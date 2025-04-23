Jenna Ortega is back in ‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser trailer

JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX

Wednesday’s child is filled with woe, but this news will fill you with glee.

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for Wednesday season 2. The streaming service has also revealed that the new season will be split up into two different parts.

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 will fittingly debut on Wednesday, Aug. 6, while part 2 will drop on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Jenna Ortega returns as the young daughter of the Addams family in the new season, which promises even more supernatural adventures and spooky mysteries. This time around, she will be joined by her little brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) at Nevermore Academy, while her parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán) will also be present on the school’s campus.

“This is the first time you’ve ever willingly returned to a school. How does it feel?” Morticia asks Wednesday in the trailer.

“Like returning to the scene of the crime,” she responds. “I already know where the bodies are buried.”

The trailer gives us glimpses of other returning characters, including Wednesday’s enthusiastic roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), and her former beau Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who was revealed to be the Hyde last season.

Also returning in season 2 are Joy Sunday as Bianca, Victor Dorobantu as Wednesday’s trusty friend (and hand) Thing, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Joining the cast this time around are Joanna Lumley as Morticia’s mother Hester Frump and Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort.

Notably, Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the 1991 film The Addams Family and its sequel Addams Family Values, joins the cast as a series regular.

Tim Burton directs the series alongside Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson. The show was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey is officially married.

Windey took to Instagram Wednesday to announce that she and comedian Robby Hoffman tied the knot in a low-key wedding nearly two months ago, on Jan. 11, 2025.

“Husband and wife!!” she captioned a photo slideshow of the couple’s nuptials.

Hoffman wrote in a separate post, “Ya boy off the market for life I love my wife!!!!”

In both posts, Windey and Hoffman included a video of them dancing to Chappell Roan‘s song “HOT TO GO!” as well as several loved-up snaps from their wedding.

Windey first shared that she was dating Hoffman in an appearance on The View in August 2023.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in May 2024.

During the premiere of The Traitors season 3, Windey was asked which reality show she came from by her fellow cast members. When she answered The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, they asked her how it all went.

“Well, I’m a lesbian now,” she responded.

Windey first appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor, which starred Clayton Echard. She then co-led season 19 of The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia.

Before competing on The Traitors, Windey came in second place on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars alongside her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

There are another 104 days of summer vacation.

Disney released the first trailer and premiere date for the revival of Phineas and Ferb on Thursday. This marks the return of the genius stepbrother duo to the small screen 10 years after the original show’s run ended.

The new season of the beloved animated show debuts with a two-episode premiere June 5 on Disney Channel. The first 10 episodes of the season will then premiere June 6 on Disney+.

Phineas and Ferb follows brothers who set out to make the most of every day during the summer. Their older sister, Candace, tries to bust them for the extraordinary tasks they take on, while their pet platypus, Perry, lives a double life as a secret agent.

According to its official synopsis, in the new season “Phineas, Ferb and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer and are set for exciting new adventures featuring some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver’s license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet!”

Phineas and Ferb won five Emmys over the course of its original run. It was created by Jeff “Swampy” Marsh and Dan Povenmire, who also voice Major Monogram and Dr. Doofenshmirtz on the series, respectively.

The show is celebrated for its songs, including hits like “Gitchee Gitchee Goo” and “Busted.” To celebrate the new season, Disney has announced a brand-new LOFI album and soundtrack. LOFI: Phineas and Ferb releases on May 9, featuring 10 songs from the original series reimagined into a lo-fi style, while this new season’s original soundtrack will be available on June 6.

Disney is the parent company of Disney Branded Television and ABC News.

The teens of The Breakfast Club are back together, this time all grown up.

Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estèvez and Anthony Michael Hall all reconvened on Saturday in Chicago to discuss their hit film and celebrate the John Hughes project’s 40th anniversary.

The meeting, which took place on a panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, marked the first time the five main cast members had reunited in the 40 years since the film’s release.

The group started by acknowledging the four-decade gap since all five had been back together.

“I feel really very emotional and moved to have us all together,” said Ringwald, who played Claire Standish in the coming-of-age film. Ringwald noted it was also the first time Estèvez, who played Andrew Clark in the film, had joined a group reunion.

Estèvez explained, “This just was something that, finally, I felt I needed to do, just for myself.”

“It’s here in Chicago where we made the film, obviously the 40th anniversary,” he continued. “It just felt like it was time.”

The group reminisced about memories from the film’s set, discussed the film’s legacy and recalled what it was like working with Hughes, the legendary director who died in 2009.

The Breakfast Club premiered Feb. 15, 1985, and told the story of five teenagers serving detention at their Chicago high school. Each of the young teenagers brings a different perspective to the group, offering a captivating clash of personalities onscreen.

Sheedy played Allison Reynolds, Nelson played John Bender and Hall played Brian Johnson in the film.

