Jeffries: Trump’s economic policy is ‘his greatest weakness’
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called out President Donald Trump for not addressing Americans’ economic needs.

“Well, this week, we’ll be having a cost of living week of action, and we have to continue to talk to the American people about our plans,” Jeffries told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday. “We recognize that housing costs are too high, grocery costs are too high, utility costs are too high, child care costs are too high, insurance costs are too high. America is too expensive. Now, Donald Trump is the president. And in terms of his approval as it relates to the economy, it was his biggest strength on January 20th. Now, it’s his greatest weakness.”

Jeffries also refuted recent Gallup poll findings that found Americans’ trust in Democratic leadership to fix economic issues is much lower than that of GOP leaders.

“There are a variety of different polls that are out there, including most recently a Morning Consult poll, that showed that congressional Democrats were actually trusted more than congressional Republicans on the economy for the first time in four years,” Jeffries said. “We’re going to continue to press our case on the economy, continue to press our case on protecting and strengthening Social Security, which is what we are committed to do. Republicans are trying to detonate Social Security as we know it. And certainly, we’re going to protect the healthcare of the American people.”

Here are more highlights from Jeffries’ interview:

On the future of the Democratic Party

Karl: I saw Senator [Bernie] Sanders had said in an interview this week that he was skeptical of Kamala Harris, and he mentioned Joe Biden as well — and having a future in the national Democratic Party. He said, quote: “I think the future of the Democratic Party is not going to rest with the kind of leadership that we’ve had.”

Is he right? Do you think Democrats are looking for new leaders?

Jeffries: I think what we’ve got in front of us in terms of politically is that we have to win the races that are up next. That’s a governor’s race in New Jersey and a governor’s race in Virginia. Those two in November are going to be critically important, and we certainly have to win back control of the House of Representatives next year. Now, we’re pushing back in the Congress. We’re pushing back in the courts, and we’re pushing back in the communities, including wherever there are special elections on the campaign trail. And, in fact, Democrats are winning special elections month after month after month, including most recently a decisive one in Wisconsin earlier this month for the state Supreme Court.

On David Hogg’s challenging Democratic ‘safe seats’

Karl: David Hogg, who I know you know, a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, he’s going to be joining us on the roundtable, and he is pursuing this effort to unseat some Democrats in safe seats through primary challenges. He’s talked about a culture of seniority politics that is not working for the party. He said, quote: We need a better Democratic Party and need to get rid of the Democrats in safe seats who do not understand what is at stake now, who are asleep at the wheel not meeting the moment, and are a liability now into the future of our party. What’s your response to this idea of targeting your Dem — some of your Democratic incumbents?

Jeffries: Well, I look forward to standing behind every single Democratic incumbent, from the most progressive, to the most centrist, and all points in between. They’re working hard in their communities, rising to the occasion this past week. We had, of course, Medicaid Matters Day of Action, a save Social Security Day of Action, and we have to continue to do all of the things — rallies, town hall meetings in Democratic districts, town hall meetings in Republican districts, days of action, telephone town hall meetings, site visits, press conferences. We are in a more is more environment and more is going to continue to be required of all of us. Now, the House is the institution that is known to be — was built to be the closest to the American people. That’s why we have elections every two years. Primaries are a fact of life. But here’s the thing: I’m going to really focus on trying to defeat Republican incumbents so we can take back control of the House of Representatives and begin the process of ending this national nightmare that’s being visited upon us by far-right extremism.

Rents are high — a new bill in Congress aims to change that
Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — New legislation in Congress aims to tackle a financial burden weighing on millions of households — rent that is “too damn high,” as one New York City housing activist famously claimed.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and co-sponsored by eight other Senate Democrats, targets companies that collect data on rental markets from landlords and then use the data for an algorithm to help broadly determine rents.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Klobuchar called it a “high-tech” version of collusion, saying companies that use these models are widely sourcing rents from competitors and colluding to drive up costs for consumers. The landlords plug in their nonpublic information related to rents into the RealPage software and then are able to receive pricing recommendations, circumventing normal competitive strategies for setting rents. The bill, she said, wouldn’t prevent landlords from using algorithms — but it would stop companies from illegally working together to set higher rents.

“It’s just textbook collusion,” Klobuchar said. “It’s clearly illegal for these landlords who compete with each other to get together for dinner one night and go, ‘Hey, let’s all set our rents high and then we won’t compete with each other.’

“Well, this is just a high-tech, sophisticated way of doing it, and our laws need to be as sophisticated,” she said.

Last year, the Justice Department sued real estate software company RealPage, which is the most-used company providing algorithmic pricing. The lawsuit alleged RealPage engaged in a collusion scheme with landlords that resulted in higher rent across the country.

“We constantly interact with algorithms, whether shopping online, paying rent, booking a flight, hailing a ride, buying insurance. I mean, that happens,” Klobuchar said. “But we’ve got to draw the line when they’re actually being used to fix prices, to hurt consumers, and that is exactly what I believe, and the Justice Department believes, has been going on.”

A report by the Biden administration’s Council of Economic Advisers found that algorithms like the one used by RealPage added over $90 a month to average rents in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, Tampa and Washington, D.C. — and added over $130 a month to rents in Dallas, Denver and Atlanta.

In 2023, the algorithmic pricing added a total of $3.8 billion to the price of rentals nationwide, according to the report.

The report also found that RealPage is used to determine rent for nearly 1 in 4 multifamily properties.

In a statement in December, RealPage defended its software, saying it was built to be legally compliant and enhances competition for customers in rental housing.

“We remain unwavering in our belief that RealPage’s revenue management software benefits both housing providers and residents,” it said.

“Housing is still the largest monthly expense for most households, and that includes rent,” Klobuchar said. “We have clear documentation from economists that this price-fixing by algorithms increased the rents by nearly $4 billion in 2023 — we know this is happening, and it’s so hard for people to get by now anyway.”

Rents have been one of the most stubborn drivers of high, post-pandemic inflation — up 4.3% over the past year, according to the government’s latest consumer price index report. That outpaces the overall annual inflation rate, which stands at 2.9%.

The legislation introduced by Klobuchar, called the “Preventing Algorithmic Collusion Act,” would require rental companies to disclose if they are using algorithms to set rents. And it would direct the Federal Trade Commission to study how these algorithms are affecting competition.

It will need bipartisan support in the Republican-controlled Senate and House to have a future. Klobuchar said she is optimistic the bill can garner support from Republicans.

While former President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice was aggressive on antitrust enforcement, aided by then-FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan, the Trump administration also has interest in propelling the issue. Antitrust cases against Google and Meta were initiated under Trump’s first term, and Vice President J.D. Vance was vocal about taking on powerful monopolies while in the Senate. One of his former aides, Gail Slater, will now take a leading attorney role at the DOJ.

In announcing Slater’s position, President Donald Trump said Big Tech companies have “run wild for years.”

Still, Klobuchar admitted that seeing the hefty showing of tech CEOs at Trump’s inauguration — the “broligarchs,” as she called them — gave her pause.

“But there are some good people that are going to keep doing this work within the bowels of the Department of Justice. So my hope is that there will be continued antitrust enforcement,” she said.

In the meantime, Klobuchar urged renters to do their own research, with the awareness that there are “forces out there” raising rents in most metropolitan areas.

“Why not ask when you’re going to rent: ‘Are you involved with RealPage or one of these companies that sets rents?'” she said.

Democratic senators want more details on costs and impact of border mission
Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — After senior U.S. military officials told Congress they do not know yet how much the surge of active-duty military forces to the southern border with Mexico and the buildup of infrastructure to house thousands of migrants at Guantanamo might end up costing, two Democratic senators on Friday requested more details from the Pentagon.

Following a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday with the commanders of U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Southern Command, Sens. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth requesting specific details by Feb. 27 regarding the costs, impact on readiness and impact on morale that would result from the new missions along the border and at Guantanamo.

“We are concerned about the Department of Defense’s (DoD) immigration-related operations at the southern border and at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay — including the implications of these operations for the military’s budget, readiness, and morale,” the senators said in the lengthy letter requesting specific details from the Pentagon.

“DoD’s support for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been expensive for American taxpayers, with some DoD expenses costing over three times more than when DHS performs the same function, while also posing “an unacceptable risk” to units’ readiness,” they wrote.

“In all, the Trump administration is militarizing the country’s immigration enforcement system in an apparent attempt to signal toughness,” they added. ” But this political stunt will come at a high cost; it risks diverting DoD’s resources away from its vital mission in ways that compromise our national security.”

At Thursday’s hearing, Gen. Gregory Guillot, the commander of NORTHCOM, and Adm. Alvin Holsey, the commander of SOUTHCOM, were asked about the potential impact on training and readiness for the forces sent to the border and what the financial costs were for the surge as well as the construction of migrant housing at the naval base at Guantanamo, Cuba.

Guillot told the committee that the number of active-duty forces now on the Southern border with Mexico had risen to 5,000 and said he expected the number to continue to rise.

Included in the 5,000 are the additional troops deployed to join the 2,500 federalized National Guardsmen and reservists who had been serving as part of a border mission established by the Trump administration in 2018.

Meanwhile, the most recent deployment to the border took place this week as 500 Army soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division from Fort Drum, New York, arrived at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, to establish a coordinating headquarters for the border mission. An additional 1,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, are awaiting orders to deploy to the border in support of that unit, according to a U.S. official.

Asked about potential costs for the operation on the border, Guillot explained that his command has “not appropriated funds for the Southwest border, and we’ve never had reprogramming or pass through funding. This is all done through the Department Comptroller and the services.”

The NORTHCOM commander also told the committee that he did not believe that the cycling of troops to the southern border would impact any scheduled training exercises being held by his command though he noted there might be a reduction in the one day of weekly training provided to deployed forces conducting jobs outside of their normal specialized roles.

“I think that specifically in the helicopters and in our intel specialties that are conducting missions on the southern border, those are exactly in line with their trained specialty,” said Guillot. “However, there are, I certainly recognize there are areas where they are cross-trained and they are not getting immediate benefit to their primary specialty in about half of those roles.”

At the naval base at Guantanamo, 500 Marines have been deployed to erect tents and facilities that could potentially house as many as 30,000 migrants while they await processing to be returned to their home countries.

Adm. Holsey described the new construction at Guantanamo as a “phased” approach currently targeting housing for up to 2,500 migrants and said the potential expansion to 30,000 migrants would depend on the Department of Homeland Security’s flow of migrants to the base.

“We’re going to build it up and as we understand how large we’ll get, we’ll have a better focus on the price,” said Holey when asked how much those operations could end up costing.

He added that the Department of Homeland Security is providing security for the detained migrants and noted that any current military costs in expanding facilities at the base are coming from the military services’ existing budgets.

According to Holsey, there are currently 93 deported migrants currently housed at Guantanamo, with 63 of them being housed at the main prison facility that used to house hundreds of enemy combatants seized during the War on Terror. The remainder are all being housed in the newly expanded housing that falls under the base’s Migrant Operations Center.

Republicans raise concerns about Florida special election as candidates vie to replace Mike Waltz
STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images

(FLORIDA) — Some Republicans are raising concerns ahead of a key special election in Florida on Tuesday in what appeared to be a safe U.S. House district for the party as Republican state Sen. Randy Fine vies for the chance to take the seat vacated by former Rep. Mike Waltz.

The special election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, which is on the state’s eastern coast and includes the city of Daytona Beach, is being held on Tuesday, April 1, to fill the vacancy created by Waltz when he resigned to become President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

Some concerns have been raised with Fine’s own party over his fundraising and campaigning as he has lagged behind Democratic candidate Josh Weil, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Fine has raised or received about $987,000 from late November 2024 through mid-March, while Weil has raised or received over $9 million from Oct. 1, 2024, through mid-March. Fine also donated $600,000 to himself last week, according to other FEC filings.

(Weil’s campaign has spent over $8 million of its money, per the filings. Fine’s campaign also spent much of its money before his own donations last week.)

Another special election, in the state’s 1st District, will also occur on April 1 to fill the vacancy left by former Rep. Matt Gaetz when he resigned from Congress late last year.

While Republicans are favored to win both races, given that the districts were ruby-red in 2024, some have speculated that the margin between the Republican and Democratic candidates could be tighter than anticipated, given Trump’s voter disapproval ratings and Democrats’ success in some recent legislative district elections.

Those voicing concerns about the 6th District race include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who told reporters on Tuesday, “Regardless of the outcome in that, it’s going to be a way underperformance from when I won that district by in ’22 [as a candidate for governor] and what President Trump won in November.”

“They’re going to try to lay that at the feet of President Trump,” DeSantis added. “That is not a reflection of President Trump. It’s a reflection of the specific candidate running in that race. And President Trump, if he were on the ballot in this special election, he would win by 30 points, no question.”

DeSantis did say that he still expects a Republican candidate will be successful in the district. Still, DeSantis and Fine have clashed before, including when Fine switched his endorsement in the 2024 presidential primaries from DeSantis to Trump.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, said on Monday on his podcast show that “Trump won that district by 30 points in November. … We have a candidate that I don’t think is winning. That’s an issue.”

ABC News reached out to Fine’s campaign for comment about the Republican concerns.

Fine, on social media, has continued to express optimism, writing on X on Tuesday night, “As I sit in my [state] Senate office for the last time, I want to thank the voters who have elected me seven times to represent them in Tallahassee. It’s been a profound honor, and I can’t wait to do it again.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm of House Republicans, has not invested in the race but indicated it is not worried about a loss.

“Randy Fine is going to be a member of Congress. Everything else is just noise,” Mike Marinella, a spokesman for the NRCC, told ABC News.

Fine, who was elected to the Florida state Senate in 2024, previously served as a state House representative and worked beforehand as a casino executive. In the state legislature, Fine promoted bills on school choice, immigration, combating antisemitism and other issues.

He also sponsored a high-profile measure in 2022 that would eliminate some special districts in Florida, including one that encompasses Walt Disney World, amid a fight between the Florida government and The Walt Disney Company. (ABC News is owned by The Walt Disney Company, which also owns Walt Disney World.) A settlement was reached in March 2024.

The Florida special elections could affect the balance of power in the House of Representatives. As of Wednesday, less than a week out to the special election, Republicans have a razor-thin majority in the U.S. House, with 218 seats to Democrats’ 213 seats. (Four seats, including the two Florida seats, are vacant.)

Fine does have some momentum — for instance, he does have Trump’s strong endorsement.

Trump wrote in late March on his social media platform Truth Social, “A highly successful, Harvard educated businessman, and greatly respected State Legislator, Randy has been a tremendous Voice for MAGA.” The president also encouraged Republicans to vote early. The early voting period began on March 22.

Fine also has recent history pointing in favor of Republicans holding on to the district.

In the U.S. House general election in this district in 2024, Waltz received 67% of the vote, while Democratic candidate James Stockton received 33% of the vote. In this district in the presidential race, meanwhile, Trump received about 65% of the vote, while Vice President Kamala Harris received about 35% of the vote.

Both Democrats and Republicans have said special elections are not necessarily comparable to regular elections, given that voter turnout can be much lower during the special elections.

ABC News’ Lauren Peller and Soo Rin Kim contributed to this report.

