly filled with titles from the director’s filmography, from 1989’s Sex, Lies and Videotape through Ocean’s Eleven, the Oscar winners Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and finally to the new movie’s title. 

The movie stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan and Julia Fox, and is a ghost story visually told from the ghost’s point of view.

The release from NEON opens in January 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.