Jenna Ortega expresses regret over ‘Wednesday’ script comments

Jenna Ortega expresses regret over ‘Wednesday’ script comments
Netflix

In a new profile in Vanity Fair, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega is expressing some regrets over comments she made regarding her hit Netflix show Wednesday.

As reported in 2023, Ortega drew fire from writers — particularly during the extended Hollywood strikes — when she told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman‘s Armchair Expert podcast she had to “put [her] foot down” regarding scripts for the show.

“There were times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines,” she said in part. “I had to sit down with the writers, and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I’d have to go and explain why I couldn’t go do certain things.”

The words “toxic” and “entitled” were bandied about in tweets and headlines after her comments made the news.

To VF, Jenna looked back, saying, “I probably could have used my words better in describing all of that,” calling herself “a rambler.”

She added, “I think it was hard because I felt like had I represented the situation better, it probably would’ve been received better.”

She added of the flap, “Everything that I said felt so magnified. … It felt almost dystopian to me. I felt like a caricature of myself.”

Jenna confessed, “I got sick of myself last year. My face was everywhere … so it’s like, fair enough, if I were opening my phone and I saw the same girl with some stupid quote or something, I would be over it too.”

Ortega reveals she successfully lobbied for a producer credit on the second season of Wednesday, which debuts on Netflix in 2025, in an effort to secure more “agency” for herself and her character, Wednesday Addams.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In Brief: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ steaming ahead for season 10, and more
In Brief: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ steaming ahead for season 10, and more

A24 has dropped the first trailer for the romantic drama We Live in Time, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. The two Oscar nominees play Alma and Tobias, respectively, who meet after she accidentally hits him with her car. We are then shown brief scenes of their happy life together, until a tragic diagnosis brings it to a halt, making them cherish each moment of their unconventional love story. We Live in Time is set to open in select theaters on Oct. 11 … (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

ABC has renewed Bachelor in Paradise for a 10th season, premiering in 2025, the network announced Wednesday. ABC also announced a couple of additions to The Rookie‘s season 7 cast. Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine have been tapped for recurring roles as two of the Los Angeles Police Department’s newest rookies. Seasons 1-6 of The Rookie are currently available for streaming on Hulu …

Deadline reports Renée Zellweger is set to executive produce and star in the legal thriller Jane Smith, based on the bestselling novel 12 Months to Live by James Patterson and Mike Lupica. Zellweger will play the titular character, a defense attorney whose world is turned upside down after being diagnosed with a brain tumor on the eve of the biggest case of her career, per the outlet. Zellweger will next be seen in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones franchise …

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In Brief: ‘Interview with the Vampire’ renewed, ‘Downton Abbey 3’ premiere date, and more
In Brief: ‘Interview with the Vampire’ renewed, ‘Downton Abbey 3’ premiere date, and more

Ahead of Interview with the Vampire‘s season 2 finale Sunday on AMC, the network announced it has picked up the critically acclaimed series, based on Anne Rice‘s 1976 novel, for a third season. The season 3 synopsis, per AMC, reads, “Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.” 

Michael Easton, who plays Finn in General Hospital, has announced his exit from the long-running ABC soap opera. “I’ve always been partial to the Irish goodbye. That’s where you leave the party without actually telling anyone you’re gone,” he said in a video posted on Instagram Wednesday. “But I thought you all deserved better, so I just wanted to let you know that I just filmed my final scenes here at General Hospital.” After thanking the cast and crew for “allowing me to share their stage this past 10 years,” Easton thanked fans “for the kindness and love you’ve shown me and my family.” He concluded by saying, “And with apologies to the great Lou Gehrig, I feel like the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.” An air date for his final episode hasn’t been announced …

Focus Features has set a Sept. 12, 2025, premiere date for Downton Abbey 3, according to Variety. Series regulars, including Hugh BonnevilleElizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan, are set to return. Paul GiamattiJoely Richardson and Alessandro Nivola also costar. The movie’s plot details have yet to be revealed …

Spencer Milligan, who starred as the park ranger and widowed father Rick Marshall on Sid and Marty Krofft‘s Saturday morning kids show Land of the Lost for two seasons, died April 18 at his home in Wisconsin, his family announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 86. Milligan quit the show after season 2 over lack of compensation for having his likeness appear on promotional items like lunch boxes and coloring books. Milligan’s other credits included appearing on episodes of Gunsmoke, Baretta, McCloud and The Bionic Woman …

Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for Matt Reeves‘ adult animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. The series, described as “a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm,” features the voices of Hamish Linklater as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Christina Ricci as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn/Dr. Harleen Quinzel and Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Paul Scheer, David Krumholtz and Haley Joel Osment also lend their voices to the series. All 10 episodes of Batman: Caped Crusader will premiere Aug. 1 on Prime Video …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lily Gladstone on her crazy year and new film, ‘Fancy Dance’
Lily Gladstone on her crazy year and new film, ‘Fancy Dance’
Apple TV+

Lily Gladstone stars in Erica Tremblay‘s feature directorial debut, Fancy Dance, opening theatrically on Friday. Gladstone plays Jax Goodiron, a member of Oklahoma’s Seneca-Cayuga tribe who is searching for her missing sister.

Gladstone is coming off of a big year that culminated in an Oscar nomination for the film Killers of the Flower Moon. However, she tells ABC Audio that you can say her year ended up the way it started.

“There’s a perception it started when Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at Cannes. It started when Fancy Dance premiered at Sundance in January,” she says. “So, it’s been a really lovely bookend to start this wild journey that led into Killers of the Flower Moon and is now kind of beautifully wrapping up.”

Fancy Dance finds Gladstone’s character struggling to maintain hope, while dealing with the harsh reality that her sister, Tawi, may never turn up — as much for herself as for her niece, Roki.

“Jax pretty much knows that Tawi’s not coming back. … Roki’s at that point where she’s smart … and still innocent enough that she can believe that, yeah, mom takes off once in a while,” she says. “And Jax kind of curates an environment and lies to her face to keep that belief high, because she needs it as much as (Roki) does.”

Roki is portrayed by newcomer Isabel Deroy-Olson, who went on to play the younger version of Gladstone’s character Cam in the Hulu docudrama Under the Bridge. Isabel tells ABC Audio there was an instant chemistry between the two.

“When we first met, we didn’t have a chemistry read,” she recalls. “We met in the production office, you know, and the immediate familiarity with each other was so uncanny. It was kind of jarring.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.