Jeff Goldblum goes god mode as Zeus in teaser to Netflix’s ‘Kaos’

Now available to stream on Hulu, the film finds von Furstenberg opening up about her life and career in an unprecedented way. During a global press conference held at the designer’s New York City headquarters the day of the film’s Tribeca Festival premiere on June 5, von Furstenberg told ABC Audio she had a bit of fear about sharing as much as she did.
“If it wasn’t inspirational, I didn’t want to do it,” she said. “My fear really came … the last five weeks since I saw the movie. First I saw the movie and I laughed, but laughing for me is a defense system. And then I felt like I was at the gynecologist for 90 minutes. And then after that I freaked out a little bit. But what I feared the most is that people would say, ‘Who the f*** is she saying she is?’ [But] if it is inspirational, then it’s worth it.”
Ultimately, von Furstenberg said the documentary is about embracing one’s vulnerability.
“It’s not an aggressive statement. It’s a commitment to yourself,” von Furstenberg said. “It’s owning who you are. We own our imperfection, they become our assets. We own our vulnerability, we turn it into strength.”
Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.
Alec Baldwin‘s manslaughter trial took a surprising turn on Friday as the jury was dismissed for the day while the court discusses a motion filed by the defense.
Baldwin’s legal team claims live ammunition that came into the hands of local law enforcement officials related to the investigation into the deadly on-set Rust shooting was “concealed” from them.
In an expedited motion filed late Thursday, the defense argued the case should be dismissed over the handling of the ammunition evidence. During court on Friday, the state argued the evidence has no exculpatory value and is not relevant to Baldwin’s case.
The matter was initially raised during court on Thursday, the second day of the actor’s involuntary manslaughter trial over the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot by Baldwin on the Santa Fe set of the Western in October 2021 when his revolver discharged a live round.
Defense attorney Alex Spiro asked state’s witness Marissa Poppell, a crime scene technician with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office who collected evidence in the case, about a “good Samaritan” who handed over ammunition to the Sheriff’s Office in March — at the conclusion of Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez‘s trial.
That ammunition had reportedly ended up with Seth Kenney, who supplied the film with firearms, blanks and inert dummy rounds that are supposed to be used for closeups.
Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death, with prosecutors arguing the armorer was the source of the live bullet that killed her and saying Gutierrez failed to follow safety protocols meant to protect the crew while handling the firearms.
Defense attorney Luke Nikas charged that the evidence was “concealed,” adding prosecutor Kari Morrissey “does not get to determine what has evidentiary value and what doesn’t.”
If you were one of those Barbie fans who preferred Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House to Barbie’s Dreamhouse, you’re in luck.
People reports that Mattel Creations is embracing all the love that Ken got from the 2023 movie by releasing a Mini Mojo Dojo Casa House. The house, modeled after Ken’s takeover of the Dreamhouse in the movie, will make its debut July 24 at San Diego Comic-Con before being officially available on the Mattel website July 25.
The Mini Mojo Dojo Casa House, which will sell for $50, will come with a denim-wearing Ken doll, with a sign that reads “Kendom” in the background. It also features swinging saloon doors that read “Kendom,” with a horse head and horseshoe on it.
But if you still prefer the traditional Barbie Dreamhouse, there’s no need to worry — a Barbie the Movie Mini DreamHouse will be on display at Comic-Con, as well.