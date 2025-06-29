Jeffries holds back on endorsing Democratic NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries hesitated to endorse presumptive Democratic New York City mayor nominee Zohran Mamdani but praised his “successful” campaign and messaging.

“I have not,” Jeffries said when asked by “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl about if he had endorsed the self-proclaimed democratic socialist candidate.

Jeffries said he spoke to Mamdani on Wednesday and plans to meet in person soon in Central Brooklyn.

“I congratulated him on the campaign that he ran, a campaign that clearly was relentlessly focused on the high cost of living in New York City and the economy. He outworked, he out-communicated, and he out-organized the opposition, and that’s clearly why he was successful,” he added.

Pressed on why he was holding back from endorsing Mamdani, Jeffries said “We don’t really know each other well.”

“Well, our districts don’t overlap. I have never had a substantive conversation with him. And so that’s the next step in terms of this process … to discuss his vision for moving the city forward and addressing the issues that are important to the communities that I represent,” he said.

Jeffries brushed off a question about how Mamdani’s win relates to the future of the Democratic Party.

“I think it will continue to be important for all of us on the Democratic side to address relentlessly the issue of the lack of affordability in this country. Donald Trump promised to lower costs on Day 1. Costs haven’t gone down, they’re going up,” he said.

On Mamdani and antisemitism charges

Jeffries said Mamdani will need to “clarify” his position on Israel and antisemitism.

“Globalizing the Intifada, by way of example, is not an acceptable phrasing,” he said. “He’s going to have to clarify his position on that as he moves forward. With respect to the Jewish communities that I represent, I think our nominee is going to have to convince folks that he is prepared to aggressively address the rise in antisemitism in the city of New York, which has been an unacceptable development.”

On House briefing on US strikes on Iran

Pressed on Friday’s classified briefing in the House on the U.S. strikes on Iran, Jeffries was skeptical of the information provided by the Trump administration.

“Why did they not seek the congressional authorization required by the Constitution for this type of preemptive strike?” he asked. “I still haven’t seen facts presented to us as a Congress to justify that step, and I certainly haven’t seen facts to justify the statement that Donald Trump made that Iran’s nuclear program has been completely and totally obliterated.”

On the Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship ruling

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted a partial stay of nationwide injunctions against President Donald Trump’s executive order to effectively end birthright citizenship. Jeffries called the decision “unfortunate” and “reckless.”

“If there is any instance where nationwide injunctions are appropriate, it would be in a manner like what we’ve just experienced in terms of birthright citizenship, which is clearly a part of the Constitution. If you are born as a child in the United States of America, you are a citizen. So, it was a procedural setback that was quite unfortunate, and it was a reckless decision, in my view,” he said.

He said Democrats will need to “intensify our efforts” in district courts or work on a class action suit on behalf of individuals “adversely impacted.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that eight migrants convicted of violent crimes were placed on a deportation flight from Texas headed to war-torn South Sudan on Monday, officials said on Wednesday.

Although they are going to the African nation, officials cautioned this would not be their final destination.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told reporters, “No country on earth wanted to accept them because their crimes are so uniquely monstrous and barbaric.”

“A local judge in Massachusetts is trying to force the United States to bring back these uniquely barbaric monsters who present a clear and present threat to the safety of the American people and American victims. While we are fully compliant with the law and court orders, it is absolutely absurd for a district judge to try and to dictate the foreign policy and national security of the United States of America,” McLaughlin said.

Judge Brian Murphy of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued an order on Tuesday directing the government to maintain custody of anyone covered by his preliminary injunction that is currently being removed to South Sudan or any other country “to ensure the practical feasibility of return if the Court finds that such removals were unlawful.” Another hearing is set for Wednesday in Boston, with U.S. officials ordered to appear.

When asked where the eight men are, McLaughlin said she “can’t disclose where their current whereabouts are right now” but that they were still in DHS custody. Officials declined to identify their final destination, citing security concerns.

“I would caution you to make the assumption that their final destination is South Sudan. As far as that agreement goes, I would definitely refer you to the State Department’s more specifics,” she added.

Officials said the men’s countries of origin refused to accept them, so DHS in partnership with the State Department found a country that would accept them through a “safe third-country agreement.”

“I can say that their home countries refuse to take these individuals back,” acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons said.

“ICE detention isn’t punitive. We detain and remove after six months or 180 days. If we don’t have a country that’ll take their citizens back, we do have an option to find a safe third country,” Lyons said.

McLaughlin told reporters that the eight migrants were given due process.

“We are following due process under the U.S. Constitution. These individuals have been given and their lawyers have been given plenty of prior notice. As far as those actual agreements, we can get back to you with more information from the State Department,” she said.

ICE released names and other details regarding those deported on Wednesday. Several were convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder.

Kyaw Mya, a citizen of Burma, was convicted of lascivious acts with a child-victim less than 12 years of age. Nyo Myint, a citizen of Burma, was convicted of first-degree sexual assault involving a victim mentally and physically incapable of resisting.

Another was convicted of robbery, possession of a firearm and driving under the influence.

ABC News’ James Hill contributed to this report.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A frustrated Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the Trump administration’s postponement of Tuesday’s scheduled classified briefing on the Iran-Israel conflict “outrageous,” “evasive” and “derelict.”

“There is a legal obligation for the administration to inform Congress of what is happening. What are they afraid of? Why won’t they engage Congress in the critical details, the result of the recent strike, the scope and trajectory of the conflict, the administration’s long-term strategy to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, the potential risks facing American citizens and our service members who we all have an obligation to protect?” Schumer said while addressing reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Schumer said senators deserve transparency with the conflict.

“This last-minute postponement of our briefing is outrageous, it’s evasive, it’s derelict. They are bobbing and weaving and ducking. Senators deserve full transparency,” he said.

The Senate’s classified briefing, which was set to include briefers from the Department of State as well as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Caine, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and DNI Tulsi Gabbard, had been postponed to later in the week to allow for other briefers to join.

Schumer suggested, and a GOP leadership aide confirmed, that those other briefers who are expected to join the rescheduled meeting on Thursday are Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who are currently at the NATO conference. It’s unclear whether the original slate of briefers will still attend Thursday’s briefing.

“I was given no explanation for this delay,” Schumer told reporters. “They said ‘well Hegseth and Rubio will be here Thursday.’ We are happy to hear them on Thursday in addition to this briefing, which we think will be far more valuable than hearing from Hegseth and Rubio, who are secretaries and top people and are very good at political talking points. We need facts; we need real information.”

Schumer said if Rubio and Hegseth wish to address members he’s happy to hear from them. But he also wants to hear from the original slate of briefers.

“If they want to come up on Thursday in addition — not in replacement of this hearing — that is OK,” Schumer said. “But the obstruction of this administration on a crucial issue like this where American lives and particularly the lives of American service members are at stake, is their obligation and it undermines the very principles of accountability and oversight that safeguard our democracy.”

Schumer said he has still not received a more formal briefing from the administration since he received a brief call informing him of Saturday night’s strike just before it occurred. That call, he said, lacked any specific details.

The House’s classified briefing set for Tuesday afternoon was postponed as well. It’s not yet clear when it will be rescheduled.

When the meetings occur, it’s expected that lawmakers, especially Democrats, will be looking for answers and evidence at the briefings from the administration — specifically why Trump said there was an imminent threat and carried out U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend.

Their meetings come after several lawmakers on Capitol Hill argued the military action was unconstitutional. There are several bipartisan resolutions that could receive a vote in coming days that may put some lawmakers in uncomfortable positions as they consider whether Trump ignored the role of Congress in striking Tehran.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna introduced a War Powers Resolution last week to rebuke the president’s decision to launch strikes. As Massie continued to rail against Trump and his role in the conflict, the president lashed out at the Kentucky Republican, saying he was “not MAGA” and threatened to campaign for Massie’s Republican primary opponent in the next election.

Massie has now softened his approach, telling reporters at the Capitol on Monday that he’s now considering pulling the bipartisan War Powers Resolution.

“If the ceasefire holds, and we’re not engaged in hostilities, then it’s a moot point. I wouldn’t need to bring it to the floor,” Massie said.

Massie also added that he is open to patching things up with the president: “I’d like a ceasefire between me and President Trump. If I can get the same deal, after his bunker busters he dropped on me.”

Trump on Monday announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, after more than a week of fighting following Israel’s strikes — and subsequent U.S. attacks — on Iran’s nuclear program. Hours after the ceasefire took effect, Israel said Iran violated it — which Iran denies.

Trump expressed anger at both Israel and Iran, accusing both of violating the ceasefire agreement shortly after it began.

“I’m not happy with Israel. OK, when I say now you have 12 hours, you don’t go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran either,” Trump said to reporters Tuesday morning.

Speaker Mike Johnson said late Monday that he expects the House briefing to have a different “tone” in the light of the ceasefire.

ABC News’ Rachel Scott contributed to this report.

Allison Joyce/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied North Carolina’s request for the agency to match 100% of the state funds for Helene cleanup, according to a letter sent from the acting FEMA administrator to the governor of North Carolina.

“After a careful and thorough review of all the information available, including that contained in your initial request for a cost share adjustment and appeal, we have concluded that an extension of the 100 percent federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for an additional 180 days under major disaster declaration FEMA-4827-DR is not warranted,” acting Administrator David Richardson wrote in the letter.

The cost-sharing request comes from a Biden administration directive to match 100% of the funds that the state puts in to share costs of the disaster cleanup after Hurricane Helene devastated the state as a Category 4 storm in September 2024.

Over 230 people were killed by the storm, with at least 72 in Buncombe County, North Carolina, alone, amid record flooding throughout western North Carolina

Traditionally, there is a cost-sharing model with a 75% federal absorption of costs to 25% for states, but that was changed under the Biden administration to match the costs 100%.

It is unclear how FEMA would split costs between states and the federal government for future disaster relief.

In a statement, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said the denial will cost state residents “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“The money we have to pay toward debris removal will mean less money towards supporting our small businesses, rebuilding downtown infrastructure, repairing our water and sewer systems and other critical needs,” he said.

The funding debate is occurring as the Department of Homeland Security weighs how to eliminate the agency while still giving states funding for disasters.

At the center of the plan is Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who has personally weighed how to cut the agency.

“The president has indicated he wants to eliminate FEMA as it exists today and to have states have more control over their emergency management response,” Noem said on May 8, adding that the agency has “failed” in its mission and should be eliminated or downsized. “He wants to empower local governments and support them and how they respond to their people,”

FEMA has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment.

Still, an internal review of FEMA this month indicated the agency is “not ready” for the 2025 hurricane season.

“As FEMA transforms to a smaller footprint, the intent for this hurricane season is not well understood, thus FEMA is not ready,” the review said, citing staffing limitations, hiring and a lack of coordination with states as the Trump administration attempts to reorganize and diminish FEMA.

The decision comes as the United States anticipates above-average hurricane activity on the Atlantic coast this year, with between 13 and 19 named storms expected.

