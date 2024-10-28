Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on 1-year anniversary of his death

Ron Davis/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is remembering her late friend and co-star Matthew Perry.

The Friends actress shared a collection of photos of Perry on the one-year anniversary of his 2023 death.

The first photo Aniston shared was a black-and-white shot of her under Perry’s arm while the pair posed for the picture. A second shot shows Perry and Aniston on the set of Friends while Perry leans over and kisses Aniston on the forehead. In another picture, the cast of Friends is huddled together arm-in-arm. The final shot shows Perry smiling in a suit.

Aniston captioned the slideshow “1 year” and tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation.

Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine on Oct. 28, 2023, at 54 years old. Five people have been charged in connection with his death.

In an Instagram post last November following Perry’s death, Aniston remembered Perry.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” wrote Aniston, who played Rachel Green opposite Perry’s Chandler Bing on Friends.

“In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again,” she continued. “I’ll keep them forever and ever.”

Aniston opened up to Variety in December, saying, “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know.”

“I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy,” she said.

“I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard,” Aniston told the outlet.

