Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on 1-year anniversary of his death

Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on 1-year anniversary of his death
Ron Davis/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is remembering her late friend and co-star Matthew Perry.

The Friends actress shared a collection of photos of Perry on the one-year anniversary of his 2023 death.

The first photo Aniston shared was a black-and-white shot of her under Perry’s arm while the pair posed for the picture. A second shot shows Perry and Aniston on the set of Friends while Perry leans over and kisses Aniston on the forehead. In another picture, the cast of Friends is huddled together arm-in-arm. The final shot shows Perry smiling in a suit.

Aniston captioned the slideshow “1 year” and tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation. 

Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine on Oct. 28, 2023, at 54 years old. Five people have been charged in connection with his death.

In an Instagram post last November following Perry’s death, Aniston remembered Perry.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” wrote Aniston, who played Rachel Green opposite Perry’s Chandler Bing on Friends.

“In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again,” she continued. “I’ll keep them forever and ever.”

Aniston opened up to Variety in December, saying, “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know.”

“I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy,” she said.

“I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard,” Aniston told the outlet.

Michael Keaton reveals plans to start using combo of birth and professional name
James MacCauley/Shutterstock

You know him as Michael Keaton, but the actor is planning to change his name in show business.

Born Michael Douglas — just like the two-time Wall Street Oscar winner — the Beetlejuice star opened up in a new interview about choosing his professional moniker when starting out in the ’70s due to the Screen Actors Guild rule that prohibits two members from having the same name.

Keaton told People he doesn’t recall if he found his chosen name in a phone book like the rumors suggest, but added, “I must’ve gone, ‘I don’t know, let me think of something here.’ And I went, ‘Oh, that sounds reasonable.'”

Despite making a name for himself — quite literally — throughout his decadeslong career, starring in movies like Birdman and even playing Batman, the actor said he’d like to go by a combination of his birth name and stage name: Michael Keaton Douglas.

In fact, Keaton said he intended to be credited with the hybrid name on Knox Goes Away, the film he directed and starred in that was released in theaters earlier this year, but simply “forgot.”

“It totally got away from me,” he said. “And I forgot to give them enough time to put it in and create that. But it will happen.”

“Michael Keaton” can next be seen on the big screen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel coming more than 35 years after the original, out Friday.

 

Spirit Halloween claps back at ‘SNL’ after sketch show spoofs it
Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Costume retailer Spirit Halloween is trying to have the last laugh at Saturday Night Live, after the show’s 50th season contained a fake commercial spoofing it. 

“We are great at raising things back from the dead,” read a Spirit Halloween post on X, showing a costume package with SNL‘s anniversary logo, described as “Irrelevant 50-year-old TV show.” The accessories therein were listed as “dated references, unknown cast members, and shrinking ratings.”

The SNL sketch spoofed how the stores pop up in abandoned storefronts across the country “for six weeks before bouncing,” according to a voice-over by Heidi Gardner.

“Times may be good on Wall Street, but on Main Street, communities are struggling,” she says. “Closed stores, shuttered businesses, empty parking lots. When hard times hit, it’s easy to feel like no one cares. But help is on the way because when others leave, we show up.”

Chloe Fineman adds, “We’re here providing vulnerable communities with the things they need most: wigs that give you a rash, single-use fog machines and costumes of famous characters tweaked just enough to avoid a lawsuit.” On the latter, a costume listed as “Candy Slave” is obviously an Oompa Loompa from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, for example. 

Gardner also touts how the company provides “six-week jobs for some of America’s hardest-hit perverts,” with a scuzzy Mikey Day advising an under-18 customer that he’s “not legally allowed” to talk to her.

At one point, a little girl asks Fineman if they have a Taylor Swift costume, only for the employee to happily hand her a “Blonde Singing Woman” one. “That’s not Taylor Swift!” the little Swiftie protests, only to have Fineman boop the girl’s nose, saying, “Neither are you.” 

Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and more star in ‘Emilia Perez’ teaser
Netflix

The teaser trailer for Emilia Pérez has arrived.

In the new trailer for the Jacques Audiard-directed film, Selena Gomez stars alongside Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz in a film that is described as “an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations,” according to its synopsis.

The film “follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness,” according to the synopsis.

There’s Emilia (Gascón), a “fearsome cartel leader,” and Rita (Saldaña), an “unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job” who is enlisted by Emilia to help fake her death “so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self,” the synopsis for the film continues.

Audiard elaborated more on the film in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum and said it was inspired by Écoute, a novel by Boris Razon. The Emilia Pérez director and writer said halfway through reading the book, he came across a transgender drug dealer who wishes to have surgery.

“As the character wasn’t that developed over the following chapters, I decided to start my story there,” Audiard said.

Also starring Édgar RamirezEmilia Perez screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.

Gomez recently posted to Instagram photos from when she was working on the film and a video from when she found out she landed the role.

Saldaña also took to Instagram to share a post from rehearsals and learning choreography with Damien Jalet.

“In that moment, I felt a sense of pure joy and fulfillment, like a little girl dancing in her living room and dreaming of the day she would be on stage (or on set) doing what she loves,” she captioned the post.

