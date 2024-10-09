Jenna Fischer says she is cancer-free after breast cancer battle

David Livingston/Getty Images

Actress Jenna Fischer announced she is now cancer-free after battling stage 1 triple positive breast cancer.

The actress, 50, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday revealing the diagnosis, detailing her battle against the disease and thanking those who supported her throughout her recovery.

“Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free,” Fischer wrote in the caption of the post which was shared along with a smiling photo of her.

Fischer began her post by explaining the circumstances of her diagnosis in 2023 after previously posting about her upcoming mammogram.

“Back in October of 2023 I posted a photo of myself on Instagram preparing for my routine mammogram with a joking reminder to ‘take care of your ticking time bags’ a la Michael Scott,” she wrote.

“After inconclusive results on that mammogram due to dense breast tissue, my doctor ordered a breast ultrasound. They found something in my left breast. A biopsy was ordered. Then, on December 1, 2023, I learned I had Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer,” she wrote. Fischer described the diagnosis as “an aggressive form of breast cancer” that is “highly responsive to treatment.”

Fischer explained in January she underwent a lumpectomy, removing the tumor that had been found. Although the cancer had not spread, she said due to its aggressive nature “it still required chemotherapy and radiation to be sure it didn’t return.”

Fischer shared in February she began 12 weeks of chemotherapy and three weeks of radiation. She also shared that while she is still taking “infusions of Herceptin and a daily dose of Tamoxifen” she is “feeling great.”

She went on to thank the “village” of people who helped her along the way, and implored her followers to get their annual mammograms.

ABC News Studios announces new Hulu true crime series ‘Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison’
ABC News Studios/Hulu

ABC News Studios has announced it will continue its successful true crime collaboration with Hulu with the new three-part docuseries Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison

The series follows the story of 31-year-old Kaitlyn Conley, a former receptionist who claims she was wrongly convicted of the poisoning murder of Mary Yoder, her former boss and the mother of her ex-boyfriend Adam

According to the series’ producers, Conley’s conviction for the 2015 crime “sent shockwaves” through her small town of Sauquoit, New York, “dividing the town about what and who to believe.”

The series will see Conley speaking out for the first time, “staunchly maintaining her innocence, detailing her toxic relationship with Adam and offering her theories on who killed Mary and why.”

“The docuseries also features never-before-seen police interviews, exclusive audio recordings of the victim on the day she was poisoned, and a never-before-heard audio interview with the victim’s husband, Bill Yoder,” the tease continues.

“With unrivaled access to friends, families, investigators, local press and townsfolk, this docuseries is the first time in seven years the Yoder family has gone public and the first time since their daughter’s conviction that Kaitlyn’s parents have spoken out.”

The series begins streaming on Hulu Sept. 20.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ director reveals more about film’s Lady Gaga/Joaquin Phoenix musical performances
Warner Bros. Pictures

The upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux has been described as a musical that will feature Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix‘s characters singing, but now we have more details on how that plays out.

Variety reports that the movie is set two years after the first movie, and finds Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck aka Joker in a psych ward, facing the death penalty. After he meets another patient, Gaga’s Harleen Quinzel, he stops taking his meds and enters a fantasy world inspired by old-fashioned musicals. Together, they sing classic songs like “For Once In My Life,” “That’s Life” and “Get Happy.”

Speaking to Variety, Gaga says director Todd Phillips “took a very big swing with this whole concept,” adding, “There’s music, there’s dance, it’s a drama, it’s also a courtroom drama, it’s a comedy, it’s happy, it’s sad.”

Still, Phillips says he’s not sure the film is a musical. “Most of the music in the movie is really just dialogue,” he says. “It’s just Arthur not having the words to say what he wants to say, so he sings them instead.” 

Plus, he notes that the musical performances take place within Harleen and Arthur’s imagination, not in the “real world.” Gaga and Phoenix sang all the songs live while filming, accompanied by an off-camera piano player.

“We asked ourselves, what would need to be true for two people to just break into song in the middle of a conversation?” Gaga says. “Where does the music come from when no one can hear it but the characters?”

Phillips also says Gaga’s portrayal of Harley Quinn is different than how the character’s previously been depicted, explaining, “The high voice, that accent, the gum-chewing and all that sort of sassy stuff that’s in the comics, we stripped that away.”

 

Spoofing his Wolverine return, Hugh Jackman (with Ryan Reynolds) announces Radio City Music Hall shows
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

In a spoof of the viral skit they appeared in to announce that Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine, the Tony winner took to social media with Ryan Reynolds to announce that he will be playing Radio City Music Hall in New York City. 

In a role reversal from the original, it’s Jackman who appears on a couch, addressing the camera.

“A little over two years ago, Ryan sat in this very seat and announced to the world that I would be coming back for Deadpool & Wolverine,” Hugh began. “It was the time of my life. I’ve been wondering what comes next.”

At this point, as Jackman did in the original video, Reynolds emerges behind him, eating an apple, and nonchalantly walks up a flight of stairs.

“Hey Ryan, you wanna come to one of my live performances at Radio City Music Hall?”

Reynolds replies, “What, you’re gonna be like singing and dancing and joking live? Am I gonna be in it?”

Jackman shakes his head to the camera, but says, “Absolutely!” 

Off camera, Reynolds says, “I’ll break out the eyeliner.”

Hugh whispers, “No. This is my time.”

The bit then announces the title of the shows — From New York with Love, Hugh Jackman — before the pair are found on the couch again, enthusiastically talking about what will happen. But as in the D&W announcement, you can’t hear what they’re spoiling.

“I’m not in it?” Ryan then says, dejectedly. “Onstage, no, but in my heart, yeah,” Hugh says, allowing he “needs” him in the audience and he’ll have to buy his own ticket … for the tech rehearsals.

The 12-show engagement begins on Jan. 24. Full details and early registration for tickets can be found at FromNewYorkWithLoveHJ.com.

