Jenna Ortega is back in ‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser trailer

Jenna Ortega is back in ‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser trailer
JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX

Wednesday’s child is filled with woe, but this news will fill you with glee.

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for Wednesday season 2. The streaming service has also revealed that the new season will be split up into two different parts.

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 will fittingly debut on Wednesday, Aug. 6, while part 2 will drop on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Jenna Ortega returns as the young daughter of the Addams family in the new season, which promises even more supernatural adventures and spooky mysteries. This time around, she will be joined by her little brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) at Nevermore Academy, while her parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán) will also be present on the school’s campus.

“This is the first time you’ve ever willingly returned to a school. How does it feel?” Morticia asks Wednesday in the trailer.

“Like returning to the scene of the crime,” she responds. “I already know where the bodies are buried.”

The trailer gives us glimpses of other returning characters, including Wednesday’s enthusiastic roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), and her former beau Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who was revealed to be the Hyde last season.

Also returning in season 2 are Joy Sunday as Bianca, Victor Dorobantu as Wednesday’s trusty friend (and hand) Thing, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Joining the cast this time around are Joanna Lumley as Morticia’s mother Hester Frump and Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort.

Notably, Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the 1991 film The Addams Family and its sequel Addams Family Values, joins the cast as a series regular.

Tim Burton directs the series alongside Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson. The show was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Richard Chamberlain, star of ‘Shōgun,’ ‘Dr. Kildare’ and ‘The Thorn Birds,’ dead at 90
Richard Chamberlain, star of ‘Shōgun,’ ‘Dr. Kildare’ and ‘The Thorn Birds,’ dead at 90
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Actor Richard Chamberlain, best-remembered for roles in the hit 1980s miniseries Shōgun and The Thorn Birds, as well as in the ’60s TV series Dr. Kildare, has died at the age of 90.

The actor died on Saturday night in Waimanalo, Hawaii, from complications following a stroke, according to publicist Harlan Boll.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure,” read a statement from Chamberlain’s lifelong partner, Martin Rabbet.

Born in LA in 1934, Chamberlain graduated from Pomona College before beginning his acting career with TV roles in the late 1950s and early 1960s following a stint in the U.S. Army.

The actor’s breakout role came in 1961 when he was cast as the lead role of Dr. Kildare in the TV medical drama of the same name, playing the role of a dedicated doctor at Blair General Hospital for five seasons and winning a Golden Globe for best male TV star. Chamberlain also sang the show’s theme song, “Three Stars Will Shine Tonight,” which became a top 10 hit.

Some 20 years after, Chamberlain found renewed success when he starred as John Blackthorne in the 1980 TV miniseries adaptation of the James Clavell novel Shōgun. He won another Golden Globe for his role as a British seaman captured by samurai in 17th century Japan who rises in stature to become an advisor to the titular feudal military ruler.

He won a third Golden Globe for his starring role in the hit 1983 miniseries The Thorn Birds, playing a family priest who has a forbidden romance.

In later years, Chamberlain appeared in TV series like Nip/Tuck, Will & Grace, Desperate Housewives, Brothers & Sisters and Twin Peaks: The Return.

Chamberlain revealed he was gay in his 2003 memoir titled Shattered Love. He told The New York Times in 2014, “When you grow up in the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s being gay, it not only ain’t easy, it’s just impossible”

He added, “I assumed there was something terribly wrong with me. And even becoming famous and all that, it was still there.”

Chamberlain is survived by his partner, Martin Rabbett.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to continue in new series with Ann Dowd and more
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to continue in new series with Ann Dowd and more
Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale will get a follow-up series after it concludes its sixth and final season.

Hulu announced Tuesday that Margaret Atwood‘s 2019 novel, The Testaments, which is a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, is being developed into a new series.

The streaming platform announced the news in an Instagram post with a photo of the series’ stars gathered during a table reading.

The post stated that production on The Testaments will begin April 7, and Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss will serve as an executive producer on the series.

Atwood’s novel takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead, 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale.

It is narrated by three women: Agnes, a young woman living in Gilead; Daisy, a young woman living in Canada; and Aunt Lydia, who is a previous character from The Handmaid’s Tale and is portrayed by Ann Dowd in the hit Hulu series. Dowd will return to the role in the new series.

According to Hulu, The Testaments series is a “coming of age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them.”

Also starring in The Testaments are Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Chase Infiniti as Agnes, Lucy Halliday as Daisy, and Mattea Conforti as Becka.

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will arrive April 8 on Hulu with the first three episodes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Conan O’Brien returning to host Oscars in 2026
Conan O’Brien returning to host Oscars in 2026
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Conan O’Brien will return to host the 98th Oscars next year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday.

“The only reason I’m hosting The Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech,” O’Brien joked in a statement, referring to this year’s best actor Oscar winner, whose acceptance speech was over five minutes long.

The announcement comes two weeks after the comedian and producer hosted his first Academy Awards, the 97th Oscars, on March 2, which brought in over 19 million total viewers, making it the no. 1 prime-time entertainment telecast for the 2024-2025 season.

Ahead of the Oscars this year, O’Brien had told Good Morning America he was excited to host Hollywood’s biggest night.

“I have an amazing team of writers. We have been going through tons of ideas, and I’m excited because I grew up watching the Oscars, and it is something [that’s] imprinted on my memory,” he said in February.

O’Brien will reunite with executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who are both returning for a third year, and producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, who is also a writer for the awards show.

The 98th Oscars are scheduled to be broadcast live on March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT on ABC. The ceremony will also return to the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.