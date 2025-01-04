Jeff Baena, filmmaker and husband of Aubrey Plaza, dies at 47

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Film director and screenwriter Jeff Baena, who was married to actress Aubrey Plaza, has died, authorities confirmed. He was 47.

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth, the dark comedy Joshy and for co-writing the cult classic I Heart Huckabees with filmmaker David O. Russell.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Baena’s death to ABC News.

A representative for Plaza directed ABC News to an article from Deadline on his death.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News.

The call reporting his death came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the sources said.

The county medical examiner has not officially determined the cause.

Baena and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena’s films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

