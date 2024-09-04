Jenn Tran’s journey on ‘The Bachelorette’ ends in dramatic final

Jenn Tran‘s journey on The Bachelorette didn’t end with a happily ever after.

The 26-year-old physician assistant student ended up proposing to Devin Strader in Hawaii because she wanted to “choose herself in this journey.” She also had a ring for him.

But during the after the final rose ceremony, Tran said that after leaving Hawaii, he started pulling away.

“It’s been a really hard couple of months,” Tran said. “We had left Hawaii engaged, it was the happiest day of my life. I thought I had found who I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

“All the promises he had made to me of wanting to move somewhere together and wanting to have this future planned out,” she continued, saying that his efforts were inconsistent and that he wasn’t calling as much.

Tran said that they had a happy couple counseling appointment planned in August, but the night before their session, Tran said he broke off the engagement.

“He had basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” she said.

“He was making bold proclamations of love,” she added. “Then suddenly the next day it was nothing.”

During the after the final rose ceremony, she came face to face with her ex for the first time in a month and shared how heartbroken she was, while also confronting him about why he broke off their engagement the way he did over a phone call.

She also questioned him about why after ending their engagement, he followed a former contestant on the previous season of The Bachelor, Maria Georgas, on Instagram.

“It completely invalidated our entire relationship, everything we felt for each other,” she told him.

Strader didn’t have any response for her other than he was “regretfully late” in letting her know how he was feeling the entire time and that he “can’t excuse” following Georgas on Instagram.

Jonathan Majors says he’s “heartbroken” his Marvel Studios future was Thanos-snapped — a decision cemented last weekend after it was announced that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. was taking the role of baddie Dr. Doom.

Majors was to reprise his Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania character Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, but the studio severed ties with him following his 2023 convictions on third degree assault and second-degree harassment following an incident with his ex Grace Jabbari.

The movies were pulled from the schedule, and recently retitled, with Downey now the heavy, starting with Avengers: Doomsday.

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with the actor, who said he’s “heartbroken, of course,” about the decision, and bristled that Downey — and The Flash‘s Ezra Miller — were allowed to portray their respective characters in spite of their past legal troubles, while he was let go.

“I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love, and that Mr. Miller has gotten the same treatment,” Majors said. “And that they’re being allowed to work their art and be creative at that level … I didn’t really get that.”

Majors added, “I love Kang,” but allowed, “Dr. Doom is wicked, though.”

When asked if he’d ever reprise as the character if Marvel allowed it, Majors said he’s all in. “Hell yeah! Hell yeah! Hell yeah!” he enthused. “I love him. I love Kang. If that’s what the fans want, if that’s what Marvel wants, then let’s roll. Hell yeah.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Recording artist and Power franchise co-creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has teamed up with Lionsgate for his very own streaming channel.

According to a press release, 50 Cent Action will feature titles like Fiddy’s Power series and a dozen movies starring the rapper-actor. But it will also have access to 20,000 movies in its library, including action pics like The Hitman’s Bodyguard starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds, and Rambo.

The so-called FAST [an industry acronym for Free, Ad-Supported Television] channel “is a natural extension of the work we’re doing at G-Unit Film and Television and G-Unit Studios,” an “excited” Fiddy said of the collab.

“This channel will bring diverse, action-packed content to audiences everywhere, reflecting my passion for storytelling and providing a platform for fresh, dynamic voices,” he continued, noting he’s “working closely with all the FAST platforms to make this a successful channel.”

Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution, added, “Drawing from one of the biggest action libraries in the world, this channel will give 50’s global fan base a deep slate of action movies and television series while expanding his reach to new audiences worldwide.”

Keanu Reeves will make his Broadway debut opposite his longtime friend and Bill & Ted‘s co-star Alex Winter in a revival of Samuel Beckett‘s classic play Waiting for Godot.

Reeves will play Estragon and Winter Vladimir in the production, due on the Great White Way in the fall of 2025. Two-time Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Jamie Lloyd will direct the pair in the production, which will be staged at an Ambassador Theatre Group venue to be announced.

“A tragicomedy in two acts,” Beckett’s play centers on the two characters who are, as its title suggests, waiting for a character called Godot — who never comes. In the interim, they converse with each other and various other colorful characters.

In the announcement, Lloyd called it an honor to be collaborating “with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter” on Beckett’s “sublime masterpiece,” which the director called “one of the greatest plays of all time.”

In a joint statement, Reeves and Winter said, “We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays.”

Incidentally, another legendary movie twosome — celebrated theater veterans and X-Men franchise co-stars Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen — respectively played Vladimir and Estragon in a Broadway revival of the play in 2014.

