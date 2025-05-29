Jenna Ortega says her life changed after ‘Wednesday’﻿: ‘I was an unhappy person’

JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX

Jenna Ortega found superstardom thanks to the Netflix series Wednesday. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress is opening up about how her life changed after the hit show.

“To be quite frank, after the show and trying to figure everything out, I was an unhappy person,” Ortega said. “After the pressure, the attention — as somebody who’s quite introverted, that was so intense and so scary.”

Ortega said she felt “incredibly misunderstood” at the height of her fame.

“I feel like being a bully is very popular right now,” Ortega said. “Having been on the wrong side of the rumor mill was incredibly eye-opening.”

Ortega also described several positives to her starring role of Wednesday Addams.

“I definitely feel like I have a bit more Gothic taste than I did when I was a teenager. I’ve always been into dark things or been fascinated by them, but I was a Disney kid, and the whole thing is being bubbly and kind and overly sweet,” Ortega said.

But with some positives also came a few negatives.

“I’m doing a show I’m going to be doing for years where I play a schoolgirl. But I’m also a young woman,” Ortega said. “It’s like how you’re dressed in the schoolgirl costume. There’s just something about it that’s very patronizing. Also, when you’re short, people are already physically looking down on you.”

All of this being said, Ortega says she is very grateful for the fans she’s acquired through Wednesday.

“I want to be able to give back to them. But I also want to do things that are creatively fulfilling to me,” Ortega said. “So it’s finding that balance of doing movies that they might be interested in and then doing movies that I’m interested in.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Nearly one decade after Kim Kardashian survived a robbery in her Paris hotel room, eight defendants were found guilty of crimes linked to the robbery.

A panel of three judges and six jurors delivered the verdict in a Paris courtroom Friday, finding eight of the 10 defendants in the case guilty, while acquitting two others.

The defendants have 10 days to appeal the ruling.

Nine men and one woman were accused in connection with the robbery. Five masked men posing as police officers allegedly stormed into Kardashian’s hotel suite and made off with valuables worth at least $6 million, including a diamond engagement ring given to Kardashian by her then-husband Kanye West. That ring alone was said to be worth about $4 million.

Kardashian traveled to Paris to testify during the trial, telling the courtroom she thought was “going to die” during the robbery.

“I absolutely thought that I was going to die,” the reality TV star and entrepreneur said in her May 13 testimony. “I kept telling them that I have babies, and that I needed to go home to my babies.”

In her testimony, Kardashian said she was packing at about 3 a.m. during Paris fashion week in 2016 when “two men came into my room — they were dressed as police officers.” The men were leading the hotel’s concierge, who was handcuffed, she told the court.

Kardashian told the judge she was tied up, gagged and thrown into a bathroom.

She testified that while she was still tied up in the bathroom, she managed to scoot over to the sink and get her hands free. With her feet still tied, she said she hopped downstairs, where her friend, Simone Harouche, helped untie her.

French authorities announced the arrests of the suspects in the robbery in January 2017.

The suspects have collectively been referred to as the “grandpa robber” — or “papys braqueurs” — because many of them are over the age of 60.

There were initially 12 defendants in this case, one of whom has since died. Another person cannot be tried due to their medical condition, according to French authorities.

Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Legend of Zelda film now has a release date.

Sony Pictures and Nintendo have announced the upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular video game will arrive in movie theaters on March 26, 2027.

Wes Ball will direct the film, though no plot details or cast announcements have been shared. The project will be co-produced by Sony and Nintendo.

The film’s release date was announced Friday via Nintendo’s new Nintendo Today! app, which debuted during Nintendo Direct March 2025.

The Legend of Zelda franchise first launched in 1986. Its story centers on the characters Link and Princess Zelda, who set out to save the kingdom of Hyrule from the villainous Ganon.

A live-action film adaptation of the game was first announced in November 2023. The film’s producer Shigeru Miyamoto posted at the time that he’d been working on the project for many years.

“We have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it,” Miyamoto wrote.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

There was no jockeying for the #1 spot at the weekend box office, chicken or otherwise.

A Minecraft Movie easily earned a second week at the top of the multiplex leaderboard following its giant $157 million debut, which marked the largest opening of any domestic release in 2025. According to Box Office Mojo, the video game adaptation added another $80.6 million to its total, which now sits at nearly $281 million.

The distant second-place prize went to the faith-based film The King of Kings, which earned $19.05 million in its first week. Spy movie The Amateur came in at #3, debuting with $15 million.

Two more new releases rounded out the top five: A24’s Warfare took #4 with $8.3 million, and the thriller Drop placed #5 with $7.5 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. A Minecraft Movie – $80.6 million
2. The King of Kings – $19.05 million
3. ﻿The Amateur﻿ – $15 million
4. ﻿Warfare﻿ – $8.3 million
5. ﻿Drop﻿ — $7.5 million
6. The Chosen: Last Supper Part 3 – $5.82 million
7. A Working Man – $3.06 million
8. Snow White – $2.8 million
9. ﻿The Woman in the Yard﻿ – $2.1 million
10. ﻿The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2﻿ – $931,684

