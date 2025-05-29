Jeanine Pirro vows to tackle violence as top prosecutor in DC

(WASHINGTON) — Former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro vowed to improve safety and address violence in the nation’s capital when she was sworn in Wednesday as the interim U.S. attorney for D.C.

Referencing her experience as a judge and prosecutor, Pirro said as the top federal prosecutor in D.C. she will take on violence in the city that President Donald Trump has called unsafe and dangerous.

“Violence will be addressed directly with the appropriate punishment, and this city will again become a shining city on the hill in an America that President Trump has promised to make great again and will make safe again,” Pirro, a Trump ally, said in the Oval Office.

Trump said he has confidence in Pirro to improve safety in D.C.

“Jeanine Pirro, I have no doubt will be an exceptional U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, one of the truly most important positions in our country of any position, where she will restore public safety in our nation’s capital, break up vicious street gangs and criminal networks, and ensure equal justice under the law. You’ll see very, very big improvements in the D.C. area, that I can promise you,” the president said.

Trump signed the “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” executive order in March, which establishes a task force to help improve safety in the nation’s capital. The order has been criticized as micromanaging D.C., with Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton saying it’s “insulting to the 700,000 D.C. residents.”

Earlier this month, Trump tapped Pirro — who most recently hosted Fox News’ “The Five” — for the job after controversy around his previous pick, Ed Martin.

Martin, who had served as D.C.’s interim top prosecutor, lost GOP support for the job. Martin’s past, specifically his defense of Jan. 6 rioters and inflammatory rhetoric around the Capitol attack, plagued his nomination.

Pirro faced her first test as the top federal prosecutor in D.C. last week when she spoke about the response to the deadly shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers. She addressed the shooting on Wednesday, saying hatred would not be tolerated under her watch.

“Just last week, here in our nation’s capital, two people on the brink of beginning their life had hopes and dreams that were never realized because a cold-blooded murderer made a decision to shoot them down on the streets on a cold, rainy night in our nation’s capital. This will not go without just accounting,” Pirro said. “My voice should be heard loud and clear. No more. No more tolerance of hatred, no more mercy for criminals.”

Pirro marks the latest Fox News personality to join the ranks of the Trump administration. Some of the most notable Fox News alumni appointed in Trump’s second administration include Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who hosted “Fox & Friends Weekend,” and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who hosted “Unfiltered With Dan Bongino” before he left the network in 2023.

Pirro has been a longtime ally of Trump, dating back to her time as a prominent prosecutor in New York. She was an early supporter of his 2016 campaign and publicly defended him during the “Access Hollywood” tape scandal.

One of Trump’s final acts before leaving office in 2021 was issuing a last-minute pardon to Pirro’s ex-husband, a longtime GOP donor.

With less than an hour before his term ended, Trump granted one final pardon to Albert Pirro, who was convicted more than two decades ago on 34 counts of conspiracy and tax evasion after he was found to have improperly deducted over $1 million in lavish personal expenses in tax write-offs for his businesses.

(BRUSSELS) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio is visiting NATO’s headquarters in Brussels for a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers, putting him on the front lines of the Trump administration’s push against traditional American allies in Europe.

European leaders were already bracing for a contentious gathering. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull back aid from Ukraine amid its efforts to fight off Russia’s invasion marked a dramatic break with other allies, while his decision to engage Moscow in direct, one-on-one negotiations has left the continent’s diplomats back on their heels.

But on Wednesday, shortly before Rubio was set to depart for Belgium, Trump unveiled sweeping new “reciprocal” tariffs — including a 20% tax on imports from the European Union.

So far, Rubio has declined to address the tariff issue head on, but his Canadian counterpart said the global economic shock made it difficult to focus on the meeting’s pressing agenda.

“Clearly we’re passing that message to our American counterparts that it’s difficult to have these [NATO] conversations in the context of a trade war,” Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said in an interview with CNN.

Rubio has also tried to skirt another topic of contention: Trump’s stated desire to “get” Greenland for the United States by any means necessary.

Rubio met with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial but didn’t respond to reporters’ questions asking what he would say about Greenland during the session. The State Department also made no mention of the Danish autonomous territory in its readout of the engagement.

“Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the strong relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Denmark,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said. “They discussed shared priorities including increasing NATO defense spending and burden sharing and addressing the threats to the alliance, including those posed by Russia and China.”

Rasmussen later said his meeting with Rubio was “good” but that while Greenland was not on the agenda “for many reasons,” he had still taken the opportunity “to very strongly object to claims and presidential statements of a vision of acquiring Greenland.”

It has amounted to a situation in which it’s not within the limits of international law,” he said, calling it “an attack on Danish sovereignty.”

“We have seen these statements from the president, and we can’t accept that,” Rasmussen added. “And I made it very, very clear.”

Rubio and Rasmussen’s meeting comes just days after Vice President J.D. Vance visited Greenland alongside his wife, Usha Vance, and national security adviser Mike Waltz.

The second lady was originally scheduled to headline the trip and spend several days on the world’s largest island, taking in Greenlandic cultural sites, but the visit sparked backlash from Greenland’s interim government and Danish leaders who noted an invitation was never extended.

In the aftermath, the White House added the vice president to the traveling delegation and whittled down the itinerary, shortening the trip to a one-day stop at a remote American military base in northwestern Greenland.

Rubio has taken a more measured approach in his comments about Greenland than the president, but he still emphasized what he said are the pressing U.S. national security concerns surrounding control of the island.

“This is not a joke,” Rubio said in January. “This is not about acquiring land for the purpose of acquiring land. This is in our national interest, and it needs to be solved.”

At NATO Headquarters on Thursday, Rubio tried to reassure allies that despite the president’s mixed signals, the Trump administration still views the alliance as central to U.S. security.

“President Trump’s made clear he supports NATO. We’re going to remain in NATO,” he said.

Still, Rubio pushed the administration’s message that allies need to increase their defense spending — calling on all of the alliance’s members to commit to putting up to 5% of their annual GDP toward it, a sharp uptick from the previous 2% benchmark.

“We do want to leave here with an understanding that we are on a pathway, a realistic pathway,” he said. “That includes the United States that will have to increase its percentage.”

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President JD Vance fumbled The Ohio State University football team’s national championship trophy during a celebration at the White House on Monday.

President Donald Trump hosted the Buckeyes after they won the College Football Playoff National Championship against the University of Notre Dame in January.

When Vance went to pick up the football-shaped trophy off a table at the end of the event, the 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel trophy nearly toppled over behind him before two players caught it. The base dropped to the ground to gasps from the crowd.

Vance went on to hold the trophy separate from the base.

Though the Pentagram-designed piece appeared to break, the trophy and base are two separate pieces so that the 26.5 inch-tall, 35-pound trophy can be hoisted in the air. The 12-inch-tall base weighs about 30 pounds.

Vance, a graduate of Ohio State, joked about his fumble afterwards, saying on X, “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it.”

During the celebration, Vance additionally recounted his joke about asking Trump if he could skip the final inaugural ball on Jan. 20 to attend the championship game in Atlanta.

“The president said, ‘No, but we’ll have him at the White House,'” Vance said.

Trump recounted key moments from the team’s season and shook hands with the players.

Following remarks, the team captains presented Trump with a jersey with “TRUMP 47” written on the back as a band played Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

(WASHINGTON) — The new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons said the agency will “vigorously” pursue “all avenues to support and implement” the president’s agenda after President Donald Trump said he was wanted to reopen Alcatraz as a “substantially enlarged and rebuilt” prison.

Over the weekend, Trump posted on Truth Social that he was directing the Bureau of Prisons, along with the Department of Justice, FBI and DHS to reopen the facility.

“The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) will vigorously pursue all avenues to support and implement the President’s agenda,” said BOP Director William K. Marshall III, who was sworn in last month. “I have ordered an immediate assessment to determine our needs and the next steps. USP Alcatraz has a rich history. We look forward to restoring this powerful symbol of law, order, and justice. We will be actively working with our law enforcement and other federal partners to reinstate this very important mission.

“Just an idea I had,” Trump told reporters Sunday night when asked what prompted his proposal. “And I guess because so many of these radicalized judges, they want to have trials for every single, think of it, every single person that’s in our country illegally, they came in illegally. That would mean millions of trials, and it’s just so ridiculous what’s happening.”

Alcatraz, which sits in the middle of San Francisco Bay, has not been an operational prison since 1963, according to the National Park Service, which has maintained it as part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area since 1972. More than 1 million people visit the island each year, according to the BOP.

The facility, which was built as a fort to protect San Francisco Bay then converted to an Army prison before holding federal inmates, has housed notorious prisoners such as mobster Al Capone. Known as “The Rock,” the prison held on average 260 to 275 people, according to the Bureau of Prisons, and many inmates considered the living conditions at the prison to be better than most at the time, the agency says.

It was estimated that it would take $3 million to $5 million for restoration and maintenance work to keep the prison open in addition to daily operating costs, which were far higher than other federal prisons. Alcatraz’s daily per capita cost in 1959 was $10.10 compared to $3.00 for the federal prison in Atlanta.

A recent inspector general report estimated that the Bureau of Prisons facilities across the country needed $2 billion worth of repairs. The BOP has had to close facilities because of the dire conditions inside some prisons.

Elizabeth Neumann, a former DHS deputy chief of staff, told ABC News Live that the BOP “already has some pretty significant problems with its existing prisons.”

“They’ve closed a number in recent years just because they can’t maintain them. So to try to also turn around something that hasn’t been operational for 60 years, and make it habitable for people to be imprisoned would be a lot of money,” she said.

And it’s not just the cost of getting the facility ready to house inmates, she said.

“San Francisco is a very high cost of living area. Federal employees get paid more if they work in those high cost areas. So it’s not really a cost effective solution,” Neumann said. “If you’re looking to build producer capacity, you would it’s more effective to just build something new in a part of the country where the cost of living is lower.”

Neumann said she wasn’t surprised by Trump’s suggestion. She said during his first administration, she was often tasked with researching some of his proposals.

“He has a lot of ideas. People will go off and study them, then they’ll come back with the facts and, and usually it gets dropped at that stage,” she said.

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who represents the area in Congress, shot down Trump’s proposal.

“Alcatraz closed as a federal penitentiary more than sixty years ago. It is now a very popular national park and major tourist attraction. The President’s proposal is not a serious one,” she posted on X.

