Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon star in ‘The Morning Show’ season 4 teaser trailer

Apple

The Morning Show season 4 is on it way.

Apple TV+ released the official teaser trailer for the fourth season of the drama series on Wednesday.

The trailer finds Jennifer Aniston‘s Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon‘s Bradley Jackson walking toward each other in slow-motion down a New York City street.

Real-life headlines often appear as part of The Morning Show‘s plots. Previous seasons have incorporated the #MeToo movement, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Jan. 6 insurrection into the plot of the show. This time around, it seems as though conversations about artificial intelligence are at play.

“We have to question everything that we see and we hear, now more than ever,” Aniston’s Alex says in voice-over in the trailer.

Season 4 picks up after a time jump. It begins in spring 2024, which is a couple years after the events of season 3.

“With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America,” according to an official description from Apple TV+. “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and Jon Hamm are all set to appear in the season.

The Morning Show season 4 premieres Sept. 17 on Apple TV+. A new episode will drop each week until the finale airs on Nov. 19.

Related Posts

Busy woman? Sabrina Carpenter eyed for role in third ‘Mamma Mia!’ movie
Jim Dyson/Redferns

Mamma Mia, here we go again: The third film in the beloved series based around ABBA songs is currently in development, and producer Judy Craymer tells Deadline that Sabrina Carpenter is being considered for a role.

Asked which role Sabrina would play, Craymer says, “She’d be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep.” Craymer adds, “It’ll happen when it happens.”

Considering that Sabrina has covered ABBA’s songs “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” in concert, perhaps it’s not a stretch to imagine her in the movie. Obviously Sabrina’s a fan, but Craymer also believes that “Dua Lipa‘s and even Pink‘s generation” have also been influenced by ABBA’s music.

While she’s been focusing on her music career lately, Sabrina is also an actress. Her most recent movies, Tall Girl 2 and Emergency, both came out in 2022.

Craymer also says that Streep’s character, Donna, will indeed make an appearance in the new film, but she won’t divulge details of the script.

Meanwhile, Mamma Mia!, the musical that inspired the films, is returning to Broadway for a limited engagement starting Aug. 2. According to Deadline, a TV show based on the movies is also being discussed.

Taraji P. Henson set to make her Broadway debut in revival of August Wilson play
ABC/Troy Harvey

Nearly 30 years into her acting career Taraji P. Henson is set to make her Broadway debut. She’ll be starring alongside Cedric the Entertainer in Debbie Allen‘s production of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone by August Wilson.

Taraji will take on the role of Bertha Holly, wife of Cedric’s character, Seth Holly, with additional casting to be announced at a later date. Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is set to kick off in spring 2026.

“We are truly honored to return to August Wilson’s legacy,” producer Brian Anthony Moreland said in a statement. “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is Wilson’s seminal masterpiece—an unflinching exploration of pain, identity, and hope. With Debbie Allen’s visionary direction and this extraordinary cast, the entire company will present a performance that resonates deeply and lingers in the hearts and minds of all who experience it.”

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone follows the story of Herald Loomis, a man living in Pittsburgh at Seth and Bertha’s boarding home, which houses Black travelers navigating the disorder caused by the Great Migration. Loomis is in search of his wife, but also his identity, belonging and healing after seven years of being illegally enslaved by Joe Turner. 

In brief: Rachel Brosnahan to lead ‘Presumed Innocent’ season 2 and more
Patrick Schwarzenegger has found his next project. The actor will join Margaret Qualley in the upcoming film Love Of Your Life, Deadline reports. The romantic drama film will be directed by Rachel Morrison for Amazon MGM Studios. This marks his first major role since the third season of The White Lotus wrapped in April …

Rachel Brosnahan is set to be the lead of Presumed Innocent season 2. Apple TV+ made the announcement on social media on Tuesday. The upcoming season will be inspired by the debut legal thriller novel Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray

The Incredibles 3 has found its director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pixar has selected Peter Sohn, the director of Elemental and The Good Dinosaur, to helm the upcoming animated film. He takes over from Brad Bird, who wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise …

